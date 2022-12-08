ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

fox7austin.com

Santa, Mrs. Claus visit Austin babies in hospital

AUSTIN, Texas - Santa and Ms. Claus stopped by Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin to bring some holiday cheer to parents and babies who will be spending the holiday in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The babies got a chance to get their very first picture with the big...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Parker at Austin Animal Center

Two-year-old Parker is looking for someone to cuddle for the holidays. This American pitbull terrier loves cream cheese and hugs, and even likes cats and other dogs. So if you're looking for a companion to snuggle up and watch holiday movies with, Parker just may be the pup for you. He's available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis

AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Chris Beard arrest: Victim told police 'he choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me'

AUSTIN, Texas - An arrest affidavit reveals new details about the arrest of Texas basketball head coach Chris Beard on December 12. When police responded to the West Austin home on Vista Lane, the victim told investigators she had been assaulted and strangled by Beard, saying, "He just snapped on me and became super violent," according to the affidavit.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin's first multi-level H-E-B store to open in Lake Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - H-E-B has set an opening date for its Lake Austin store. It's scheduled to open its doors early next year on Feb. 15, 2023. H-E-B Lake Austin, located at 715 S. Exposition Blvd., will have a two-story porch with views of Lake Austin. It's set to become the company’s first multi-level store in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Body found in Lady Bird Lake: ATCEMS

AUSTIN, Texas - A body was found in Lady Bird Lake late Saturday night. ATCEMS reported that an adult found in the lake by a 911 caller was pronounced dead around 9:44 p.m. on Dec. 10. The scene was turned over to law enforcement, says ATCEMS. No other information was...
AUSTIN, TX
travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in Killeen, TX

Whether you consider yourself a food connoisseur or not, you’ll find some of the best restaurants in Killeen in Bell County, Texas!. You’ll get to pick from various palate delights, from cuisines such as Mexican to American, Thai, Japanese, and more!. These restaurants spoil you with vegetarians, vegans,...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

SAFE Alliance speaks on Chris Beard's alleged assault

AUSTIN, Texas - An arrest affidavit reveals new details about the arrest of Texas basketball head coach Chris Beard on Dec. 12. According to the affidavit, the victim said the two have been upset with each other for a couple of days. "A lot of times there's jealousy, there's controlling...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Family of Killeen woman killed by vehicle sets up memorial fund

KILLEEN, Texas — The family of Tatiana Monae Mathis has set up two different fundraisers to help with funeral expenses, as well as help Mathis' young daughter. A memorial fund has been set up at a local bank, and a GoFundMe is also up and running for those who would like to donate online.
KILLEEN, TX

