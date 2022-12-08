Read full article on original website
Northampton sends mitigation bank proposal to Planning Commission
The Northampton Board of Supervisors sent a proposal from staff on wetlands banks to the Planning Commission at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled Board meeting. Zoning Administrator Susan McGhee informed the Board that County Administrator Charlie Kolakowski, County Attorney Bev Leatherbury and she had met with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the Army Corps of Engineers who advised them they had the tools to regulate or outright ban the use in the County.
Northampton Schools dismissing students early today
Northampton County Public Schools will be releasing students early Wednesday December 14 for teacher professional development. Northampton High and Middle School will be releasing students will be releasing students at 1:00 p.m. and Kiptopeke and Occohannock at 1:30 p.m.
School Bus Assistant Accused of Spraying Child With Cleaning Solution
A Virginia school bus assistant was arrested for allegedly spraying a child with a bottle of cleaning solution. The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said that 70-year-old David Keith Blackwell is facing three felony counts of malicious bodily injury by means of any caustic substance and one felony count of abuse and neglect of children.
For sale: Private island on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There’s a private island for sale in Berlin, Maryland – and you don’t even need a boat to get there. Connected by its own bridge in the Eastern Shore’s Saint Martins by the Bay community, the 4-acre island features a 4,000-square-foot house and panoramic water views. The list price is $1.75 million. Take a look.
Woman injured following weekend shooting in York
Deputies are now investigating a shooting that injured a woman over the weekend.
Robert Lee Porter of Withams
Robert Lee Porter, 95, of Withams, passed away on November 26, 2022 at his residence. Born on October 29, 1927 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Francis Porter and Mildred Miller Porter. Robert was a US Army Veteran. He worked for AMOCO until his retirement in 1998. After the death of his mother he relocated from Missouri to the Eastern Shore to be near his only living relative, Mary Margaret Gladding. Bob enjoyed television sports and was an ardent bowler until November. He sang in the church choir and had an excellent relationship with the many choir members and bowlers. He will be remembered for his enjoyable sense of humor and his love of animals. Though he never had a pet until he moved to the Eastern Shore he had frequently dog sat his neighbors pets.
Seaford Man Dies after Struck by Vehicle on Norman Eskridge Highway in Seaford
A Seaford man is dead after he was struck walking in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway in Seaford Thursday night just after 8. Delaware State Police say a Dodge Caravan traveling in the same lane struck the 52 year old victim, who was not in a crosswalk and had no light or reflective clothing. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver and passenger of the caravan, both from Laurel, were properly restrained and neither was injured.
GOLD ALERT CANCELED: Delaware State Police Locate Lewes Woman
UPDATED – 9:30pm – The Gold Alert issued on December 7, 2022, by Delaware State Police Troop 7 for Alyssa Speese has been canceled. Speese has been located. ============================================================. Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 26-year-old Alyssa Speese of Lewes. She was last...
Deputy Injured In Scuffle After Driver Of Stolen Vehicle Strikes Tree In Lexington Park
SMCSO UPDATE – Today, at approximately 8:15 a.m. a stolen vehicle was observed operating in the area of Three Notch Road and Pegg Road. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and a brief car chase ensued. The operator of the stolen vehicle subsequently fled on foot and was apprehended...
York Co. school bus assistant arrested after allegedly spraying 7YO with cleaning solution
According to a Facebook post from the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, it was reported the student spit on 70-year-old David Blackwell which resulted in Blackwell spraying the student with the solution.
Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva Peninsula
If you're like most Americans, Chinese food is one of your major food groups. Here on the Delmarva Peninsula, there is no shortage of Chinese restaurants serving up delicious lo mein, savory beef and broccoli, wonton soup, crunchy eggrolls, and all your favorite dishes. Here are four of the best Chinese restaurants on the Lower Delmarva Peninsula you simply have to try.
Virginia Man Arrested For Attempted Murder In St. Mary’s
SCOTLAND, Md. – On December 8, 2022, at 7:44 a.m. Deputy Shubrooks responded to the 11100 block of Point Lookout Road in Scotland, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Brama Joseph Bussell, age 28 of King George, Virginia, approached the victim from behind, and proceeded to strike the victim multiple times in the head and back.
Ronnie Williams of Bloxom
A Memorial Service for Ronnie Williams, of Bloxom, will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 2:00 pm from Parksley Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Layne officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Parksley Baptist Church. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be...
UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old Fruitland girl located
FRUITLAND, Md. – Fruitland Police Department is looking for 18-year-old Jael Aniga Dupont. A family member has reported Dupont missing Sunday afternoon. She was last seen at her home in Fruitland. Dupont is 5’5″, and 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tan dress with a red collar, blue jean jacket, red glasses, blonde and black wig with a white beanie hat on.
Salisbury Police Investigate Reported Shooting
SALISBURY, Md.-Salisbury Police say they were on the scene of a reported shooting Thursday night on West Isabella Street around 9 p.m. Details are very limited. No word on anyone injuries. We will update you as information becomes available.
Cheriton man pleads guilty to drug charges
Corey Nequan Reid, the Cheriton drug dealer who admitted recently to being responsible for involuntary manslaughter in the drug-related death of his girlfriend in 2020, pleaded guilty to more drug charges Monday in Northampton Circuit Court. The thirty-one-year-old Cheriton Crossroad resident admitted to a second or subsequent offense of possession...
Nandua basketall moves to 3-1
The Nandua Boys Basketball team host Northumberland High School on Saturday. The Warriors won the game by a score of 77 to 46. The Warriors move to 3-1 on the season with the win and will play Norfolk Christian on Tuesday at home.
