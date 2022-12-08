Rebbetzin Chaya Chitrik of Chabad of Istanbul, Turkey, shares with us some powerful life changing perspectives on seeing the revealed good in our lives. When we proactively seek out the positive aspects of people and situations, and when we really rewire our brain to look for our blessings (instead of things that are going wrong), we draw down revealed good from Hashem. You see what you focus on. When we seek out the positive, our world doesn’t change; how we see it and how we experience it changes. Think good and it will be good is not just a saying–it’s a way of life.

1 DAY AGO