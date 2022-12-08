ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Police: Man killed in daytime shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was fatally shot in the head during a daytime shooting Tuesday afternoon in Southwest Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4900 block of Pashcall Avenue around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a man who they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

1 Dies, Teen Hurt in Double Shooting on Northeast Philly Street

One person died and a teen was injured as more than one dozen gunshots were fired in Northeast Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood overnight. The gunfire took place just after 3:45 a.m. Monday at Jackson and Kennedy streets, Philadelphia police said. A male -- who police didn't reveal the age of --...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Frankford shooting leaves man dead, teenager injured: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)  -- A shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford section has left a man dead and a teenage boy injured on Monday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Jackson Street just after 3:45 a.m.Police say the man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene at 4:17 a.m. The second victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot twice in his right thigh. He was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, police say. The shooting is under investigation. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot multiple times, killed in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia. Authorities say a man in his 20s was shot multiple times and killed at around 11:15 p.m. on the 2400 block of North Chadwick Street on Monday. Investigators say the victim was shot several times at close range. They say the shooting may be drug related.Police have not made any arrests in the case.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 found dead in garage of Paulsboro, N.J. home

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Paulsboro Tuesday.CBS Philadelphia's Ryan Hughes reports that someone entered the home, went into the garage and found two people dead on the floor.Relatives say they don't know what happened yet, but described it as a tragic accident. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
PAULSBORO, NJ
CBS Philly

Crews investigate cause of fire in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  Chopper 3 was over the aftermath of a house fire in the Bustleton section of Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.The fire began around 10 a.m. on the 1700 block of Fulmer Street.There is no word on any injuries at this moment.A good portion of the home is destroyed and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Person of interest in custody after fatal Frankford shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Frankford neighborhood on Sunday morning. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest just before 5 a.m. on the 4700 block of Oxford Avenue, officials say. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he later died. Police haven't released the identity of the victim or what led up to the shooting. However, they say a person is in custody and a weapon was recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Woman Killed in Dover Area Car Crash

DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police say a woman died following a single-car crash that happened east of Dover early Monday evening. Troopers said that just before 6 p.m., a Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Wheel of Fortune Road south of Dyke Branch Road when the car went off the roadway, spun out, and struck a tree.
DOVER, DE
CBS Philly

Video: Philadelphia police search for four homicide suspects

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in finding four suspects connected to a homicide in Northeast Philadelphia. The murder of a 37-year-old man happened on the evening of Nov. 27 on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street.The victim was found shot in the head. Police identified him as Espolito Sanchez. Police say the four suspects were traveling in a dark-colored 2014 to 2019 Toyota Highlander. There was another person in the car, but they were not caught on camera. All five fled on Ryan Avenue towards Roosevelt Boulevard.Police released further details about the suspects. All four can be seen in dark clothes and are estimated to be in their 20s or 30s. One of the suspects has a distinct tattoo on the right side of the neck below the right ear. Further details can be seen in the video below:Police ask you not to approach them but call 911 instead. The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police investigating vandalism at church in Downingtown

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- In Chester County, police are investigating vandalism at a church. It happened over the weekend at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Downingtown.A priest from the church says four religious statues were damaged.Despite the crime, he says this is an opportunity to practice forgiveness.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy