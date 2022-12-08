ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zacks.com

Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

FLNC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.36 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.30. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Old Republic International (ORI) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ORI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.79 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 19.30%. A...
NASDAQ

Phreesia (PHR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Phreesia (PHR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.76 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.88. This compares to loss of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.64%. A...
Zacks.com

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Misses Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates

DOC - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.26 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com

Hibbett (HIBB) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

HIBB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.94 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -24.22%. A...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Zacks.com

4 Solid Net Profit Margin Stocks to Buy for Optimum Returns

HHS - Free Report) , CONSOL Energy (. VRTV - Free Report) however boast solid net profit margins. Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100. In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, the net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.
TheStreet

Costco Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Miss, Weakening Autumn Sales

Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Free Report posted weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday as membership revenues missed Street forecasts amid a pullback in sales over the final weeks of autumn. Costco said diluted earnings for the three months ended Nov. 20, the company's fiscal first quarter, came in a $3.09...
Zacks.com

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

WTW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.73 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.80%. A...
Zacks.com

4 Energy Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Love Don't Cost Much

Even as fears revolving around high inflation and slowing growth somewhat cloud the outlook for Oil/Energy, it has remained the best S&P 500 sector this year. The space has generated a total return of nearly 58% in 2022 against the S&P 500’s loss of around 15%. Apart from a...
Zacks.com

3 Top Stocks With Solid Earnings Growth to Buy Ahead of 2023

As 2023 approaches, from an investment standpoint, it will be prudent for investors to look out for stocks with superb earnings growth. After all, irrespective of whether it is a start-up or a renowned company, earnings growth is the highest priority for any organization. This is because if the company doesn’t make money, it won’t last in the long run.
Zacks.com

Will Healthy Top-Line Growth Buoy Jabil (JBL) Q1 Earnings?

JBL - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Nov 30, 2022) results on Dec 15, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.4%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.3%, on average. The St....
Zacks.com

RH Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Raises Margin View

RH - Free Report) rose 1.07% in the after-hours trading session on Dec 11, after it delivered impressive results for third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 29, 2022). The top and bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This marks the company’s 20th consecutive quarter of earnings beat. However, on...
NASDAQ

Domo (DOMO) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Domo (DOMO) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26. This compares to loss of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50%. A...
Zacks.com

Doctor Reddy's (RDY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

RDY - Free Report) closed at $54.62, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Heading into today, shares of the pharmaceutical had lost 0.26% over the past month,...
Zacks.com

Bull of the Day: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR)

THR - Free Report) , a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has broken out to the upside in a bullish move that recently pushed the stock to 52-week highs. After widely outperformed during the latter half of the year, a slight retreat in price over the past few weeks presents investors with a solid buying opportunity. As we’ll see, THR has been witnessing positive earnings estimate revisions and is set to experience phenomenal growth even in this difficult environment.

