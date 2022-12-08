Read full article on original website
Westmoreland man jailed for allegedly leaving dog without food or water in Greensburg home
A Westmoreland man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog in a home when he moved, causing the dog to die of starvation. Greensburg police say they were called to a home on White Street by the property owner, who said Timothy Steinman Jr., 43, of New Kensington, moved from the home and left a dog in the basement with no food or water for an unknown amount of time.
Former Pa. officer charged for allegedly threatening man with shotgun
An ex-cop and mayoral candidate was charged with harassment and simple assault for allegedly threatening a man with a shotgun, according to reports. According to Pittsburgh police, Anthony Moreno called to report a man he thought wasn’t allowed to remove dogs from the residence, according to WPXI. While on the call with police, Moreno allegedly screamed to the man, “If you leave, I will shoot your tires out.”
Shoup’s Road Shooting Death
One person was shot and killed over the weekend following a reported burglary in Bedford County. That’s according to Pennsylvania State Police. We went to the scene on Monday. Here’s what Authorities are saying about the incident so far. Troopers say the incident happened along Shoup’s Branch Road...
Man charged with attempted homicide after firing gun into car outside Pa. bar: report
Authorities with the Altoona Police Department say a Blair County man is behind bars and is charged with attempted homicide after he allegedly fired a gun into a vehicle outside a local bar, according to WJAC. According to an affidavit, police received a complaint early Sunday morning from a woman...
Man accused of threatening to kill Allegheny County DA, encouraging mass killing
A Rosslyn Farms man is accused of making threats online to kill Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. and others and threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction. Scott Township police arrested Joshua J. Thompson, 46, on Monday. He was denied bail at an arraignment early Tuesday...
Pa. man accused of exposing himself to woman while she showered: report
An investigation into a claim of indecent exposure leads to a South Fork man in hot water with authorities as he now faces charges. According to the criminal affidavit, in late September, Jackson Township Police received a complaint, from a woman who stated that she had been sexually harassed by a man, later identified as 31-year-old Christian Gabor, WJAC reported.
Maryland man killed on Pennsylvania Turnpike rollover crash in Allegheny County
A Maryland man was killed after being ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Monday. Ashfaq Ahmed, 58, of Suitland, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which took place around 4:20 p.m. in Pine Township, Allegheny County, according to state police in Gibsonia.
Former Pittsburgh police officer, mayoral candidate charged for allegedly threatening man with gun
PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Candidate for Mayor and former Pittsburgh Police officer Tony Moreno is facing simple assault and harassment charges. A neighbor alleges he came out onto his front porch Monday and pointed a shotgun at him. Moreno tells Channel 11 a very different story and says his neighbor is the one who should be criminally charged because of animal neglect and cruelty.
$10K reward offered for information about embalmed head found in Beaver County
A $10,000 reward is being offered for this week only in the bizarre case of a woman’s embalmed head that was found lying along a road in Beaver County in 2014. The Beaver County Detective Bureau and Economy Borough police are offering a $5,000 reward that is being matched by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.
Woman accused in robbery slips handcuffs, found driving stolen truck, officers say
An Allegheny County woman arrested in a robbery at a Hempfield store Saturday is accused of slipping out of a handcuff at the state police station and stealing a pickup before being stopped on Route 22 in Murrysville, according to court papers. Kristy R. Zalac, 33, of Liberty is being...
TWO INDIANA COUNTY DEFENDANTS FEDERALLY INDICTED ON DRUG CHARGES
Two defendants from Indiana County were indicted for federal drug charges this morning. Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi said in a news release that 52-year-old Eldon Sajko of Penn Run and 51-year-old James Emerson were both indicted by a federal grand jury this morning for federal offenses to drugs within the county.
Johnstown man pleads guilty to distributing crack-cocaine
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty in a federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws. United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Tuesday, Dec. 13 that Damian Jeffers Sr., 52, pleaded guilty before Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson. Jeffers was found to have distributed […]
Cow statue dumped on Somerset lawn, property vandalized
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Somerset Borough Police Department is asking for the publics help in finding a group teens who vandalized a property and left something quite peculiar on the owners lawn. A concrete cow painted like a zebra was dumped in the lawn of a resident in the Brierwood neighborhood. According to […]
Allegheny jail officer suspended after crash, DUI charges in North Huntingdon
A Penn Township man arrested last week in connection with a North Huntingdon drunken-driving crash that left another motorist seriously injured is suspended without pay from his job at the Allegheny County Jail. A county spokeswoman said Dwight D. Edwards has worked as a corrections officer at the jail for...
Police: 16-year-old from South Strabane admits to shooting stepfather outside mall entrance
A Washington County man had to undergo lifesaving surgery after his 16-year-old stepson admitted to shooting him in the stomach and leg with a stolen gun early Monday, according to authorities. Samuel Brian Hoy, 16, of the 100 block of Floral Hill Drive in South Strabane was charged with felony...
Trio charged after large fight in parking lot near Altoona bar
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of badly injuring two people in a large fight that started in a bar in Altoona. Jeremy Fornbacher, 29, of Williamsburg, Brandon Smida, 21, of Altoona, and Hunter Learn, 20, of Altoona, were seen on video punching and kicking a man and […]
76-year-old Pa. woman charged in cold case after DNA disproves goose story | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Woman charged with DUI after crashing vehicle with her 3 kids inside
NORTH APOLLO, Pa. (KDKA) — An Armstrong County woman is accused of driving under the influence and crashing her car with her three young children inside. Kiski Township police say 24-year-old Jocelyn Riley lost control of her SUV and jumped the curb along the River Road, shearing off a fire hydrant and disabling her car. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found Riley still in the car showing signs of heavy intoxication. Police say she failed three field sobriety tests. On the passenger side of the car, police say they found several empty bottles of whiskey shots.Also inside...
Allegheny County man jailed for allegedly making threats against DA, police on YouTube channel
An Allegheny County man was arrested for allegedly threatening District Attorney Stephen Zappala on his YouTube channel. Joshua J. Thompson, 46, of Rosslyn Farms, was placed in the Allegheny County Jail and denied bond after police say he uploaded videos to YouTube in which he threatened to kill Zappala, another attorney and a police officer.
PLEA HEARING FOR INDIANA MAN CONTINUED
Plea hearings were scheduled today in Indiana County Court, but three of them for the same person were delayed. It was announced that the plea haearing for 51-year-old James E. Emerson of Indiana were officially continued this morning; however, officials with the Indiana County District Attorney’s office say he is also facing federal charges. In one case dating back to April 2020, Emerson was charged with failure to verify his address or be photographed per Megan’s Law requirements. In July 2020, he was also charged with flight to avoid apprehension, accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle, driving on a suspended license, and failure to stop and give aid. He originally pleaded guilty to flight to avoid apprehension but withdrew that plea in October 2021. He also faces frug-related charges along with a false I.D. to law enforcement in a case back in October 2020.
