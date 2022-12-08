The Jacksonville Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is just over halfway to its goal. With less than 2 weeks left to go in the campaign, the campaign has raised $77,580, as of Monday, of its $150,000 goal. Salvation Army Captain Chris Clarke says the Jacksonville Community has stepped up to fill the needs for bell ringers, even when a small problem arose two weeks ago when an organization couldn’t fulfill their hours: “The great thing about this community when they know about a need, they come out in force and they certainly help us to fill those spots. Although, we still have spots available everyday [for bell ringing], so if people want to ring even today, they could give us a call and we could find them a location to do so.”

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO