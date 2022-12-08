Read full article on original website
The 1 Former X-Men Co-Star That James McAvoy Wanted To Join His Dark Materials - Exclusive
Filming for the final season of "His Dark Materials" has come and gone, and with it, the opportunity for more epic cameos. Yet, although there won't be more guest stars to grace the screen following this season, it's still fun to think about. James McAvoy has enjoyed an illustrious career since the mid-'90s, having co-starred with some of Hollywood's greats. Whether he's taking on the villainous role of Lord Asriel in "His Dark Materials" or the heroic role of Professor Charles Xavier in the "X-Men" franchise, McAvoy always makes his characters his own.
Harrison Ford Explains Why He Made The Jump To TV For Yellowstone Prequel 1923
"Yellowstone" has been a wildly popular hit for the Paramount Network, even breaking a ratings record with its Season 5 premiere. One of the reasons for its runaway success may be that Kevin Costner is the star, with "Yellowstone" being his first foray into a TV series. Now, as the...
Tanya's Arc In The White Lotus Season 2 Was Inspired By Jennifer Coolidge's Personal Quirks
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The White Lotus" Season 2 finale. It's easy to write off "The White Lotus" as a quirky hotel murder mystery, but the series is much more than that. Having recently concluded its second season, the HBO hit has firmly cemented itself as a project with an ever-present eye on what lies beneath the surface. All of this satisfyingly fulfills the promise set out in an early synopsis. "As darker dynamics emerge with each passing day, this biting six-episode series gradually reveals the complex truths of the seemingly picture-perfect travelers, cheerful hotel employees and idyllic locale itself," HBO wrote before the series premiere (via Cosmopolitan).
The White Lotus Fans Are Praising Meghann Fahy's Impressive Season 2 Performance
This article contains spoilers for the season finale of "The White Lotus" Season 2 of "The White Lotus" has come to an end and we finally know who was found dead in the water at the beginning of Episode 1. Played by actress Meghann Fahy, Daphne was the one character who we knew would survive. While the other characters were wrapped up in drama both real and imagined, Daphne was living her best life, shown to be vibrant and free-spirited, acting as a direct contrast to Harper's (Aubrey Plaza) rigidity. However, we see glimpses of Daphne's ruthlessness throughout the season. Fahy even teased the possibility of Daphne being the killer... and even though viewers know that's not the case, what happened in the last episode proves that Daphne is far from innocent.
‘Wind River’ Sequel Reveals ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan, Major Stars Not Involved
Taylor Sheridan’s 2017 film “Wind River” is looking at a sequel, but not all the original cast and crew are going to be involved, allegedly. The follow-up, titled “Wind River: The Next Chapter,” is helmed by director Kari Skogland. She was nominated for an Emmy for her work directing a season 2 episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Skogland also directed 6 episodes of Disney’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”
Young Sheldon Star Iain Armitage Gifted Jim Parsons An Ant Farm
"Young Sheldon," a show that follows the childhood of "Big Bang Theory" character Sheldon Cooper, an intellectual prodigy growing up in a regular family, has been well received ever since its debut in 2017. While the two actors who play Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons in "The Big Bang Theory," Iain Armitage in "Young Sheldon") can't be in scenes together, fans have been able to see them interact in promotional content and interviews that took place before the spin-off series premiered.
Popculture
'The Good Doctor' Star and Ben Platt Reveal Engagement
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are engaged! The Broadway star and The Good Doctor actor announced that Platt had popped the question in a sweet Instagram announcement Friday featuring photos from the proposal and showing off Galvin's ring. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, captioned his post, while Galvin, 28, wrote on his own, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."
Ruby Rose continues her career comeback with a co-starring role in new Hollywood action thriller The Collective
Australian actress Ruby Rose has announced she will feature in a Hollywood thriller, The Collective in 2023. The 36-year-old former model stars in the new blockbuster as a villain behind a global conspiracy in human trafficking. Rose's co-stars include Hanna Montana pretty-boy Lucas Till, Transformers star Tyrese Gibson and fan-favourite...
Margot Robbie Had A Great Reaction After Babylon’s Director Called Her Out For Working In Brad Pitt Kiss Scene
Margot Robbie worked in a kiss scene with Brad Pitt for Babylon, and she shared her reaction after director Damien Chazelle called her out on it.
‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. […]
TVLine Items: Dolly Joins Miley for NYE, Vikings: Valhalla Premiere and More
Miley is teaming up with Dolly to ring in 2023. Dolly Parton will succeed Pete Davidson as Miley Cyrus’ cohost for NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2023, airing live from Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 pm-12:30 am ET. Musical performances and special guests will be announced at a later date. Press PLAY above to watch a promo. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Vikings: Valhalla‘s eight-episode Season 2 will release Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on Netflix. * Home Economics has cast Eddie Cibrian (Rosewood, Third Watch) and Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop, The Originals) in recurring roles, our sister site...
Jon Bernthal Sort Of Auditioned For Rick Grimes On The Walking Dead
Most actors love talking about the movies or TV shows they consider their first big break in Hollywood, and it's safe to say that for quite a few big names on the current scene, that gig came on AMC's zombie apocalypse drama "The Walking Dead." After all, when the series hit the airwaves in 2010, it fronted an ensemble cast with virtually no A-list talent. By the end of Season 1, however, "The Walking Dead" had gone from a cult hit to a legit cultural phenomenon, with many cast members becoming household names almost overnight.
Why Harrison Ford Agreed To Join Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Without Even Seeing A Script
Taylor Sheridan seems to have a knack for drawing in top talent to his TV series, which include the runaway hit "Yellowstone" and its first spin-off, "1883," which is dubbed an origin story to its predecessor. For "Yellowstone," he nabbed Kevin Costner in his first major TV role (although he...
Shooting 1923 Was A Major Departure From Star Wars And Indiana Jones For Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford is a living legend, having played such culturally iconic characters as Indiana Jones and Han Solo in the blockbuster "Star Wars" franchise. Both roles have come to define his career, which spans an impressive six decades. Now, Ford is hoping to add another memorable character to his résumé...
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Harrison Ford's Character On 1923 Sounds Like He May Be One Of Taylor Sheridan's Best Creations Yet
Taylor Sheridan is creating an empire on the back of his wildly successful show "Yellowstone," which has already spawned one spin-off in the form of "1883." Next in the pipeline is "1883" sequel and "Yellowstone" prequel "1923," which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as the early 20th-century Dutton clan holding down the fort at their powerful ranch and which will premiere on December 18 on Paramount+.
A. J. Cook Admires The 'Streaming Version' Of Prentiss In Criminal Minds: Evolution
Since "Criminal Minds: Evolution" was announced, there was a question of how the series would differ from the procedural's original run on CBS. The revival debuted on Paramount+, the streaming home of many CBS shows (both are owned by parent company Paramount Global), allowing more leeway for the showrunners to lean into darker territory.
Why Mike Flanagan Finds Westworld's Erasure From HBO Max So Worrisome
On Monday, in only the latest shocking move from Warner Bros. Discovery, the media giant's HBO Max streaming service pulled two original shows, "Westworld" and "The Nevers," from its library (via Deadline). Prolific horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan sees it as a bellwether for a worrying trend. While content has been disappearing from the streamer at an alarming rate since this past summer, these removals represent an escalation, most especially that of "Westworld." Not only was the show an HBO original produced at great cost, but it was also wildly popular and a regular award-season darling. The removal came a mere four weeks after "Westworld" was canceled ahead of its planned final season.
Bianca Kajlich Wants The Winchesters To Tackle Mythology From Her Czechoslovakian Roots - Exclusive
"The Winchesters" dives deep into folklore and mythology that we never saw on "Supernatural," leaving a whole world of untapped stories and cultures to pull from. The first two seasons of "Supernatural" are so beloved in part because of the standalone episodes that tackle classic folklore stories that fans might have heard by the fireside at camp. Whether it was Hook Man or Bloody Mary, the series' focus on specific tales of lore made for fascinating and strong episodes.
Why General Frances Ardmore In Avatar: The Way Of Water Looks So Familiar
Although most of the original "Avatar" film was dedicated to the conflict between human colonizers and the Na'vi (the indigenous people of Pandora), everything we've seen thus far from its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," has made it seem like humans are almost an afterthought. Even the trailer for "The Way of Water" has a notable lack of human characters –- primarily focusing on the family of the eponymous Avatar, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), and introducing a new clan of Na'vi called the Metkayina.
