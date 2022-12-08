ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
CBS LA

Brittney Griner released by Russia in 1-for-1 prisoner swap for arms dealer

Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout, according to a U.S. official. The one-for-one exchange agreement negotiated with Moscow in recent weeks was given final approval by President Biden within just the last week, according to sources familiar with the deal. The swap took place on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates.Five former U.S. officials told CBS News the agreement had been reached as of last Thursday.  A White House official said President Biden was in the Oval Office Thursday morning on the phone, speaking with Griner and her wife, and that Vice President Kamala Harris was also in the room. Per standard procedure for freed U.S. prisoners, Griner was expected to quickly undergo a medical evaluation. FULL COVERAGE: Brittney Griner released by Russia in 1-for-1 prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout - CBS NEWS
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
AFP

Erdogan backs Turkmen gas link easing dependence on Russia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday backed the creation of a new natural gas pipeline that could ease Europe's dependence on Russia by linking up with energy-rich Turkmenistan. But he also lent his support on Wednesday to a new project that could link Turkmenistan with an existing pipeline running from Turkey to Azerbaijan.
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Man Who Lived in Ukraine Freed in Russian Prisoner Swap

An American man taken captive by Russian forces in Ukraine over the summer has been released as part of a prisoner swap, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday. Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, announced the news on Telegram. He said 64 Ukrainian troops who fought in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions were now on their way home. “We also managed to free a U.S. citizen that helped our people, Suedi Murekezi,” Yermak said. Murekezi had moved to Ukraine prior to the full-scale invasion and settled down in Kherson in 2020. He told his family after his capture in June that he had no involvement in fighting or protests but was grabbed at random by Russian troops while in search of gas for his car. Russian authorities had accused him of “inciting ethnic hatred” by taking part in pro-Ukrainian rallies.Read more at The Daily Beast.
The Associated Press

Ukraine: Russian strikes thwarted, wreckage hits buildings

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities said they thwarted a Russian attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region Wednesday as their air defense system intercepted and destroyed 13 explosive-laden drones, although wreckage from some of them damaged five buildings. No casualties were reported. The attempted strikes underlined how vulnerable...

Comments / 0

Community Policy