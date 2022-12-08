Read full article on original website
Elka Rothman, Haredi Matriarch of 2,000 Offspring, Dies at 97
Elka Rothman, daughter of the late anti-Zionist founder of Neturei Karta, Rabbi Amram Blau, passed away in her home at Batei Broida in Jerusalem at age 97, leaving behind 13 children and some 2,000 grandchildren and greatgrandchildren, whose own grandchildren are in the process of getting married. Rabbi Blau’s first...
First Evidence of Maccabees’ Revolt in Judean Desert Unearthed
Evidence of a dramatic moment in the history of the Jewish people was uncovered in the Judean Desert earlier this year: a rare wooden box containing a small hoard of 15 silver coins from the days leading up to the Maccabean Revolt of 167 BCE. The box was hidden about...
WATCH: Huge Hanukah Menorah Set in Place at Western Wall
The traditional menorah was placed in the Western Wall plaza on Tuesday for the upcoming Hanukah holiday, which begins this coming Sunday night. The menorah is made entirely of cast bronze and weighs approximately one ton. It is more than two meters tall and about two meters wide. , its height is over 2 meters, and its width is about 2 meters. It took about seven months to create the menorah.
Ascending the Temple Mount for the First Time
In recent years, as increasing numbers of religious Jews have begun to visit the Temple Mount (Har HaBayit), backed by some prominent rabbinical figures in the Religious Zionist world, I encouraged my righteous sons, good yeshiva boys, to do so. I told them it is essential that Jews and Israelis...
Campus Watch Founder Daniel Pipes Ascends Temple Mount
President of the Philadelphia-based Middle East Forum and publisher of its Middle East Quarterly journal, and founder of the website Campus Watch, Daniel Pipes, on Tuesday morning, ascended the Temple Mount, accompanied by Beyadenu CEO Tom Nisani. Campus Watch, which Pipes established in 2002, identified five problems in teaching Middle...
Rebbetzin Chaya Chitrik–Revealed Goodness–A Life Changing Perspective
Rebbetzin Chaya Chitrik of Chabad of Istanbul, Turkey, shares with us some powerful life changing perspectives on seeing the revealed good in our lives. When we proactively seek out the positive aspects of people and situations, and when we really rewire our brain to look for our blessings (instead of things that are going wrong), we draw down revealed good from Hashem. You see what you focus on. When we seek out the positive, our world doesn’t change; how we see it and how we experience it changes. Think good and it will be good is not just a saying–it’s a way of life.
Tale of Two Narratives
At the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict lies a clash of two narratives. On the one hand, there is the stirring, fact-based Zionist narrative. On the other, there is the fabricated “Palestinian” narrative—which, as one senior PLO official openly admitted, “serves only tactical purposes,” one of which is to be “a new tool in the continuing battle against Israel.”
My Dinner with ChatGPT
ChatGPT is a prototype artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI that specializes in dialogue. In this, this bot is similar to bots you’ve probably debated on countless talkbacks, and perhaps even struck a meaningful romantic relationship with. In essence, the chatbot is a large language model fine-tuned with both supervised and reinforcement learning techniques. It was launched in November 2022 and has garnered attention for its detailed responses and articulate answers, although its factual accuracy has been criticized.
Rabbi Haim Druckman in Serious But Stable Condition
Religious Zionism movement spiritual leader Rabbi Haim Druckman, age 90, is reported to be in serious but stable condition two days after contracting COVID-19. This is the second time the rabbi is wrestling with the virus; he first caught it this past February and has struggled with various medical complications since that time.
