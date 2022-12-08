Read full article on original website
Ronda Miller
4d ago
Why don’t you quit worrying about putting coffee places in Jacksonville and put some decent restaurants a steakhouse for instance
Reply
2
Related
wlds.com
Proposed Cannabis Craft Grow Facility Greenlit by City Council
Jacksonville is set to be the home of a new industry now that the city has approved measures allowing a proposed cannabis craft grow facility to move forward. The Jacksonville City Council approved a pair of measures related to the former AC Humko plant during their only regular December meeting last night.
wlds.com
Trash Service Price Changes Again, Back Porch Service to Continue when City Contract Goes Into Effect
The Jacksonville City Council approved an amendment to the new contract with GFL Environmental for trash service Monday night. The city entered into the contract with GFL in mid-October in an effort to ease price increases seen after the company acquired both Area Disposal and Trash Queen earlier this year.
wlds.com
Downtown Jacksonville Businesses Catering to the Perennial “Last Minute Shopper” Thursday
A number of businesses in downtown Jacksonville are aiming to help women finish Christmas shopping- for themselves. Thursday night is Men’s Night Out in downtown Jacksonville. The event is the latest in a group effort by downtown businesses like the Central Park Market, to offer special shopping and savings throughout Jacksonville’s historic district.
wlds.com
Murrayville Road Project Sees Delay, County Commissioners Re-Organize Board
One major road project in Morgan County is complete, while another will take longer than expected to finish. The Morgan County Commissioners received an update on ongoing road projects during their regular meeting this morning. Highway Department Director Matt Coultas told the board this morning that the Arenzville-Concord blacktop project is officially complete following a recent final walk-through.
WAND TV
Springfield Police encourage residents to register video doorbells for "Project Safe Neighborhoods"
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –Springfield Police are encouraging residents and businesses to register the locations of their outdoor video surveillance systems with the Springfield Police Department as part of their "Project Safe Neighborhoods." The program allows residents and businesses to work with the department when an incident occurs; police can...
Wow, this New Mt. Sterling, Illinois Place Even Has a Sweet Lake
I've probably seen a zillion vacation possibilities in Missouri and Illinois so it's frankly kind of hard to impress me. This new Mt. Sterling place managed to do the impossible mainly because it has a very sweet private lake. From what I can tell, this is a completely new addition...
wlds.com
Fire Damages Occupied Home in Jacksonville Tuesday Morning
No one was injured when a fire broke out in a home on the northeast side of Jacksonville Tuesday morning. The Jacksonville Fire Department was called to the 1000 block of North Clay Avenue at approximately 7:30 am for a report of a structure fire. Jacksonville Fire Department Captain Mike...
Central Illinois Proud
Canton approves agreement, brings new business to city
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — New businesses may be welcomed into Canton in just a few years. Tuesday night, Canton’s City Council approved a settlement agreement 25 years in the making with Navistar, formerly called International Harvester. In 1997, the International Harvester caught fire, and 25 years later, the...
Company donates more than $130,000 to Springfield cancer institute
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One central Illinois cancer charity received a six-digit donation this week. According to a press release, Springfield Plastics donated $137,069 to SIU’s Simmons Cancer Institute at a check ceremony Monday as a part of their annual Drain for Plastics campaign. “We are proud to have such a generous community around us […]
Walgreens, CVS agree to $10B settlement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Walgreens and CVS will pay $10 billion in a settlement over accusations that the companies contributed to opioid addiction. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the settlement on Monday. It stems from accusations that pharmacies downplayed the risks of addiction and did not stop pills from being diverted for illegal use. […]
Ground breaks on $67M carbon-capture plant in Springfield
The University of Illinois’ Prairie Research Institute is involved in the $67 million project. One lawmaker said this is almost as big for the U of I as the Illini basketball team’s win over Texas this week.
wlds.com
Menard Co. Coroner Identifies Elderly Woman Found in Sangamon River near Petersburg
The Menard County Sheriff’s Office has identified the elderly woman pulled from the Sangamon River near Petersburg on Sunday afternoon. Chief Deputy and Menard County Coroner Ben Hollis has identified the decedent as 76-year old Linda Christensen of Springfield and formerly of Petersburg. Hollis said in a press release that final autopsy results are pending, but no foul play is suspected.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Salvation Army Half Way to Goal For 2022 Red Kettle Campaign
The Jacksonville Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is just over halfway to its goal. With less than 2 weeks left to go in the campaign, the campaign has raised $77,580, as of Monday, of its $150,000 goal. Salvation Army Captain Chris Clarke says the Jacksonville Community has stepped up to fill the needs for bell ringers, even when a small problem arose two weeks ago when an organization couldn’t fulfill their hours: “The great thing about this community when they know about a need, they come out in force and they certainly help us to fill those spots. Although, we still have spots available everyday [for bell ringing], so if people want to ring even today, they could give us a call and we could find them a location to do so.”
wlds.com
Pair of Local Law Enforcement Officers Recognized for Recent Actions on the Job
Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Suttles and Jacksonville Police Officer Andrew Haas were presented with Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) awards on Saturday, December 10 in Springfield for recent incidents in the Jacksonville area, one in which a motorist’s life was saved, as well as two unrelated incidents involving major drug-related seizures.
muddyrivernews.com
Auburn, Ill., man arrested after six-week investigation into theft from farm implement dealer in Pike County
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A six-week criminal investigation of the theft of equipment from a local farm implement dealer resulted in the Nov. 25 arrest of an Auburn, Ill., man who had committed other crimes in three other states. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted Oct. 11 about the...
newschannel20.com
Gin Mill and Wet Bar Shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Police were called to the 200 block of south 5th street for a report of two suspects with firearms in the back parking lot of The Gin Mill and Wet Bar. The incident happened on December 10th around 1:19 am and when police arrived they...
wmay.com
Authorities ID Woman Found In Sangamon River
Menard County authorities have identified the woman whose body was pulled from the Sangamon River over the weekend. 76-year-old Linda Christensen of Springfield, formerly of Petersburg, had been reported missing Friday, and her car was found near the river in Petersburg later that day. Her body was spotted on Sunday.
capitolwolf.com
Body pulled from Sangamon River
Menard County authorities say the woman pulled from the Sangamon River Sunday afternoon is probably a 76-year-old woman reported missing from Springfield Friday. An autopsy is scheduled Monday.
wlds.com
South Jacksonville Investigating Alleged Armed Robbery
The South Jacksonville Police are seeking information about an alleged armed robbery at a residence that occurred early Sunday morning. According to a police report, at approximately 1AM Sunday, a female complainant told police dispatch that two individuals known to her came into her home without force in the 1500 block of South Clay Avenue. Upon entry, the complainant said one of the subjects displayed a handgun and demanded all of her money. The subjects then fled the area and have not been located. The police report did not indicate whether any money was taken or not during the incident.
wlds.com
Missing Person in Petersburg Found in Sangamon River
The Menard County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman missing since early Friday morning has been found deceased in the Sangamon River. At 7:40PM Sunday night, Menard County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Hollis reports that at approximately 4:06PM Sunday personnel in a rescue boat reported that they had located what could possibly be a person in the river, north of the of Illinois Route 123 bridge east of Petersburg. Additional units arrived at that location and it was confirmed that a person was indeed in the water. The individual was removed from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 2