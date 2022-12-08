ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Independent

Pc cleared over police chase death crash

A Met officer has been cleared over the deaths of a 10-year-old boy and his aunt following a police chase.Pc Edward Welch, 34, was in pursuit of a stolen Ford Focus car when it mounted the pavement and hit child actor Makayah McDermott and Rozanne Cooper, 34, in Penge, south-east London, on August 31, 2016.A second child, who was aged 10 at the time, was also seriously injured, the Old Bailey heard.The court heard how during the six-minute chase through residential and one-way streets, Welch’s police BMW car reached speeds of more than 60mph.The court heard the vehicle that was being chased was driven...
TheDailyBeast

Couple Ignored Pregnant Woman’s Pleas for Help as She Was Beaten to Death, Police Say

The savage beating death of a 22-year-old pregnant woman shocked the community of Marietta, South Carolina, earlier this month—and now, authorities say, she might have been saved if one couple had not stood idly by and ignored her tortured pleas for help.Michael Burnett, 43, and Melissa Burnett, 49, were identified by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office on Monday as relatives of the man accused of bludgeoning Clarissa Winchester to death in early November. Tyler Wilkins, identified in local news reports as Winchester’s boyfriend and the father of her baby, has already been arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping for...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
The Independent

Colorado police officers indicted for murder after shooting man who called 911

Two Colorado police officers were indicted and fired for the murder of a 22-year-old man armed with a knife who had called 911 for roadside assistance.Clear Creek County Sheriff’s deputies Andrew Buen, 29, and Kyle Gould, 36, were indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday in relation to the murder of 22-year-old Christian Glass, according to Fifth Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum’s office.Mr Buen was charged with second degree murder, official misconduct and reckless endangerment, while Mr Gould was charged with criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment, according to online court records, CNN reported.The charges against the former Colorado law...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
The Independent

Police fatally shoot man who allegedly had gun in St. Paul

A police officer in Minnesota fatally shot a man who authorities say displayed a handgun as officers were trying to arrest him, the St. Paul Police Department said Tuesday. Police said that officers were responding to a domestic assault Monday evening and were told by the caller that the man had a gun, before the call ended abruptly. The man ran away before officers arrived. According to a statement from police, officers saw the man running with a gun in his hand. When they saw him appear to attempt a carjacking, officers drove up to the man and police...
MINNESOTA STATE
BBC

Police arrest elderly Alabama woman over unpaid $77 trash bill

Police in the US state of Alabama have arrested an 82-year-old woman over an outstanding rubbish bill. Martha Louis Menefield said she was confused as officers handcuffed her and arrested her on Sunday. The amount that led to her arrest was reportedly $77.80 (£63.28). In a statement on Facebook,...
VALLEY, AL
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania, other states see rise in car thefts: report

SIMILAR STORIES: Gov.-Elect Shapiro chooses top AG crime staffer as legal adviser. Security company, Vivint, conducted and published a study that broke down vehicle theft statistics using sources such as the FBI and the National Insurance Crime Bureau. “Let’s start with the bad news: Motor vehicle theft is, unfortunately, on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

