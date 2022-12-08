Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
Nick Cannon Hospitalized for Pneumonia After Playing Madison Square Garden: 'I'm Not Superman'
Nick Cannon said being in the hospital served as a "great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won't be able to take care of everyone else" Nick Cannon is in the hospital after coming down with pneumonia. The Masked Singer host, who also lives with lupus, shared images of himself via Instagram in a hospital bed and wearing a beanie, a face mask and a gown. "Okay, so I guess I'm not Superman… ," he wrote in the caption. "I promised myself I would never be...
Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies
Television and film western star Andrew Prine, who starred in dozens of westerns over a long career in Hollywood, has died at 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Prine died earlier this month while in Paris on vacation with his wife.
Christmas Vacation star Beverly D'Angelo is back to reclaim her holiday movie crown in Violent Night
More than three decades after starring alongside Chevy Chase in the holiday classic National Lampoon's Christmas, Beverly D'Angelo can now be seen in what could be a holiday classic-in-the-making, the just-released Violent Night. So is the actress happy to be the Queen of Christmas Movies?. "I will take that," says...
Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son
John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
John Travolta, Tim Allen, More Stars React to Kirstie Alley's Death at 71
"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," Travolta wrote in a heartfelt tribute following news of his co-star's death.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After ‘Recently Discovered’ Colon Cancer Battle
Kirstie Alley’s children revealed on Monday evening that the Cheers actress has died at 71. A rep of hers later confirmed that she battled colon cancer that was only recently discovered. Fans, friends, and Alley’s Cheers co-stars are grappling with the tragic loss by remembering her great talent and...
Actress Kirstie Alley Amassed an Impressive Net Worth: Get Details About Her Massive Fortune
Hollywood legend Kirstie Alley left behind a huge net worth following her death at 71 years old. The late actress, who died on Monday, December 5, 2022, was known for her role in...
The ‘SNL’ Sketch Kirstie Alley Called Her ‘Most Fun’ Acting Scene
On Oct. 12, 1991, Kirstie Alley hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time. The experience included a sketch she’d later describe as the “most fun that I’ve ever had acting.”. Alley’s star was soaring at the time. She’d joined the cast of the hit sitcom Cheers...
'Friends' Scene-Stealer Matthew Perry Explains Why He Still Refuses To Watch The Beloved TV Comedy
Though reruns of Friends air each and every day, Matthew Perry confessed he steers clear of tuning in since it's a stark reminder of the addiction struggles he endured back then.The actor shared the revelation during a chat with CBC, where he discussed the contents of his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing."I weighed 128 lbs. ... I was brutally thin ... I didn’t watch the show, and haven’t watched the show, because I could go, 'Drinking, opiates, drinking, cocaine.' I could tell season by season by how I looked," he noted. "That’s why I don’t wanna watch...
‘Elvis’: Austin Butler’s Full Elvis Presley Concerts Will Be Shown In a New 4-Hour Version of the Movie
'Elvis' director Baz Luhrmann has talked about the 4-hour cut of 'Elvis' that includes full concerts of Austin Butler performing as Elvis Presley.
‘The Conners’: Surprise Return of Original ‘Roseanne’ Character Coming Soon
The Conners showrunners been teasing the return of a past Roseanne character for some time now, and it sounds like it’s finally almost here. Executive producers Dave Caplan and Bill Helford hinted in September that fans should look out for an original Roseanne character in the fifth season. “I can’t reveal it, but there is someone coming from years’ past,” Helford told TVLine at the time, before adding, “It was a very memorable appearance when this person was there, and this person is coming back.”
How The Masked Singer Honored Former Contestant Kirstie Alley Following Her Death
The Masked Singer is honoring one of its own. The Fox reality competition paid homage to former contestant Kirstie Alley during the Dec. 7 holiday-themed Masked Singer Seasonal Sing-a-Long Spectacular. The Cheers alum made her final television appearance on the series in April, just months before her death on Dec. 5 following a brief battle with colon cancer.
Kirstie Alley, mainstay of the screen in the 1980s and 1990s, dead at 71
Kirstie Alley, whose role as Rebecca Howe in the US sitcom Cheers propelled her to stardom in the 1980s and 1990s, has died from cancer at the age of 71.A statement from her family, posted on social media through her official accounts, described her as an “amazing mother and grandmother”.“To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement read.“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with...
‘Batgirl’s Leslie Grace To Star In QCode Vampire Comedy-Thriller Podcast Series ‘How To Win Friends And Disappear People’
EXCLUSIVE: Batgirl’s Leslie Grace to set to star in and produce a vampire comedy-thriller podcast series. Content studio and podcast network QCode is behind How to Win Friends and Disappear People, with Grace (In the Heights) tapped to executive produce and star. It’ll debut on podcast platforms in 2023. Created, written and directed by Sophia Lopez (Hightown), the series also stars Soni Nicole Bringas (Fuller House), Katrina Bowden (30 Rock), Rico Rodriguez (Modern Family), James Paxton (Eyewitness) and Carlos Jamie Alazraqui (Reno 911!). Lopez is also an executive producer along with Qcode founder Rob Herting, Michele Zarate, Sandra Yee Ling, and Alexa Gabrielle Ramirez. Producers say the...
Bryce Leatherwood wins Season 22 of 'The Voice'
Country music artist Bryce Leatherwood was crowned the winner of "The Voice" Season 22 Tuesday night.
Pepsi Milk Was Inspired By Penny Marshall's Childhood
The late Penny Marshall and her alter-ego, Laverne DeFazio, had a lot in common. It makes sense, after all, as it has been said that many of DeFazio's onscreen quirks originated from the actress's actual childhood. For example, if you grew up watching "Laverne and Shirley," you were likely befuddled by the meaning of the mantra, "Schlemiel, schlimazel, hasenpfeffer incorporated." You're saying it right now, aren't you? This quirky little jingle was yanked straight out of Marshall's real life. As Cindy Williams (Shirley Feeney) shared with MeTV, Marshall and her friends would say that "little ditty" as they walked to school. Befittingly, bosom buds Laverne and Shirley would chant the same words every episode, signaling the start of the sitcom's theme song.
