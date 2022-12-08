ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

Piqua man accused of vandalizing cell phone towers arrested

By WHIO Staff
 5 days ago
TROY — A Miami County man is facing charges after allegedly vandalizing cell phone towers.

Christopher Daniels, 37, of Piqua, is facing charges of vandalism, aggravated trespass, disrupting public services and burglary, according to online court records filed in Miami County Municipal Court this week.

Daniels has been accused of entering a “critical infrastructure facility with the purpose to destroy or tamper with the facility” around Dec. 5. Court records describe that facility as a cell phone tower on State Route 202.

Around the same date, Daniels allegedly broke into two homes on Sheridan Ct. in Troy.

Daniels plead not guilty to the charges filed against him on Thursday.

He’s currently being held in the Miami County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about the number of cell towers Daniels is accused of damaging and the issues it may have caused.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

