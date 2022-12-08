David Cook I

David Edward Cook I, 79, of Sun City, Arizona, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, December 4, 2022. David was a loving and devoted husband, a dedicated father and an amazing grandfather and great-grandfather during his time with us.

He was born on April 9, 1943, to Clarence and Ruth (Albright) Cook in Granite City, Illinois, and grew up on a small farm near Foley, Minnesota. At the age of 12, his parents, sister and brother moved to Silver Bay, Minnesota. David was one of the first recipients of the Athlete of the Year honor at Silver Bay High School, where he graduated in 1961. He attended St. Cloud State College (now known as St. Cloud State University), where he played football and graduated in 1965 with his degree in accounting. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Eighth Army Finance and Accounting office in Seoul, South Korea, from January 1967 to August 1968. After discharge from the Army in April 1969, David went to work for Minnesota Power and Light in Duluth in June 1969. He retired from the company after 32 years.

In June 1965, David married the love of his life, Roberta Matthews, in Silver Bay. Their 57-year marriage was always an adventure, living in places including Rochester and St. Cloud, Minnesota; Indianapolis, Indiana; Seoul, South Korea; Watertown, New York; and Little Falls, Minnesota, before finally settling in Duluth, Minnesota, in 1997. Upon retirement, David and Roberta moved to Sun City. Their marriage was filled with love that will endure forever through their children and grandchildren.

David was a member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Sun City. He was also a member of the Little Falls American Legion, Lester Park Red Caps and Sun City Golf Association. David was dedicated to youth hockey in Little Falls, as a member of Little Falls Youth Hockey and by volunteering to coach children of all ages. In their retirement, David and Roberta enjoyed traveling, visiting Hawaii, Alaska, Greece and Mexico, as well as most of the lower 48 United States and Canada.

David was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard Cook, sister Judy Bondgien, parents-in-law Theodore and Leone Matthews and brother-in-law Michael Matthews.

He is survived by his spouse, Roberta; his son, David (Dana) Cook II of Duluth; and daughter Amy (Joel) Leger of Longville, Minnesota. David had four grandchildren and one great-grandchild: Aaron Cook of Duluth, Avery (Andrew) Cook Tout of St. Cloud, Emma Leger of Denver, Colorado and Grace Leger of Boulder, Colorado and great-granddaughter Sophia Tout of Duluth.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the following non-profits of your choosing: Little Falls Youth Hockey: LFYH, PO Box 91, Little Falls MN 56345, with checks made out to LFYH and "David Cook I memorial" in the memo. Alternatively, memorials can also be sent to Beyond Celiac at www.beyondceliac.org.

A memorial service and burial will be set at a later date at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at Camp Ripley near Little Falls.