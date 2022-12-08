ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Westmoreland man jailed for allegedly leaving dog without food or water in Greensburg home

A Westmoreland man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog in a home when he moved, causing the dog to die of starvation. Greensburg police say they were called to a home on White Street by the property owner, who said Timothy Steinman Jr., 43, of New Kensington, moved from the home and left a dog in the basement with no food or water for an unknown amount of time.
GREENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Former Pa. officer charged for allegedly threatening man with shotgun

An ex-cop and mayoral candidate was charged with harassment and simple assault for allegedly threatening a man with a shotgun, according to reports. According to Pittsburgh police, Anthony Moreno called to report a man he thought wasn’t allowed to remove dogs from the residence, according to WPXI. While on the call with police, Moreno allegedly screamed to the man, “If you leave, I will shoot your tires out.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc23.com

Shoup’s Road Shooting Death

One person was shot and killed over the weekend following a reported burglary in Bedford County. That’s according to Pennsylvania State Police. We went to the scene on Monday. Here’s what Authorities are saying about the incident so far. Troopers say the incident happened along Shoup’s Branch Road...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Former Pittsburgh police officer, mayoral candidate charged for allegedly threatening man with gun

PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Candidate for Mayor and former Pittsburgh Police officer Tony Moreno is facing simple assault and harassment charges. A neighbor alleges he came out onto his front porch Monday and pointed a shotgun at him. Moreno tells Channel 11 a very different story and says his neighbor is the one who should be criminally charged because of animal neglect and cruelty.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

$10K reward offered for information about embalmed head found in Beaver County

A $10,000 reward is being offered for this week only in the bizarre case of a woman’s embalmed head that was found lying along a road in Beaver County in 2014. The Beaver County Detective Bureau and Economy Borough police are offering a $5,000 reward that is being matched by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

TWO INDIANA COUNTY DEFENDANTS FEDERALLY INDICTED ON DRUG CHARGES

Two defendants from Indiana County were indicted for federal drug charges this morning. Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi said in a news release that 52-year-old Eldon Sajko of Penn Run and 51-year-old James Emerson were both indicted by a federal grand jury this morning for federal offenses to drugs within the county.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man pleads guilty to distributing crack-cocaine

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty in a federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws. United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Tuesday, Dec. 13 that Damian Jeffers Sr., 52, pleaded guilty before Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson. Jeffers was found to have distributed […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Cow statue dumped on Somerset lawn, property vandalized

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Somerset Borough Police Department is asking for the publics help in finding a group teens who vandalized a property and left something quite peculiar on the owners lawn. A concrete cow painted like a zebra was dumped in the lawn of a resident in the Brierwood neighborhood. According to […]
SOMERSET, PA
WTAJ

Trio charged after large fight in parking lot near Altoona bar

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of badly injuring two people in a large fight that started in a bar in Altoona. Jeremy Fornbacher, 29, of Williamsburg, Brandon Smida, 21, of Altoona, and Hunter Learn, 20, of Altoona, were seen on video punching and kicking a man and […]
ALTOONA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman charged with DUI after crashing vehicle with her 3 kids inside

NORTH APOLLO, Pa. (KDKA) — An Armstrong County woman is accused of driving under the influence and crashing her car with her three young children inside. Kiski Township police say 24-year-old Jocelyn Riley lost control of her SUV and jumped the curb along the River Road, shearing off a fire hydrant and disabling her car. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found Riley still in the car showing signs of heavy intoxication. Police say she failed three field sobriety tests. On the passenger side of the car, police say they found several empty bottles of whiskey shots.Also inside...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

PLEA HEARING FOR INDIANA MAN CONTINUED

Plea hearings were scheduled today in Indiana County Court, but three of them for the same person were delayed. It was announced that the plea haearing for 51-year-old James E. Emerson of Indiana were officially continued this morning; however, officials with the Indiana County District Attorney’s office say he is also facing federal charges. In one case dating back to April 2020, Emerson was charged with failure to verify his address or be photographed per Megan’s Law requirements. In July 2020, he was also charged with flight to avoid apprehension, accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle, driving on a suspended license, and failure to stop and give aid. He originally pleaded guilty to flight to avoid apprehension but withdrew that plea in October 2021. He also faces frug-related charges along with a false I.D. to law enforcement in a case back in October 2020.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
196K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy