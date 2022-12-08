ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes announce coaching hire

As the Ohio State football team is preparing to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, the Buckeyes just announced a coaching hire. The Ohio State football team announced over the weekend that senior advisor to the head coach, Keenan Bailey, will take over for Kevin Wilson as the new tight end coach. Bailey has been seen by many as an up-and-comer in coaching circles, and Ryan Day wanted to make sure that he would stick with the Buckeyes.
Patriots’ DeVante Parker calls out NFL after win in Arizona

After seeing how badly the NFL botched the handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussions earlier in the season, you think the alleged new safety protocols they put into place would be top-notch. But that was certainly not the case when the Patriots faced the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Late...
Eagles receive good news about Reed Blankenship’s injury, other updates

Here’s a serious question. We’ve never played on the surface at Veterans Stadium or MetLife Stadium, but we have serious concerns about whether or not the New York Giants’ home field is somewhere we want to keep seeing our Philadelphia Eagles play. Sure, they didn’t stretch some thin turf across a block of concrete, as with The Vet, but we’d be willing to state that the field at MetLife is just as bad. Philly won in Week 14, but the win was costly.
