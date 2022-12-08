Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
FLNC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.36 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.30. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Old Republic International (ORI) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ORI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.79 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 19.30%. A...
NASDAQ
Phreesia (PHR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Phreesia (PHR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.76 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.88. This compares to loss of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.64%. A...
Zacks.com
Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Misses Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates
DOC - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.26 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
Hibbett (HIBB) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
HIBB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.94 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -24.22%. A...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years
Fast-growing end markets should help these companies sustain their impressive momentum.
Zacks.com
4 Solid Net Profit Margin Stocks to Buy for Optimum Returns
HHS - Free Report) , CONSOL Energy (. VRTV - Free Report) however boast solid net profit margins. Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100. In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, the net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.
Costco Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Miss, Weakening Autumn Sales
Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Free Report posted weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday as membership revenues missed Street forecasts amid a pullback in sales over the final weeks of autumn. Costco said diluted earnings for the three months ended Nov. 20, the company's fiscal first quarter, came in a $3.09...
Zacks.com
Willis Towers Watson (WTW) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
WTW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.73 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.80%. A...
Zacks.com
4 Energy Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Love Don't Cost Much
Even as fears revolving around high inflation and slowing growth somewhat cloud the outlook for Oil/Energy, it has remained the best S&P 500 sector this year. The space has generated a total return of nearly 58% in 2022 against the S&P 500’s loss of around 15%. Apart from a...
Zacks.com
3 Top Stocks With Solid Earnings Growth to Buy Ahead of 2023
As 2023 approaches, from an investment standpoint, it will be prudent for investors to look out for stocks with superb earnings growth. After all, irrespective of whether it is a start-up or a renowned company, earnings growth is the highest priority for any organization. This is because if the company doesn’t make money, it won’t last in the long run.
Zacks.com
Will Healthy Top-Line Growth Buoy Jabil (JBL) Q1 Earnings?
JBL - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Nov 30, 2022) results on Dec 15, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.4%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.3%, on average. The St....
Zacks.com
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ARLP - Free Report) closed at $21.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com
RH Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Raises Margin View
RH - Free Report) rose 1.07% in the after-hours trading session on Dec 11, after it delivered impressive results for third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 29, 2022). The top and bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This marks the company’s 20th consecutive quarter of earnings beat. However, on...
NASDAQ
Domo (DOMO) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Domo (DOMO) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26. This compares to loss of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50%. A...
Zacks.com
Doctor Reddy's (RDY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
RDY - Free Report) closed at $54.62, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Heading into today, shares of the pharmaceutical had lost 0.26% over the past month,...
NASDAQ
Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Valero Energy (VLO) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this oil refiner have returned -11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Bull of the Day: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR)
THR - Free Report) , a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has broken out to the upside in a bullish move that recently pushed the stock to 52-week highs. After widely outperformed during the latter half of the year, a slight retreat in price over the past few weeks presents investors with a solid buying opportunity. As we’ll see, THR has been witnessing positive earnings estimate revisions and is set to experience phenomenal growth even in this difficult environment.
Zacks.com
Wall Street Analysts See a 95% Upside in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
VRNA - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $13.71, gaining 7.9% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $26.80 indicates a 95.5% upside potential.
