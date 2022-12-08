Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
SATH to host annual ‘Sweetheart Charity Ball’
The SATH (Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped) organization will be hosting its 19th-annual Valentine’s Sweetheart Charity Ball on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Roberts Centre in Wilmington. The evening will begin with appetizers at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing from 8-11 p.m. The attire for the evening...
Record-Herald
All-N-One 4-H Club seeks old and new members
The All-N-One 4-H Club will hold its first meeting on Jan. 17, 2023 at the Extension Office at 7 p.m. Usually, the meetings last about an hour. Club leaders are looking forward to seeing old and new members to participate at the 2023 Fayette County Fair, where they try to make the wide variety of 4-H projects fun and a learning experience.
WLWT 5
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Butler County home
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a Butler County home, a must-see this holiday season. Located in the 2800 block of Pleasant Ave. in Hamilton, the home is unique Christmas attraction worth the drive. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS...
Record-Herald
Concerns expressed at WCHCS meeting
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — During Monday’s Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) Board of Education meeting, two local residents shared concerns about recent reported incidents that occurred within the district. The two residents spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting, which was held at the WCHCS...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Weekend shooting in Chillicothe park has community on edge
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting at a local park in Chillicothe. According to reports, officers were dispatched the area of Poland Park and South Hickory Street Sunday evening shortly after 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who stated...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Second person robbed at gunpoint in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In what became a weekend of violence in Chillicothe, police investigate a second robbery at gunpoint. It happened early Sunday morning shortly before 1:30 a.m. According to reports, officers responded to South Watt Street after a caller stated that a man robbed him at gunpoint. The...
Record-Herald
Flu-associated hospitalizations increase locally
Confirmed flu-associated hospitalizations were up 263% in Ohio for the week ending Dec. 3 (the last week for which data is available). Six flu-related hospitalizations were reported to Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) in November and seven flu-associated hospitalizations have been reported in the first 12 days of December. “We...
WSAZ
Photos of jewelry found along with human remains released by sheriff
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- It’s been about a week since a hunter discovered human remains, belonging to a woman between the ages of 30 to 50, in the Lucasville area. Friday, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office released photos of jewelry that was found at the scene. Three...
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – 58 West Opens New Restaurant in Downtown Logan Ohio
Hocking – Hocking Hills Winery announced an expansion to its portfolio with the opening of a new restaurant, 58 West. The grand opening of 58 West will take place on December 9, 2022, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 pm, followed by dinner service starting at 4 pm. The restaurant is located at 58 W. 2nd St. Logan, OH 43138.
Record-Herald
Blue Lions 2nd on uneven bars at Worthington Kilbourne
WORTHINGTON — Washington High School’s Maryn Mustain and Abby Rose tied for second place (with a 7.75 score) for their routines performed on uneven parallel bars at the season-opening meet at Worthington Kilbourne High School Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Both local high school teams traveled to Worthington Kilbourne...
WOUB
Woman attacked by three dogs in Vinton County still in recovery while the dogs’ owners head towards a trial
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – A 64-year-old cyclist was attacked by a pack of dogs in Vinton County at the end of October. A month and a half later, she is now on the long road of recovery, having had one leg amputated above the knee, meanwhile, the owners of the dogs are headed to court to face misdemeanor charges.
sciotopost.com
Update – Three Arrested in Drug House Raid in Circleville
Circleville – Three people were arrested when law enforcement performed a search warrant in full SWAT gear at 115 Mill Street in Circleville on Monday night. According to the Circleville Police department on December 13th, 2022, The Circleville Police Department, with assistance from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and Circleville Fire Department, served a high-risk search warrant at 115 E. Mill St.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Sheriff releases images of rings found with human remains in Lucasville
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office released pictures of the rings found with the recently discovered human remains in Lucasville. Sheriff David Thoroughman said, “The photographs of the rings are being forwarded in hopes that someone will recognize the jewelry and help identify the remains. A photograph of the watch that was located is not being forwarded, however, it is distinct in that the band is of dolphins interjoined together to form the band.”
Fox 19
De Niro movie films in Warren County
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Filming is underway locally on the new Robert De Niro film “Wise Guys.”. Written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Pileggi, who also co-wrote “Goodfellas,” “Wise Guys” is about Italian-American mob bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello. De Niro, 79, a two-time Oscar-winning actor,...
Record-Herald
DeWine, Mertz announce roll-out of body cameras for ODNR officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz announced Friday that ODNR has begun outfitting all natural resources and wildlife officers with body cameras. “Body cameras are becoming an increasingly important piece of technology in all areas of law enforcement,” said Governor...
Record-Herald
MT girls j-v team beats Jackson, falls to Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers junior-varsity basketball team played at Chillicothe High School Saturday, Dec. 10. Chillicothe won the game, 48-18. Miami Trace defeated Jackson on Dec. 5, 39-14. For Chillicothe, Alysssa Dudley was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points. She hit two three-point field goals...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Medics respond to a double overdose at a local grocery store
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department and medics from the city’s fire department responded to the Sack n’ Save grocery store at 104 East Main Street, shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon. According to initial reports, a 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that two people...
sciotopost.com
Leasure Indicted on Trafficking/Possession of Drugs in Pickaway County
Pickaway – A woman who has been arrested several times for trafficking and possession of drugs was indicted this week. Elisa Leasure, 49 of Circleville was indicted this week on almost a dozen charges of dealing with drugs. Throughout the summer and fall, Leasure has had several run-ins with the local Circleville Police department that included a search warrant at one of her homes.
WSYX ABC6
Scioto Co. sheriff hopes rings can help identify human remains found in Lucasville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Scioto County Sheriff's Office is hoping three rings can be used to identify a woman whose remains were found by a hunter in Lucasville. The rings were found on the woman whose remains were found on Friday, Dec. 2. Investigators believe the woman was:
Times Gazette
Thirty-six months for assaulting officers
A Hillsboro man was sentenced to 36 months in prison in Highland County Common Pleas Court for multiple counts of assault on a peace officer and intimidation in two separate cases. Levi Krebs, 31, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on one count of assault on a peace officer,...
