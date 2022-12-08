Read full article on original website
Related
Harry Dunn’s family ‘horrified’ US government has told killer Anne Sacoolas not to attend UK sentencing
Harry Dunn’s family said they are “horrified” his killer Anne Sacoolas has been advised by her US government employer not to attend her own sentencing hearing in person.Ms Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed her Volvo and killed the 19-year-old motorcyclist in August 2019. The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in October, where sentencing judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb urged her to return to Britain to face justice.Confirming that a renewed application to appear at the Old Bailey sentencing hearing set for 8 December via video link had been...
Anne Sacoolas, wife of US diplomat, gets suspended sentence after killing UK teen in crash
Anne Sacoolas, wife of an American diplomat, received an eight-month suspended sentence for the death of 19-year-old Harry Dunn in a 2019 car crash in England.
Emotional moment Harry Dunn’s mother reacts after Anne Sacoolas sentenced for son’s death
The mother of Harry Dunn spoke with joy at fulfilling a promise to see justice delivered to her sons’s killer.A judge handed US citizen Anne Sacoolas an eight-month suspended prison sentence at the Old Bailey on Thursday for causing the British 19-year-old’s death by careless driving.Speaking outside court surrounded by family, Charlotte Charles, mother of Harry, said: “Job done, promise complete. Harry, we’ve done it.”“Anne Sacoolas now has a criminal record for the rest of her life. We worked tirelessly and relentlessly to make sure she still had to do what you and I would have had to have done.”Sign up to our newsletters here Read More Harry Dunn's mother speaks ahead of Anne Sacoolas sentencingAnne Sacoolas handed suspended prison sentence for killing Harry Dunn in car crashShocking moment car plummets from flyover on busy road in China
U.S. Government Told Spy to Stay Home From British Teen Death Trial
Former U.S. spy Anne Sacoolas will not attend her sentencing hearing in the wrongful death of teenager Harry Dunn in London on Thursday because the U.S. government advised her to stay at home. Sacoolas pleaded guilty to causing the teen’s death in an October hearing.Dunn’s parents, who had been told she would attend in person, lashed out at the U.S. government for “interfering” with British justice, according to their family spokesperson, Radd Seiger. “Harry’s family are victims of a serious crime and they have been kept in the dark completely about what is to come at Thursday’s hearing since Mrs....
Washington Examiner
Prison official didn't show for George Floyd ex-officer sentencing, forcing court delay
A former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s back during his arrest in May 2020 is set to be sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Friday afternoon after scheduling confusion caused the Bureau of Prisons to miss the initial sentencing and resulted in an hourslong delay.
Inside the terrifying Trinitarios gang after 5 members found guilty of machete death of teen they mistook for a rival
FIVE gang members have been found guilty in the gruesome death of a teen who was mistaken for a rival. The news comes about four years after Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz was brutally attacked outside Zesarina Grocery, in the Bronx, New York, at 11.40pm on June 20, 2018. Ronald Urena, Luis...
Second former Army soldier pleads guilty in killing of fellow service member found dead in barracks
A second former Army soldier has pleaded guilty in the 2020 killing of a fellow service member in Georgia
Girl, 14, is stabbed to death and her best friend, 13, injured by knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany
A teenager has been stabbed to death and her best friend left injured by a knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany. Emergency services raced to the town of Illerkirchberg on Monday where they found the two schoolgirls - aged 14 and 13 - seriously injured.
Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate
A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
High-Ranking Prison Officer Aided a Neo-Nazi Gang Attack on Black Prisoners
A former high-ranking correctional officer at an Oklahoma prison just received a multi-year prison sentence for facilitating a white supremacist attack on Black inmates. Matthew Ware, 53, a former lieutenant at the Kay County Detention Center, was sentenced to 46 months after being found guilty of violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.
Complex
Woman Who Watched Her Boyfriend Kill Six of His Family Members Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison
A woman who watched her boyfriend murder six members of his own family in February 2016 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Chicago-Sun Times reports. 25-year-old Jafeth Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in connection with the 2016 killings, which were committed by her former boyfriend Diego Uribe. She admitted that she accompanied Urbe to his aunt Maria Martinez’s home in 2016, where he fatally shot her after demanding money. Uribe also beat her brother Noe Martinez Jr. to death, fatally stabbed their mother Rosaura Martinez, killed their 10-year-old and 13-year-old children, and killed Noe Martinez Sr. when he returned home. Ramos and Uribe were arrested in May 2016.
NBC Philadelphia
Ex-Trooper Bought Home, Blacked Out Windows, Weeks Before Allegedly Killing Family of Teen He Catfished, Seller Says
Weeks before a former Virginia state trooper allegedly killed three members of a California family in a “catfishing” scheme, he bought a home sight unseen and blacked out the windows, the man who sold him the house said Friday. Jacob Gordon, 28, said in an interview that Austin...
Man fakes his own death after raping stepdaughter
A military veteran who faked his death after raping and impregnating his 14-year-old stepdaughter was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison for the scheme.
Accused of shooting an American, a 107-year old man set a record as the oldest prisoner in the world
Credit: Michael Coghlan from Adelaide, Australia; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Guinness Book of World Records has listed an Australian man, Bill Wallace (1881 - 1989), as the oldest prisoner on record.
Former police officer accused of 'catfishing' teen before killing her family, police say
(CNN) -- A former Virginia police officer, believed to have murdered a teenager's family in Riverside, California, after "catfishing" her online, was killed in a shootout while trying to flee authorities, the city's police department said in a news release. The ex-cop was identified as Austin Lee Edwards, 28, of...
Suspect in 2017 killing of two Indiana teen girls 'has nothing to hide,' attorneys say
Attorneys for the suspect in the 2017 killing of two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana, said in a statement Friday that their client "has nothing to hide. "
Prosecutors ask that Todd and Julie Chrisley get sentenced up to 17 years in prison for fraud conviction
The 'Chrisley Knows Best' couple and their attorney are scheduled to be sentenced next week in Atlanta federal court.
Man serving life for raping, killing elderly woman as a teen wins chance to argue for new sentence
A man who has spent his entire adult life behind bars for raping and killing an 86-year-old woman in 1986 will get a chance to argue for a new sentence. A state appeals court recently granted Casey Terry a Comer hearing, or Comer petition, named for a New Jersey Supreme Court decision earlier this year that gives a prisoners convicted of murder as a juvenile a chance to argue for a new term after serving 20 years.
Serving Met Police officer charged with raping two women
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with allegedly raping two women in south London and Surrey earlier this year, the force said. PC Rupert Edwards, attached to the South West basic command unit, was arrested on suspicion on rape on 5 September and he was then bailed and suspended from duty. Three days later, on 8 December, he was further arrested on suspicion of rape. He has now been charged with two counts relating to two women aged in their 20s and 30s.Commander Jon Savelle, in charge of the Met’s professionalism command, said: “This news is deeply...
Man gets over six years in prison after using blowtorch to attack DoorDash driver
A man in Oregon was sentenced to 80 months in prison on Monday after he attacked a DoorDash driver with a lit blowtorch.
Comments / 0