Miami Herald

‘Miami mix’: Vera Wang, 73, rocks a mini skirt and wedges like a boss for Art Basel

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

This is 73.

Vera Wang is aging like a fine wine.

Scratch that. Actually, we’re not so sure the designer is aging at all.

The native New Yorker was in Miami for Art Basel last week, and shared various looks for her evenings out with her 800,000-plus Instagram followers.

On Tuesday’s post, Wang sits on an outdoor patio in a black slinky top, mini skirt and sky high white wedges. You can see how the fashion genius pulled together her eclectic outfit, tagging Valentino and Kohls in the same caption, “Miami mix.”

There’s not even a hint of gray in the mother of two’s signature, long pin-straight hair.

Her secret(s)? Back in 2020, when she was a mere toddler of 70 , she cited, “Work, sleep, a vodka cocktail, not much sun.”

READ MORE: Diplo ‘wins’ Art Basel. See how

Fact: We’re not jelly, just inspired.

Among the many commenters was none other than fellow style icon Donna Karan, who complimented her friend (“Amazing, amazing”) and expressed how sorry she was to have missed her at Basel.

“Love you,” Wang wrote back.

“What is your secret, my dear?“ another fan asked.

“Stunning,” another wrote.

One critic accused the fashionista of using filters, “Fake, fake, fake.”

Someone else came to Wang’s defense, replying, “Real, real, real.”

READ MORE: Leonardo DiCaprio spotted at Art Basel Miami Beach

While filters may help there’s no denying that Wang is keeping it tight. In another photo in a kitchen, she again rocks a mini skirt and thigh high boots like a boss.

Maybe the best comment of all came Kohls; the discount department store dropped a fire emoji.

