ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 15

Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 15. Week 15 of the NFL season included some surprising performances, which had a profound impact in fantasy football leagues. As of Monday morning, this week’s top-five scorers are Evan Engram, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Jefferson, Jerry...
FanSided

Patriots’ DeVante Parker calls out NFL after win in Arizona

After seeing how badly the NFL botched the handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussions earlier in the season, you think the alleged new safety protocols they put into place would be top-notch. But that was certainly not the case when the Patriots faced the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Late...
ARIZONA STATE
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes announce coaching hire

As the Ohio State football team is preparing to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, the Buckeyes just announced a coaching hire. The Ohio State football team announced over the weekend that senior advisor to the head coach, Keenan Bailey, will take over for Kevin Wilson as the new tight end coach. Bailey has been seen by many as an up-and-comer in coaching circles, and Ryan Day wanted to make sure that he would stick with the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Best College Basketball Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Spreads and Totals for Wednesday, December 14)

Wednesday is another loaded slate of non conference college basketball with the headliner coming between two ranked foes. Maryland started 8-0 under first year head coach Kevin Willard, but lost two straight to the likes of Wisconsin and Tennessee away from home. Now, the Terrapins head to the Xfinity Center to face No. 16 UCLA, who is 8-2 on the season and playing their second true road game of the season.
WISCONSIN STATE
FanSided

Dansby Swanson: The Minnesota Twins backup plan?

The Minnesota Twins finally have an answer on Carlos Correa. After saying that they were not going to wait much longer for Correa to make a decision, one has come forth. Correa is heading to the Bay Area, having signed a 13 year deal to join the San Francisco Giants. While the Giants have landed their top priority in the shortstop market, the Twins are left with a gaping hole in the middle of their lineup.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Some giants joining the NBA next season

The Detroit Pistons are currently sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and if they end up there they will have a 14 percent chance at the number one pick. Whichever team is lucky enough to get that pick will add forward Victor Wembanyama to their roster, as he looks like a generational talent, a combination between Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert. Players at his height with those skills aren’t just hard to come by, they really haven’t existed up until this point.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

This story starts and ends with Jamario Moon

Present-day NBA fans might not remember Jamario Moon, but he was one of the most electric dunkers the game had ever seen and lived several different fascinating basketball lives. Jamario was a gravity-defying journeyman who wore the Moon on his back. For many fans, the NBA is a league measured...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Giants latest move might take them out of Carlos Rodon chase

The San Francisco Giants signed Ross Stripling to a two-year contract on Tuesday afternoon. What does this mean for Carlos Rodon?. Expect Carlos Rodon’s market to move rather quickly, especially if the Giants signing Ross Stripling takes them out of the market for a top-of-the-rotation starter. San Francisco’s rotation...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

FanSided

300K+
Followers
582K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy