Read full article on original website
Related
Will Smith Is Joined By Jada Pinkett & All 3 Kids For 1st Red Carpet Since Oscars Slap: Photos
Will Smith appeared on a red carpet for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards back in March. Will, 54, stepped out on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Emancipation. The actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his three children, Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, walked the red carpet with Will and posed with him for family photos.
Hallmark promotes 1st LGBTQ holiday movie and one star leaves
The Hallmark Channel is the go-to destination for holiday movies. This year’s lineup includes the network’s first-ever Christmas-themed film centered on a gay couple.
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Posts Pic of Teeter Getting ‘Classy’ in Season 5 Premiere
Well, folks, we made it. After months of anticipation and excitement, we finally tuned in to the season five premiere of Yellowstone which brought as much drama, tension, and suspense as we’ve come to expect from series creator, Taylor Sheridan. However, among the politics, romance, and shock, fans of cable’s No. 1 drama also witnessed a rare moment of light-heartedness at Governor John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) inauguration party. Taking part in the festivities were some of our favorite bunkhouse residents including the ranch’s only female hand, Teeter. Ahead of the November 13th premiere, Teeter actress Jen Landon shared a fun pic of her character—which you can view below—getting “classy” at the patriarch’s grand celebration.
Jennifer Grey Shares New Details About Dirty Dancing Sequel And 'Original' Characters Like Baby Returning
Jennifer Grey talks about the latest updates of the Dirty Dancing sequel that involve the original characters returning.
Are Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Still Together? Relationship Details, Where They Stand Now
Where do they stand now? Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton have sparked some major split rumors after the Mr. Robot star appeared to cozy up with a new woman. In December 2022, Rami seemingly...
Close-Up: How ‘Bones And All’ Star Taylor Russell Got That Meaty Role In Luca Guadagnino’s Cannibal Romance
“I’ve worked since I was 13 years old,” says Taylor Russell. “So many random things. Mostly restaurants, but I worked at a jewelry store, and I almost worked for Amazon, doing shipping and receiving.” She laughs. “Yeah, I’ve dipped my toe in a few different sectors.” Surprisingly, the job that probably proved useful in later life was a short stint in a butcher’s shop: handling all that raw meat must have come in handy when Luca Guadagnino came calling with the female lead for his stylish new horror project, an adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’s acclaimed 2016 YA novel Bones and...
Elite Daily
James From THTH Has A Solid Reason For Enforcing The Show's Rules
On most dating shows, contestants have one goal in mind: finding lasting love. But on Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle, love isn’t the only reason cast members stick it out. There’s also a huge cash prize at the end of the season, but only if contestants are able to keep their hands off each other in the episodes leading up to the finale. For Season 4 Too Hot To Handle contestant James Pendergrass, that grand prize was important, and he worked to earn it for a very solid — and practical — reason.
digitalspy.com
Brendan Fraser defends The Whale casting following backlash
Actor Brendan Fraser has defended being cast in The Whale following the backlash he received for wearing prosthetics and a fat suit. In the movie, Fraser plays Charlie, a father who is attempting to reconnect with his daughter, played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, as he grieves the death of his boyfriend, all while battling a binge-eating disorder.
wmagazine.com
Daniel Craig Is Going Queer for Luca Guadagnino
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Los Angeles Confidential / Hamilton Behind the Camera/Karwai Tang/WireImage. Luca Guadagnino has tapped Daniel Craig as his next leading man. The actor will star in Guadagnino’s adaption of William S. Burroughs’ 1985 novel, Queer, according to Above the Line. The story was a followup to Burroughs’ 1953 novel Junkie and Burroughs has said Queer represents his life off heroin. Likely, Craig will star as Lee, the protagonist of Burroughs’ story.
Elite Daily
Apparently, Pete & EmRata Get Along Because Of Their "Similar Vibes"
Things are looking up for PemRata. Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski reportedly started seeing each other in November, and although they’ve kept quiet on their relationship status, things are “going strong” between them, according to sources. "[Davidson and Ratajkowski] are really enjoying their time together,” an insider...
Zoey Deutch Revealed That Reese Witherspoon's Love For "Set It Up" Inspired Their New Movie, "Something From Tiffany's"
On a potential Set It Up reunion with Glenn Powell, "Glenn and I are really excited and optimistic about finding something to do together. And we're actively looking. I love him, we'll find something great."
Elite Daily
Lizzo's Quotes About Myke Wright Are Seriously Romantic
Lizzo knows what it’s like 2 be loved. On Dec. 12, she appeared on the Howard Stern Show and discussed her relationship with comedian Myke Wright, and Lizzo’s quotes about Myke show how serious their romance is. During their conversation, Stern asked Lizzo if men should continue to...
Elite Daily
Wait, Did Daphne & Cam Reveal The White Lotus' Season 3 Location?
White Lotus fans have said aloha to Hawaii and arrivederci to Sicily, so now it’s time to start planning the next trip. Although the series hasn’t yet revealed where the mayhem will ensue next, eagle-eyed fans noticed what may be a big hint about Season 3’s location in the Season 2 finale. With this convincing clue to go off of, everyone’s wondering if The White Lotus Season 3 will be set in the Maldives, or if that moment was just another classic White Lotus fake-out.
Elite Daily
Dua Lipa's Christmas Nails Are Surprisingly Dark Yet Festive
Dua Lipa has taken her love of 3D nail charms to the next level, and the holidays have never looked darker — but in a good way. Ahead of her performance at Capital’s 2022 Jingle Bell Ball on Sunday, Dec. 11, the three-time Grammy winner showed off a festive new manicure that’s so unique, and very different than most of her past looks. Unlike a majority of her manis — which are known to be long, bright, and whimsical — Dua Lipa’s Christmas 2022 nails have more of a Halloween undertone, with its dark base. It’s the embellishments, though, that make it clear that the lewk is meant for the most wonderful time of the year.
People Shared The Worst Christmas Gifts They've Ever Gotten, And OMG, Some Of These Are Worse Than A Lump Of Coal
These all need to come with gift receipts.
Elite Daily
Meghann Fahy's Golden Globes Snub Has The White Lotus Fans Livid
Meghann Fahy fans woke up to some major emotional whiplash the morning after she stole the show in The White Lotus’ Season 2 finale. Mere hours after Daphne Sullivan’s emotional journey had all of social media gagged, the Golden Globes announced its 2023 nominees... and Fahy’s name was nowhere to be seen. With the whole internet still buzzing about her standout performance, Fahy’s 2023 Golden Globes snub stung The White Lotus fans especially hard.
Elite Daily
How Greg's First White Lotus Season 1 Scene Foreshadowed His Twist
One of the most surprising twists in Season 2 of The White Lotus wasn’t necessarily who got murdered or who cheated on who, but which character turned out to be the polar opposite of what fans thought. In the first season, Greg seemed like a sweetheart who fell for Tanya on a chance meeting in Hawaii, but he showed his true colors in Season 2. And now, looking back, those initial scenes are much darker than they first appeared. Even Greg’s very first scene in Season 1 of The White Lotus seems to foreshadow his evil twist.
Elite Daily
Here’s The Real Cost Of Staying At The White Lotus In Hawaii & Sicily
Aside from the potential for murder, staying at a White Lotus resort is going to cost you financially. Judging from past guests, you know both The White Lotus in Sicily and Hawaii are considered luxury stays for the elite. While they may be fictional resorts for the show, both seasons of The White Lotus were filmed at real Four Season hotels. Knowing this, you can guesstimate the cost of staying at a White Lotus and see if it’s something you can afford to do IRL.
Elite Daily
Haley Lu Richardson Wore Some Of Her Own Clothes On The White Lotus
HBO’s The White Lotus is full of sex, intrigue, and murder. It’s also full of fashion, even if it’s not the best fashion. Portia’s outfits in particular sparked lots of conversations over the course of the season, with fans taking sides on whether her looks were spot on or tragic failures. Adding to the discourse is none other than the actor who plays Portia, Haley Lu Richardson, who admitted she wore some of her own clothes when filming The White Lotus.
Comments / 0