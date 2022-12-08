ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Harry Dunn’s family ‘horrified’ US government has told killer Anne Sacoolas not to attend UK sentencing

Harry Dunn’s family said they are “horrified” his killer Anne Sacoolas has been advised by her US government employer not to attend her own sentencing hearing in person.Ms Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed her Volvo and killed the 19-year-old motorcyclist in August 2019. The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in October, where sentencing judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb urged her to return to Britain to face justice.Confirming that a renewed application to appear at the Old Bailey sentencing hearing set for 8 December via video link had been...
The Independent

Emotional moment Harry Dunn’s mother reacts after Anne Sacoolas sentenced for son’s death

The mother of Harry Dunn spoke with joy at fulfilling a promise to see justice delivered to her sons’s killer.A judge handed US citizen Anne Sacoolas an eight-month suspended prison sentence at the Old Bailey on Thursday for causing the British 19-year-old’s death by careless driving.Speaking outside court surrounded by family, Charlotte Charles, mother of Harry, said: “Job done, promise complete. Harry, we’ve done it.”“Anne Sacoolas now has a criminal record for the rest of her life. We worked tirelessly and relentlessly to make sure she still had to do what you and I would have had to have done.”Sign up to our newsletters here Read More Harry Dunn's mother speaks ahead of Anne Sacoolas sentencingAnne Sacoolas handed suspended prison sentence for killing Harry Dunn in car crashShocking moment car plummets from flyover on busy road in China
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Government Told Spy to Stay Home From British Teen Death Trial

Former U.S. spy Anne Sacoolas will not attend her sentencing hearing in the wrongful death of teenager Harry Dunn in London on Thursday because the U.S. government advised her to stay at home. Sacoolas pleaded guilty to causing the teen’s death in an October hearing.Dunn’s parents, who had been told she would attend in person, lashed out at the U.S. government for “interfering” with British justice, according to their family spokesperson, Radd Seiger. “Harry’s family are victims of a serious crime and they have been kept in the dark completely about what is to come at Thursday’s hearing since Mrs....
Law & Crime

Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate

A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
COLORADO STATE
Vice

High-Ranking Prison Officer Aided a Neo-Nazi Gang Attack on Black Prisoners

A former high-ranking correctional officer at an Oklahoma prison just received a multi-year prison sentence for facilitating a white supremacist attack on Black inmates. Matthew Ware, 53, a former lieutenant at the Kay County Detention Center, was sentenced to 46 months after being found guilty of violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.
KAY COUNTY, OK
Complex

Woman Who Watched Her Boyfriend Kill Six of His Family Members Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

A woman who watched her boyfriend murder six members of his own family in February 2016 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Chicago-Sun Times reports. 25-year-old Jafeth Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in connection with the 2016 killings, which were committed by her former boyfriend Diego Uribe. She admitted that she accompanied Urbe to his aunt Maria Martinez’s home in 2016, where he fatally shot her after demanding money. Uribe also beat her brother Noe Martinez Jr. to death, fatally stabbed their mother Rosaura Martinez, killed their 10-year-old and 13-year-old children, and killed Noe Martinez Sr. when he returned home. Ramos and Uribe were arrested in May 2016.
NJ.com

Man serving life for raping, killing elderly woman as a teen wins chance to argue for new sentence

A man who has spent his entire adult life behind bars for raping and killing an 86-year-old woman in 1986 will get a chance to argue for a new sentence. A state appeals court recently granted Casey Terry a Comer hearing, or Comer petition, named for a New Jersey Supreme Court decision earlier this year that gives a prisoners convicted of murder as a juvenile a chance to argue for a new term after serving 20 years.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
The Independent

Serving Met Police officer charged with raping two women

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with allegedly raping two women in south London and Surrey earlier this year, the force said. PC Rupert Edwards, attached to the South West basic command unit, was arrested on suspicion on rape on 5 September and he was then bailed and suspended from duty. Three days later, on 8 December, he was further arrested on suspicion of rape. He has now been charged with two counts relating to two women aged in their 20s and 30s.Commander Jon Savelle, in charge of the Met’s professionalism command, said: “This news is deeply...

