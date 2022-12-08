ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Atmosphere to Deliver PGA TOUR Content to Businesses via Streaming Platform

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022--

Atmosphere ( www.atmosphere.tv ), the worldwide leader in streaming TV entertainment for businesses, today announced a content agreement with the PGA TOUR to bring both highlights and dedicated golf programming to the Atmosphere platform and its audience of 60 million monthly viewers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005357/en/

“Atmosphere has built an innovative platform with significant reach and an active, engaged audience,” said Norb Gambuzza, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President of Media and Gaming. “We’re excited to work with Atmosphere to deliver a dedicated PGA TOUR channel onto its platform with a goal of engaging more fans.”

Launching today, the channel features a mix of tournament coverage highlights, tournament recaps and footage from the PGA TOUR’s most iconic moments. Additionally, the PGA TOUR’s highlights will be played on Atmosphere Sports, the platform’s popular sports news channel. The partnership is the latest in Atmosphere’s continued growth into sports throughout 2022, starting with the launch of Atmosphere Sports in March and continuing in September with RealMadrid TV, a channel dedicated to one of Europe’s most popular football teams and which features live matches.

“With golf being one of the most watched sports in the world, we’re immensely proud to be partnering with the PGA TOUR to provide businesses with a viewing experience tailored to their spaces,” says Blake Sabatinelli, Chief Operating Officer at Atmosphere. “The addition of golf to our platform has been one of the biggest requests of our fans, but also one of the hardest to obtain, so to have the world’s most competitive golf tour on Atmosphere shows just how far we’ve come in 2022, and how much further we can grow in 2023.”

Atmosphere is available in over 45,000 venues worldwide across restaurants & bars, gyms and health clubs, medical waiting rooms and more. Optimized for viewing in public spaces, Atmosphere’s engaging content encompasses viral video compilations, news and sports coverage, lifestyle, extreme sports, art, and ambient nature, designed to complement every business environment. Atmosphere’s self-service ad portal also provides streaming customers with the ability to run promotions to its captive customers within the content for free.

For more information, visit the Atmosphere website.

Follow Atmosphere on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Atmosphere

Atmosphere is the leading streaming TV platform for businesses, offering more than 60 original and partner TV channels. The platform, which was named on Fast Company’s 2022 Most Innovative Companies and Forbes’ Next Billion Dollar Startups lists, has been built from the ground up with proprietary content, technology and data to deliver unparalleled experiences for businesses and advertisers. For more information, visit www.atmosphere.tv.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories outside the United States (90 international members). The PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 43 local broadcast partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005357/en/

CONTACT: Phil Chinitz

atmosphere-tv@berlinrosen.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SPORTS TV AND RADIO TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BUSINESS MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT GOLF ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNICATIONS APPS/APPLICATIONS MEDIA

SOURCE: Atmosphere

PUB: 12/08/2022 11:11 AM/DISC: 12/08/2022 11:11 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Silent Seeds & Sherbinskis announce a unique collaboration

Seed bank Silent Seeds and famous breeder Mario Guzman, founder of Sherbinskis, are proud to announce their partnership in a range of five unique US exotic varieties. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005114/en/ Following an initial highly successful collaboration with the rapper Booba and the creation of his own seed strain ( B-45 ), the Silent Seeds teams are proud to be embarking on a significant new strategic partnership with Mario Guzman, one of the best breeders of his generation. Creator of the brand C, his work is recognized and appreciated worldwide. He is particularly well known for developing two of the most iconic strains in the cannabis world: Gelato and the Gelato lineage of Bacio, Acaiberry, Mochi and Gello, and the famous Sunset Sherbert.
Benzinga

Exclusive: Simplifya's Marijuana RegTech Solutions Reach Minnesota

Simplifya, a regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry has expanded the company’s operational footprint to 28 states with the launch of its core suite of cannabis compliance solutions in Minnesota. Its suite of RegTech solutions include Simplifya Standard Operating Procedures, Simplifya Smart Cabinet and Simplifya...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Ryder to Open 10th Multiclient Distribution Center in Chicagoland

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces that it will open its 10 th multiclient distribution center in the greater Chicago area in early January. The nearly 550,000-square-foot facility in North Aurora, Ill. will primarily serve shippers of consumer-packaged goods, including food and beverage, health and beauty, and household products, as well as general retail merchandise. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005098/en/ Ryder continues to build on its multiclient warehousing offering in the Chicagoland area, announcing it will open a 10th distribution center in the key logistics hub for consumer-packaged goods. (Photo: Business Wire)
NORTH AURORA, IL
The Associated Press

Company holiday parties are back -- but with some restraint

NEW YORK (AP) — Say goodbye to virtual wine tastings, and bust out the karaoke. Love them or hate them, company holiday parties are back — in a toned-down kind of way. After more than two years of working in pajama bottoms and clinking glasses over Zoom, many office workers seem to be yearning for a bit of glamour. The same is true for some front-line workers who saw festivities canceled even as they showed up to work every day during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

US sprinter Randolph Ross banned 3 years after fake email

MONACO (AP) — United States sprinter Randolph Ross has been banned for three years for whereabouts failures and faking an email to anti-doping authorities. The Athletics Integrity Unit announced Tuesday that the back-to-back NCAA champion from North Carolina A&T will be suspended until June 30, 2025, meaning he’ll be ineligible for the Paris Olympics in 2024. Ross had been provisionally suspended on the eve of his 400-meter preliminary race at the world track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon, on July 16, about a month after officials could not locate him to take a doping test — his third whereabouts failure in a 12-month period. Ross had provided a copy of an automatic email “allegedly confirming an update made to his whereabouts information for the relevant period,” the AIU said.
GREENSBORO, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
594K+
Post
635M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy