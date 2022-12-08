ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Supreme Court Takes Up Second Biden Student Loan Forgiveness Case

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a second bid to revive President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, which will be heard in February alongside a case the justices have already agreed to hear. In both the cases, lower courts blocked the plan, meaning the Supreme Court will...
Engadget

Congress axes media revenue sharing bill after pushback from Google and Meta

A US government attempt to compensate publishers for web links has fallen apart, as Congress has cut the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) from the annual national defense spending bill. The measure would have made temporary exceptions to antitrust law letting media outlets negotiate revenue sharing deals, such as receiving a cut of ad money from links to news articles in search results and social media posts.
The Independent

US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says

The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
The Verge

Facebook threatens to ban news in the US over journalism bill

Facebook warns it could ban news in the US if Congress passes a bill that would require the platform to negotiate with and compensate publishers for their content. Andy Stone, Meta’s head of policy communications, said on Twitter that Facebook will “be forced to consider removing news” from Facebook if the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) is passed. Facebook previously threatened to block news in Canada and Australia when similar laws were proposed.
Axios

Google must remove inaccurate search data if asked, EU court rules

Google must delete search results about people in Europe if they can prove that the information is clearly incorrect, the EU's highest court said on Thursday. Driving the news: The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled that search engines must "dereference information found in the referenced content where the person requesting dereferencing proves that such information is manifestly inaccurate."
Gizmodo

Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says

In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Reuters

Apple and Amazon resume advertising on Twitter - reports

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) are planning to resume advertising on Twitter, according to media reports on Saturday. The developments follow an email sent by Twitter on Thursday to advertising agencies offering advertisers incentives to increase their spending on the platform, an effort to jump-start its business after Elon Musk's takeover prompted many companies to pull back.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Lawmakers Unveil Bipartisan Bill That Aims to Ban TikTok in the U.S.

A new bill from a bipartisan group of lawmakers would ban TikTok in the U.S. The bill comes after years of broad concern across the Trump and Biden administrations about potential Chinese government influence on the company. TikTok has insisted U.S. user data is safely stored outside of China, which...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Americans and Five Russians Charged With Running a Smuggling Network to Obtain Military Technology and Ammunition for Russia

Two American citizens and five Russian nationals were charged in a federal indictment with operating a military technology smuggling network. Three of the seven defendants are in custody, the Justice Department said. They include a suspected Russian intelligence service officer. Members of the so-called "Serniya network" allegedly created dozens of...
Gizmodo

Meta Oversight Board Says Facebook and Instagram Skirt Moderation Rules for Famous People

On Tuesday, Meta’s Oversight Board dropped a more than-50 page report detailing how the company needs to overhaul its systems that have allowed major influencers and celebrities leeway to post disingenuous or harmful content that would otherwise be moderated. It all has to do with Meta’s so-called “cross-check” system,...

