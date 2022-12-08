ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cbs17

NC first responders honored in ‘Hometown Heroes’ ceremony

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Detective Brett Kain has spent 10 years with the Fuquay-Varina Police Department. He’s one of the dozens of recipients recognized during Tuesday’s North Carolina Hometown Heroes ceremony in Durham. “I grew up in the town of Fuquay-Varina and I wanted to serve the...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Zebulon police officer shot in arm, suspect in custody: police

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Zebulon police officer was shot in the arm Monday night and law enforcement confirms a suspect is in custody. Multiple agencies, including Zebulon and Wake Forest Police Departments, responded to the 400 block of Arendell Avenue at Zebulon Community Park just before 10 p.m. to find an officer shot in the arm, law enforcement sources told CBS 17.
ZEBULON, NC
chathamjournal.com

Chatham sheriff seeks two suspects who robbed store at gunpoint

Pittsboro, NC – Chatham County deputies say they are looking for suspects who robbed a store at gunpoint last month. The armed robbery happened on November 13 at a convenience store at the intersection of Manns Chapel Road and U.S. 15/501. Two men were wearing head and face coverings...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man shot, injured at Durham apartment complex, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A man was shot and injured at a Durham apartment complex, according to police. This happened Tuesday night just after 7: 30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road. Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

3 women among group charged after woman held against her will and robbed in Chatham County home

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Three women are among a group arrested after an armed robbery in which a woman was held in a Chatham County home last month, officials said. The incident happened in early November at a home in the 300 block of Piney Grove Church Road just north of Siler City, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro man sentenced for 2018 murder

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A jury found a man guilty in the murder of Ronald McCray last week. According to a news release from the Guilford County District Attorney's office, Saequan Jackson was found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a stolen car. Greensboro...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man convicted for murdering Greensboro father of 5 in 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was sentenced to life in prison last week for shooting and killing a Greensboro father of five back in 2018, according to the Guilford County District Attorney's Office. Guilford County lawyers said Saequan Jackson was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous...
GREENSBORO, NC

