Phoenix, AZ

12news.com

Fight outside of Glendale concert escalates into a shooting

GLENDALE, Ariz — Attendees at Tuesday night's Rod Wave concert heard more than just music when a fight outside of the venue escalated into a shooting. Glendale police said that one man was shot after he bumped into another man, but he is expected to survive his injuries. Police stressed that the shooting didn't take place inside the concert venue.
GLENDALE, AZ
12news.com

Mesa volunteer becomes doctor at Banner

An ASU graduate started his medical field training as a volunteer in hospice facilities and homeless shelters. Then, he paved the way to get through medical school.
MESA, AZ
12news.com

New electric vehicle manufacturing facility expected to bring 500 jobs to Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — The electric vehicle designer and manufacturer ElectraMeccanica is opening a new manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters in Mesa. It's a development expected to bring up to 500 jobs to the city. Gov. Doug Ducey attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facilities on Monday to celebrate the...
MESA, AZ
12news.com

Bodycam shows police shooting after short chase in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Body camera video released Tuesday shows what led up to a man being shot and killed by officers from the Phoenix Police Department last month after a police chase. The pursuit reportedly started when officers tried to stop a vehicle matching the description of a car involved in a recent armed robbery. The car continued to drive away from officers until it crashed into a metal fence near 18th Street and Southern Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Penguin learns to fly over Maricopa

MARICOPA, Ariz. — Penguins are not known for flying. But one inflatable bird in Maricopa defied the odds Tuesday afternoon when it went for a ride high in the sky. Robin Scott's 10-foot penguin got picked up by a strong gust of wind and was untethered from the strings that had been holding it down.
MARICOPA, AZ

