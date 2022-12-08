ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sophie Lloyd voted Best Rock Guitarist of 2022

By Merlin Alderslade
 5 days ago

Sophie Lloyd, the virtuoso guitarist who began her career on YouTube and social media before touring with Machine Gun Kelly and releasing her critically acclaimed debut solo single, Do Or Die , earlier this year, has been voted the Rock Guitarist Of The Year by the readers of our friends over at Music Radar .

Lloyd beat out heavy competition from the likes of Cardinal Black's Chris Buck, who came in at second place, plus Alter Bridge duo Mark Tremonti and Myles Kennedy, legendary shredder Steve Vai and Shinedown's Zach Myers, who were voted in at third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Rounding out Music Radar's Top 10 Rock Guitarists Of The Year are Red Hot Chili Peppers legend John Frusciante (sixth place), fretboard genius Joe Satriani (seventh), Muse frontman Matt Bellamy (eighth), fast-rising player Lari Basillo (ninth) and Ryan Adams (tenth).

"I was so honoured to just be nominated on this list alongside some of my favourite guitarists, let alone win!" comments Sophie Lloyd on winning the prestigious vote. "It’s been such an incredible year and this rounds it off so amazingly. Also a massive thank you to all of my supporters, I’m so lucky to have such an incredible community behind me."

Lloyd joined Machine Gun Kelly for his Mainstream Sellout tour this year, releasing her solo single Do Or Die last month. The track and accompanying video feature vocals from Inglorious frontman Nathan James.

Watch the video below.

Last year, Sophie spoke to Metal Hammer about her incredible rise to prominence on social media, where her play-along videos have earned her millions of views.

"It started as a virtual portfolio for me to look back on and see my progress," she explained. "Then it became something so much bigger."

“I try to tailor my pages to the right audiences," she added of her videos, "so I’ll do a lot of classic rock covers for the slightly older generation of rock music lovers on YouTube, and then on TikTok I’ll do shred versions of artists such as YungBlud, Bring Me The Horizon , Lil Nas X and BlackPink for the Gen Z’ers. And my Instagram is kind a mix of everything!”

Brian
4d ago

Imagine having to listen to her talk about how great a guitar player she is while at the same time waiting for her to take her clothes off? Ladies we really don't care what you are good at, just be hot and great in bed. The rest is not something us guys really care about

Thommy Jacobs
3d ago

There's no way. There's far better players that've been around far longer. And as for female guitarists, Nita Strauss is definately better.

I am pissed off
4d ago

Mike McCready has never gotten the respect he should.he has been a phenomenal 🎸 player for pearl jam since the beginning.

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most Overrated Bands Of The 1960s

The Eagles in the ’70s. Nirvana in the early ’90s. The Smiths in the ’80s. What unites all of these storied musical artists? The fact that, for whatever reason, their reputation far outstrips their actual musical talent, making them some of the most overrated bands of their day. And while I’d love to make you angry by talking about every one of those bands, today we’re going to be going back just a little further back in time.
Billboard

Mick Fleetwood’s Iconic Wooden Balls From ‘Rumours’ Album Cover Sell for $128,000

The rumors are true: Mick Fleetwood’s balls are worth a whole lot of money. On Dec. 3 and 4 in Beverly Hills, items from the Fleetwood Mac archives were auctioned off shortly after the death of Christine McVie, with the biggest sale price — $128,000, to be exact — going to the pair of wooden balls sported by the band’s namesake on the iconic Rumours album cover. Related An Appreciation of Christine McVie, Poet Laureate of the Morning After 12/09/2022 The balls were just one (or two, if you want to be precise) of nearly 900 items sold during the sale — which was...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
musictimes.com

Christine McVie ‘Real’ Cause of Death: Sudden Demise Due To This? The Truth!

What is the real cause of the death of Christine McVie?. The 79-year-old singer-songwriter died on November 30 after a "short illness," according to her relatives. "It is with a heavy heart that we notify you of Christine's passing," they said to fans. "She died quietly in hospital this morning,...
The Guardian

John Lennon and Yoko Ono simulate making love – Allan Tannenbaum’s best photograph

I first met John Lennon in 1975, backstage at a televised event in New York when I was staff photographer for the SoHo Weekly News. Years later, while I was still at the paper, we decided to run an interview with Yoko Ono ahead of the release of the couple’s new album, Double Fantasy. They had spent the previous five years as recluses, during which time they had their son, Sean. I didn’t know Yoko personally but I’d always had a lot of respect for her as an artist, and of course I was a big fan of John’s. The idea was that we’d get access to the pair of them by approaching Yoko first.
NEW JERSEY STATE
musictimes.com

Christine McVie Health Problems: Fleetwood Mac Singer Suffered These Before Death

Christine McVie's health problems before her death have been put under the spotlight. On Wednesday, McVie died peacefully at a hospital following a short illness. Her family confirmed the heartbreaking event and said that they were with her at the time of her passing. They also asked for privacy as...
Popculture

Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert

Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
People

Rod Stewart Announces Death of His Second Brother in the Span of 2 Months: 'RIP Don and Bob'

"Irreplaceable buddies," Stewart expressed of his deep losses via Instagram on Wednesday Rod Stewart is mourning the death of his brothers, Bob and Don, who died just two months apart. "It's with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky," the music icon and soccer mega-fan, 77, shared of his loss via Instagram on Wednesday. "I've lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob 'irreplaceable buddies,'"...
Deadline

Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”

Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Retired Classic Band

Music history has no shortage of performers who have announced their final tours, only to return to the stage not long after "retiring." Iconic rock band The Who famously embarked on their final tour in 1982, but seven years later returned for a 25th anniversary tour in 1989. And seven years after that, they embarked on a "Quadrophenia" tour in 1996.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Classic Rock Drummer Collapses While on Stage Due to 'Cardiac Event'

Kix drummer Jimmy Chalfant found himself in a touchy situation after collapsing on stage due to a "cardiac event." According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the longtime drummer collapsed on stage in Virginia after completing his finale drum solo on Nov. 18, prompting an ambulance's arrival within minutes. He had previously suffered a heart attack in Oct. 2021.
LEESBURG, VA
