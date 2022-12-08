Read full article on original website
Fight outside of Glendale concert escalates into a shooting
GLENDALE, Ariz — Attendees at Tuesday night's Rod Wave concert heard more than just music when a fight outside of the venue escalated into a shooting. Glendale police said that one man was shot after he bumped into another man, but he is expected to survive his injuries. Police stressed that the shooting didn't take place inside the concert venue.
Mesa volunteer becomes doctor at Banner
An ASU graduate started his medical field training as a volunteer in hospice facilities and homeless shelters. Then, he paved the way to get through medical school.
New electric vehicle manufacturing facility expected to bring 500 jobs to Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — The electric vehicle designer and manufacturer ElectraMeccanica is opening a new manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters in Mesa. It's a development expected to bring up to 500 jobs to the city. Gov. Doug Ducey attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facilities on Monday to celebrate the...
Bodycam shows police shooting after short chase in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Body camera video released Tuesday shows what led up to a man being shot and killed by officers from the Phoenix Police Department last month after a police chase. The pursuit reportedly started when officers tried to stop a vehicle matching the description of a car involved in a recent armed robbery. The car continued to drive away from officers until it crashed into a metal fence near 18th Street and Southern Avenue.
'The best day of the year in our court system': Maricopa county celebrates over 100 adoptions on Adoption Day
PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. It's a huge win for families across Maricopa County as over 100 children officially joined their forever families on National Adoption Day. The Superior Court of Maricopa County announced on Monday that a total of 104...
Road rage incident in Apache Junction ends in fatal shooting
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A man is dead and no arrests have been made after an apparent road rage incident in Apache Junction, the city's police department said. Jordan Toro, 41, was found dead just north of U.S. 60 and Tomahawk Road, police said. Toro and another driver were...
Penguin learns to fly over Maricopa
MARICOPA, Ariz. — Penguins are not known for flying. But one inflatable bird in Maricopa defied the odds Tuesday afternoon when it went for a ride high in the sky. Robin Scott's 10-foot penguin got picked up by a strong gust of wind and was untethered from the strings that had been holding it down.
Adopted mother of Jesse Wilson arrested for hiding the 10-year-old's body, police say
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — It's been over half a decade since 10-year-old Jesse Wilson went missing. His remains were found in 2018, but the case seemed to have gone quiet. On Monday, Buckeye police said that they have finally made an arrest. Jesse's adopted mother, Crystal Wilson, was arrested at...
