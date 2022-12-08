Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
Santa, Mrs. Claus visit Austin babies in hospital
AUSTIN, Texas - Santa and Ms. Claus stopped by Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin to bring some holiday cheer to parents and babies who will be spending the holiday in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The babies got a chance to get their very first picture with the big...
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Parker at Austin Animal Center
Two-year-old Parker is looking for someone to cuddle for the holidays. This American pitbull terrier loves cream cheese and hugs, and even likes cats and other dogs. So if you're looking for a companion to snuggle up and watch holiday movies with, Parker just may be the pup for you. He's available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
fox7austin.com
Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis
AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
Someone trespassed onto a ranch, cut the manes of over 20 of the horses
Someone vandalized over 20 of 35 horses on an Austin ranch. Many of them had massive chunks of their long grown-out locks cut off. Others had just a couple of inches snipped off.
fox7austin.com
Leander police urge residents to be on lookout for coyotes
Leander police are using a humorous video to convey a serious message to residents, be on the lookout for coyotes. The fact is, coyote sightings have been on the rise recently.
This Popular Texas Restaurant Sign Shares Hilarious Holiday Messages
Have you seen this sign before? I'm sure most of us have. It's been a social media favorite for years. El Arroyo is an historic Mexican-food eatery in Austin, with an outdoor sign that's grabbed the attention of patrons and people worldwide. In business since 1975, the restaurant has plans...
fox7austin.com
Chris Beard arrest: Victim told police 'he choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me'
AUSTIN, Texas - An arrest affidavit reveals new details about the arrest of Texas basketball head coach Chris Beard on December 12. When police responded to the West Austin home on Vista Lane, the victim told investigators she had been assaulted and strangled by Beard, saying, "He just snapped on me and became super violent," according to the affidavit.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Outdoor Christmas decorations stolen in Austin neighborhood
People in an east Austin neighborhood are frustrated right now after several homes got items stolen from them.
fox7austin.com
Austin's first multi-level H-E-B store to open in Lake Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - H-E-B has set an opening date for its Lake Austin store. It's scheduled to open its doors early next year on Feb. 15, 2023. H-E-B Lake Austin, located at 715 S. Exposition Blvd., will have a two-story porch with views of Lake Austin. It's set to become the company’s first multi-level store in Austin.
fox7austin.com
Body found in Lady Bird Lake: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - A body was found in Lady Bird Lake late Saturday night. ATCEMS reported that an adult found in the lake by a 911 caller was pronounced dead around 9:44 p.m. on Dec. 10. The scene was turned over to law enforcement, says ATCEMS. No other information was...
fox7austin.com
Starting off humid, but getting chillier this week
We're starting the new work week a bit on the warm and humid side, but we're expected to see a drop thanks to some cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has more.
travellens.co
20 Best Restaurants in Killeen, TX
Whether you consider yourself a food connoisseur or not, you’ll find some of the best restaurants in Killeen in Bell County, Texas!. You’ll get to pick from various palate delights, from cuisines such as Mexican to American, Thai, Japanese, and more!. These restaurants spoil you with vegetarians, vegans,...
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in Texas
“I’ve activated emergency response resources ahead of severe storms expected across Texas starting today & continuing into tomorrow.” Governor Abbott shared on Twitter Monday afternoon, letting Texans know that they should prepare for the winter front arriving overnight, affecting most of the state.
fox7austin.com
Marble Falls hosts hundreds of holiday events
Marble Falls is getting in the holiday spirit with 2 million lights and 200 events. Mayor Richard Westerman joins us with a look at the festivities.
fox7austin.com
SAFE Alliance speaks on Chris Beard's alleged assault
AUSTIN, Texas - An arrest affidavit reveals new details about the arrest of Texas basketball head coach Chris Beard on Dec. 12. According to the affidavit, the victim said the two have been upset with each other for a couple of days. "A lot of times there's jealousy, there's controlling...
fox7austin.com
Jason Landry: Authorities still searching for Texas State student who's been missing for two years
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Dec. 13, 2022, marked two years since 21-year-old Texas State student Jason Landry disappeared on a drive from San Marcos to his hometown of Missouri City, Texas. His crashed car was found on Salt Flat Road, a gravel road in Luling’s oilfield. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s...
teslarati.com
Tesla gives Giga TX workers living in Killeen, TX a free ride to and from work
Tesla has begun providing free transportation to and from Gigafactory, Texas, for workers living in Killeen, Texas. This saves employees from having to spend a fortune on gas for the long commute. Killeen is 75 miles away from the factory with a total 150 miles for the commute to and from Giga Texas.
Central Texas restaurant ranked among the top German eateries to eat at in America
Some of the best foods in Texas are the staples, steak, Tex-Mex, barbecue among others, but did you know that a Central Texas town is home to one of the top German eateries in the country?
Family of Killeen woman killed by vehicle sets up memorial fund
KILLEEN, Texas — The family of Tatiana Monae Mathis has set up two different fundraisers to help with funeral expenses, as well as help Mathis' young daughter. A memorial fund has been set up at a local bank, and a GoFundMe is also up and running for those who would like to donate online.
