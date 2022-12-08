Read full article on original website
cbs17
‘Missing. Murdered. Unsolved.’ Who killed NC’s Michael Crosby? Part 2
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – It was a New Year’s Eve murder in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. For 22 years, police have been looking for Michael Crosby’s killer. The Chapel Hill Police Department said Crosby, of Raleigh, was a typical 20-year-old. “He had this infectious personality,” Chapel...
cbs17
NC State sexual-assault suspect now charged in Monday night incident on campus
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man arrested in connection to a sexual assault at NC State University on Dec. 7 has been charged in a sexual battery that happened Monday night, according to N.C State Police Chief Dan House. Hasan Abdullah Faheemud-Deen, 21, of Raleigh, was arrested and charged...
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman nabbed after gunpoint robberies at ATMs in Hillsborough, Chapel Hill, police say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An “armed and dangerous” woman has been captured after she pulled a gun on a driver after asking for a ride on Monday — and then robbed a bank account at an ATM, officials said. Police said they believe the woman, Alicia...
chathamjournal.com
Group arrested in connection with armed robbery in western Chatham County
Siler City, NC – A series of arrests have been made in connection with an armed robbery which occurred in Chatham County in early November. The victim in the case reported being threatened, robbed, and held against her will in the home of Peter John Mein, 62, of 311 Piney Grove Church Road, Siler City.
cbs17
NC first responders honored in ‘Hometown Heroes’ ceremony
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Detective Brett Kain has spent 10 years with the Fuquay-Varina Police Department. He’s one of the dozens of recipients recognized during Tuesday’s North Carolina Hometown Heroes ceremony in Durham. “I grew up in the town of Fuquay-Varina and I wanted to serve the...
cbs17
Zebulon police officer shot in arm, suspect in custody: police
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Zebulon police officer was shot in the arm Monday night and law enforcement confirms a suspect is in custody. Multiple agencies, including Zebulon and Wake Forest Police Departments, responded to the 400 block of Arendell Avenue at Zebulon Community Park just before 10 p.m. to find an officer shot in the arm, law enforcement sources told CBS 17.
cbs17
Former Marine dragged ‘half a football field’ by woman with criminal history as chase ensues across NC county lines
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman will remain in jail after investigators said she dragged a Zebulon police officer with her car before driving off and leading several law enforcement agencies on a chase. A Wake County Judge raised 51-year-old Deserie Ann Byrum’s bond to $250,000 Tuesday afternoon, after...
cbs17
Zebulon officer shot after his firearm goes off while being dragged by suspect’s Lexus, police say
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A police officer was injured Monday night after he was dragged by a vehicle and his firearm went off while trying to apprehend a suspect. Around 9:40 p.m., Zebulon Officer Colby James checked in on a suspicious vehicle at Zebulon Community Park at 401 S. Arendell Ave., police said.
cbs17
Sanford man charged with giving fentanyl to man in fatal overdose in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man has been charged in connection to a Fentanyl overdose in Harnett County. On Nov. 20, deputies responded to the 200 block of Farley Road after a call was received that Andy “AJ” Hicks Jr. was unresponsive, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Orange County woman charged with killing mother, kidnapping daughter, assaulting officer
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Orange County woman is in jail without bond. Deputies of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old Paula Decoteau shot and killed her mother, held two people hostage, and attacked a deputy early Sunday morning. She now faces several charges including first-degree murder,...
chathamjournal.com
Chatham sheriff seeks two suspects who robbed store at gunpoint
Pittsboro, NC – Chatham County deputies say they are looking for suspects who robbed a store at gunpoint last month. The armed robbery happened on November 13 at a convenience store at the intersection of Manns Chapel Road and U.S. 15/501. Two men were wearing head and face coverings...
Former hotel employee sentenced to 61 months in prison for attempted wire fraud, aggravated identity theft
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 24-year-old woman from Greensboro has been sentenced to 61 months in prison for attempted wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Autumn Tiara Tatiyana Nicol Williams is accused of fraudulently booking rooms of guests as various hotels in Winston-Salem...
'Everybody was just in here enjoying themselves.': Bullet fired into downtown Raleigh business with customers inside
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jimmy Fleck, the owner of Roshambo Beverage Company, was shocked and frustrated Tuesday over gunshots fired inside his store with customers inside. "I got a phone call from my bartender and my bartender said ‘the place has been shot,’" said Fleck. A frightening call...
cbs17
Man shot, injured at Durham apartment complex, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A man was shot and injured at a Durham apartment complex, according to police. This happened Tuesday night just after 7: 30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road. Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was...
cbs17
3 women among group charged after woman held against her will and robbed in Chatham County home
SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Three women are among a group arrested after an armed robbery in which a woman was held in a Chatham County home last month, officials said. The incident happened in early November at a home in the 300 block of Piney Grove Church Road just north of Siler City, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
WXII 12
Greensboro man sentenced for 2018 murder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A jury found a man guilty in the murder of Ronald McCray last week. According to a news release from the Guilford County District Attorney's office, Saequan Jackson was found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a stolen car. Greensboro...
Zebulon police officer shot at community park; woman in custody after pursuit into Johnston Co.
Emergency crews responded to a call of an "officer down" just after 10 p.m. at Zebulon Community Park on Arendell Avenue.
'This is a man that cannot be allowed to drive:' Suspect in cyclist's death being sued for role in crash on I-540
DURHAM, N.C. — For the second time in a week, a Wake Forest man appeared in court for his role in a crash. Blake Nichols Grady, 33, has more than 40 convictions and multiple DWIs. He was charged last week with DWI and driving without a license in connection...
cbs17
Moore County suspect charged after man’s deadly fentanyl/meth overdose in Chatham County
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in the deadly overdose of a person in Chatham County. The victim died in the Bear Creek area of the county, according to a Monday news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office. The victim died from a mixture...
Man convicted for murdering Greensboro father of 5 in 2018
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was sentenced to life in prison last week for shooting and killing a Greensboro father of five back in 2018, according to the Guilford County District Attorney's Office. Guilford County lawyers said Saequan Jackson was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous...
