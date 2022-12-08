Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
WILX-TV
East Lansing announces office closures for the holidays
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Offices will be closing during the holidays according to The City of East Lansing. - East Lansing City Hall, the East Lansing Department of Public Works (DPW), and East Lansing 54B District Court will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, reopening on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
WILX-TV
MSU Police and East Lansing Police team up for a winter coat drive
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Police and East Lansing Police Department’s P.E.A.C.E. Team are encouraging community members to donate new and gently used outdoor coats. Items collected will be donated to local non-profits for distribution. Donations can be dropped off at MSU Police Department’s lobby,...
WILX-TV
Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing reopens for winter
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers in Lansing are going to find it easier to travel through the city. Starting Tuesday, a stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue - between Mount Hope Avenue and Health Care Court - will be reopened for winter. The road has been reconfigured into two lanes, one in each direction.
WILX-TV
Cascades Humane Society hosts ‘Read Aloud’ fundraiser
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Cascades Humane Society in Jackson is hosting a Holiday Read Aloud event Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., author and East Lansing resident Stephen Ruthenberg will visit to read books from his Best Friends series. It’s also possible some furry friends may stop by to say hello.
WILX-TV
East Lansing Police to bring back its Citizens Police Academy
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Applications are open for the East Lansing Police Department’s (ELPD) Citizens Police Academy. Community members are encouraged to apply for the 10-week course by January 18 or until the class is full. Those interested must meet be 18 years of age or older and...
WILX-TV
Experience Jackson to recognize those who provide detailed service in the community
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Experience Jackson is accepting nominations for the omotenashi award during the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Community Awards. The award recognizes the entities that excel at taking care of visitors, which in turn equals return visitors to Jackson and a positive perception of our community. Omotenashi...
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in Bath Township house fire
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No injuries are being reported after a house was engulfed in flames late Tuesday night in Bath Township. The fire took place on Seniors Court just off of Hawk Hollow Drive. Neighbors tell News 10 the house was still under construction at the time. Multiple fire...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police to crack down on speed enforcement
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are reporting an alarming rise in speeding and fatal crashes since the COVID-19 pandemic. The University of Michigan’s Transportation Research Institute reports that the following speed-involved crashes and fatalities within the last year:. Ingham County had 525 crashes and 13 fatalities. Eaton...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan facing sheriff’s deputy shortages
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County is planning to reduce the number of deputies patrolling the streets of Webberville to make up for shortages in other areas of the county. The Ingham County Board of Commissioners will vote Tuesday night to change the contract with the village to go from 80 hours of patrols each week to 40.
WILX-TV
2 teens arrested following pursuit in Kent County
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A pursuit involving four potentially stolen vehicles ended with the arrest of two young teen boys Monday morning in Kent County. According to authorities, Kent County Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling near the intersection of 60th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue at about 3 a.m. when they saw three vehicles enter the Crossings Apartment complex at a high rate of speed.
WILX-TV
Ingham County Animal Control warns of targeted scams
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Animal Control is warning animal lovers of scammers who are using a new type of scam that targets them. On Monday, Animal Control said that scammers are using pictures of animals who are hurt and encouraging people to share them on social media asking to find the owners. Scammers use this method to find people who may be vulnerable to other scam methods like sharing without checking to see if it is true. If someone shares one of these posts, they are more at risk of being a target for future scams.
WILX-TV
Police asking for help identifying a truck that was allegedly involved in a theft
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are asking for help in locating a truck that may have been involved in a theft case that occurred on Dec. 11. The Ionia County Central Dispatch said on their Facebook page that the suspected larceny took place Sunday on Goodemoot Road, north of Lake Odessa.
WILX-TV
One man shot twice in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday. Lansing Police believe the victim who was a man in his 30s was shot twice in the apartment building on North Pennsylvania Avenue between Saginaw and Oakland. Police found the man with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.
WILX-TV
Livingston County Veteran Services invites local Veterans to Memorial Planning Seminar
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Livingston County’s Veteran Services is inviting local Veterans and their families to their Memorial Planning Seminar. Many veterans who served in the military may not be aware of the funeral benefits provided to their loved ones upon their passing. The seminar will explore the many...
WILX-TV
FBI raids home in East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials from the FBI said that they were executing a search warrant in a home at Highland and Oakridge Avenue. On Monday morning, News 10 saw authorities from the FBI, Michigan State Police, and East Lansing Police Department carrying boxes out of a home into an unmarked vehicle.
WILX-TV
Riverwalk Theatre Presents A Year with Frog and Toad
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Arnold Lobel’s children’s book, “A Year with Frog. and Toad,” is coming to Riverwalk Theatre for eight performances. In collaboration with Reading Is Fundamental,. it tells the story of two best friends: Frog and Toad. The production will run Dec. 8-11 and...
WILX-TV
Rare disease forms special bond for Charlotte boy
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Like any 11-year-old, Gavin Miller likes watching YouTube, enjoys sports and playing Fortnite. But his life growing up has been anything but easy. Seven years ago, Gavin’s thighbone stopped growing. At just four-years-old, Gavin was diagnosed with a rare disease, Perthes, which affects the blood supply to the ball of the hip joint for unknown reasons, causing the bone to collapse.”
WILX-TV
Two people arrested for gun charges after traffic stops on I-96
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were busy finding guns during traffic stops over the weekend. On Sunday morning, Michigan State Police Troopers from Lansing stopped a car for a traffic violation in Eaton County on I-96. Police said they arrested the driver for gun charges after spotting a handgun in the passenger seat of the car.
WILX-TV
MSU Swim and Dive lawsuit ‘substantially likely to succeed’
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State swimmers and divers are moving forward with their lawsuit against the university. It comes after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the university’s appeal Monday. This all stems from a decision by the university to discontinue the men’s and women’s swimming...
WILX-TV
Nuclear fusion breakthrough is milestone for clean energy
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s one of the biggest scientific breakthroughs in almost 30 years. The U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday a history-making milestone in nuclear fusion. Scientist hope changing the way we produce energy will bring us closer to eliminating carbon-producing greenhouse gases that lead to climate change.
Comments / 0