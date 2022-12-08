Miami Heat Among The NBA's 'Head-Scratchers'

Last week the Miami Heat felt like they were trending in the right direction.

This week, they are once again searching for answers.

The Heat followed a three-game winning streak, including a victory against the Boston Celtics, with two bad losses versus the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons.

NBA.com recently did an analysis of team near .500. Here's what senior writer Shaun Powell had to say about the Heat.

"They’ve been a head-scratcher all season, still looking for a win streak that helps place them among the East elite," Powell wrote. "And maybe that’s coming soon. Right now, Miami is dealing with too much inconsistency and not enough Jimmy Butler (who missed nine games with injury) and Tyler Herro (eight games) to gain traction over the first few months of this season. The belief is now that Miami is whole again, the “Heat culture” will return and this team, which was a game away from reaching the NBA Finals last season, will regain its swagger. That will happen if Bam Adebayo follows up his November (22.4 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 1.0 spg) with a strong December."

The Heat return to action Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

