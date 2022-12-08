Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Police: Man killed in daytime shooting in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was fatally shot in the head during a daytime shooting Tuesday afternoon in Southwest Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4900 block of Pashcall Avenue around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a man who they...
NBC Philadelphia
1 Dies, Teen Hurt in Double Shooting on Northeast Philly Street
One person died and a teen was injured as more than one dozen gunshots were fired in Northeast Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood overnight. The gunfire took place just after 3:45 a.m. Monday at Jackson and Kennedy streets, Philadelphia police said. A male -- who police didn't reveal the age of --...
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead on Sunday afternoon.
Frankford shooting leaves man dead, teenager injured: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford section has left a man dead and a teenage boy injured on Monday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Jackson Street just after 3:45 a.m.Police say the man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene at 4:17 a.m. The second victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot twice in his right thigh. He was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, police say. The shooting is under investigation.
Man shot multiple times, killed in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia. Authorities say a man in his 20s was shot multiple times and killed at around 11:15 p.m. on the 2400 block of North Chadwick Street on Monday. Investigators say the victim was shot several times at close range. They say the shooting may be drug related.Police have not made any arrests in the case.
NBC Philadelphia
VIDEO: Suspect Spins Into Woods in Fairmount Park While Fleeing Police
SkyForce10 was over the scene as a suspect crashed in a wooded area in Fairmount Park during a chase and was then captured by Philadelphia Police. The chase began late Tuesday night in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood as police pursued a suspect inside a stolen green Mustang, officials said.
fox29.com
Deaths of 2 brothers-in-law found in New Jersey garage believed to be accidental, police say
PAULSBORO, N.J. - Authorities believe the deaths of two brothers-in-law found inside a New Jersey garage Tuesday morning may have been accidental. The Gloucester County Prosecutors Office said the apparent accident happened at a property on East Monroe Street in Paulsboro, Gloucester County. Family members identified the victims as Lloyd...
Man killed, 16-year-old victim wounded in Frankford shooting
The early morning shooting left a man dead and a 16-year-old injured.
glensidelocal.com
Philly man arrested for sharing picture of pointed gun at a manned police vehicle
Abington Township police charged Ramil Dyer, 22, of reckless endangerment for pointing a gun at a manned police vehicle in July. Dyer took and shared a photo of himself pointing a semi-automatic pistol at a uniformed Abington police officer inside a marked Abington police vehicle. Police said the officer in the vehicle was unaware a gun was pointed at him.
fox29.com
Police looking for man after pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run at Frankford intersection
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after police say a driver struck him with his vehicle, then fled the scene last month in Philadelphia's Frankford section. Police say the suspect was speeding when he fatally hit a 36-year-old pedestrian at Frankford and Glenwood avenues and drove off on November 30.
2 found dead in garage of Paulsboro, N.J. home
PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Paulsboro Tuesday.CBS Philadelphia's Ryan Hughes reports that someone entered the home, went into the garage and found two people dead on the floor.Relatives say they don't know what happened yet, but described it as a tragic accident. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Crews investigate cause of fire in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was over the aftermath of a house fire in the Bustleton section of Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.The fire began around 10 a.m. on the 1700 block of Fulmer Street.There is no word on any injuries at this moment.A good portion of the home is destroyed and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
NBC Philadelphia
VIDEO: Man Steals Section of Railing Surrounding Philadelphia's City Hall
Police are searching for a man who was caught on video stealing a section of the railing that surrounds Philadelphia’s City Hall. Video shows the unidentified man taking a piece of the railing along 1400 JFK Boulevard around 6:25 a.m. on December 8. He then leaves the area while pushing a red shopping cart.
Person of interest in custody after fatal Frankford shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Frankford neighborhood on Sunday morning. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest just before 5 a.m. on the 4700 block of Oxford Avenue, officials say. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he later died. Police haven't released the identity of the victim or what led up to the shooting. However, they say a person is in custody and a weapon was recovered.
North Philly shooting leaves one dead, two injured
Police say two men kicked in the door of a home on 18th and Diamond Streets around 1 p.m. Sunday and shot three people. One was reported dead shortly after.
NBC Philadelphia
Recognize These Bathroom Pics? Cops Seek Help After Alleged Peeper Caught
Police in Chester County are hoping the public can recognize images of restrooms after a man was allegedly caught taking videos of several people while they used the facilities. The suspect was apprehended after police said a man took his son to the restroom at the Exton Square Mall in...
WBOC
Woman Killed in Dover Area Car Crash
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police say a woman died following a single-car crash that happened east of Dover early Monday evening. Troopers said that just before 6 p.m., a Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Wheel of Fortune Road south of Dyke Branch Road when the car went off the roadway, spun out, and struck a tree.
Video: Philadelphia police search for four homicide suspects
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in finding four suspects connected to a homicide in Northeast Philadelphia. The murder of a 37-year-old man happened on the evening of Nov. 27 on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street.The victim was found shot in the head. Police identified him as Espolito Sanchez. Police say the four suspects were traveling in a dark-colored 2014 to 2019 Toyota Highlander. There was another person in the car, but they were not caught on camera. All five fled on Ryan Avenue towards Roosevelt Boulevard.Police released further details about the suspects. All four can be seen in dark clothes and are estimated to be in their 20s or 30s. One of the suspects has a distinct tattoo on the right side of the neck below the right ear. Further details can be seen in the video below:Police ask you not to approach them but call 911 instead. The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide.
Multiple suspects sought for homicide inside Northeast Philadelphia home
Police are hoping newly released surveillance video will help them find the suspects wanted in a deadly robbery at a home in Northeast Philadelphia.
Police investigating vandalism at church in Downingtown
DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- In Chester County, police are investigating vandalism at a church. It happened over the weekend at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Downingtown.A priest from the church says four religious statues were damaged.Despite the crime, he says this is an opportunity to practice forgiveness.
