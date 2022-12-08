Read full article on original website
A trade to reunite Aaron Rodgers with ‘best receiver in the league’ Davante Adams
The Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders could link up this offseason for a trade to reunite Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, should they wish. Am I calling a trade between the Packers and Raiders likely in this sense? No. However, in our Madden Franchise mode of a football...
Tyreek Hill reveals his reason for wanting out of KC, and it’s not what Chiefs fans think
The narrative surrounding Tyreek Hill’s departure from the Kansas City Chiefs is largely around money. However, Hill’s lack of targets also played a role. Every NFL playmaker wants to feel needed, especially one of Tyreek Hill’s level. Months after his departure from Kansas City and eventual trade...
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 15
Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 15. Week 15 of the NFL season included some surprising performances, which had a profound impact in fantasy football leagues. As of Monday morning, this week’s top-five scorers are Evan Engram, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Jefferson, Jerry...
Patriots’ DeVante Parker calls out NFL after win in Arizona
After seeing how badly the NFL botched the handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussions earlier in the season, you think the alleged new safety protocols they put into place would be top-notch. But that was certainly not the case when the Patriots faced the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Late...
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes announce coaching hire
As the Ohio State football team is preparing to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, the Buckeyes just announced a coaching hire. The Ohio State football team announced over the weekend that senior advisor to the head coach, Keenan Bailey, will take over for Kevin Wilson as the new tight end coach. Bailey has been seen by many as an up-and-comer in coaching circles, and Ryan Day wanted to make sure that he would stick with the Buckeyes.
Best College Basketball Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Spreads and Totals for Wednesday, December 14)
Wednesday is another loaded slate of non conference college basketball with the headliner coming between two ranked foes. Maryland started 8-0 under first year head coach Kevin Willard, but lost two straight to the likes of Wisconsin and Tennessee away from home. Now, the Terrapins head to the Xfinity Center to face No. 16 UCLA, who is 8-2 on the season and playing their second true road game of the season.
These ‘Weird Moments in Cleveland Sports’ belong to all of us
A review of Vince Guerrieri's "Weird Moments in Cleveland Sports" and how the strangest moments in Cleveland history unite us all in pain and hilarity.
NFL games today: 49ers vs Seahawks battle on Thursday Night Football
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Dansby Swanson: The Minnesota Twins backup plan?
The Minnesota Twins finally have an answer on Carlos Correa. After saying that they were not going to wait much longer for Correa to make a decision, one has come forth. Correa is heading to the Bay Area, having signed a 13 year deal to join the San Francisco Giants. While the Giants have landed their top priority in the shortstop market, the Twins are left with a gaping hole in the middle of their lineup.
Miami football 2023 class moves into top 5 with Rueben Bain commit
The 2023 Miami football recruiting class moved into the top five teams nationally with a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Rueben Bain on Tuesday night. Bain is ranked by 247 Sports as the 70th player overall, ninth edge rusher and 14th in Florida in the Class of 2023. Bain has...
Detroit Pistons: Some giants joining the NBA next season
The Detroit Pistons are currently sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and if they end up there they will have a 14 percent chance at the number one pick. Whichever team is lucky enough to get that pick will add forward Victor Wembanyama to their roster, as he looks like a generational talent, a combination between Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert. Players at his height with those skills aren’t just hard to come by, they really haven’t existed up until this point.
This story starts and ends with Jamario Moon
Present-day NBA fans might not remember Jamario Moon, but he was one of the most electric dunkers the game had ever seen and lived several different fascinating basketball lives. Jamario was a gravity-defying journeyman who wore the Moon on his back. For many fans, the NBA is a league measured...
Giants latest move might take them out of Carlos Rodon chase
The San Francisco Giants signed Ross Stripling to a two-year contract on Tuesday afternoon. What does this mean for Carlos Rodon?. Expect Carlos Rodon’s market to move rather quickly, especially if the Giants signing Ross Stripling takes them out of the market for a top-of-the-rotation starter. San Francisco’s rotation...
