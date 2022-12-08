Read full article on original website
Related
sjvsun.com
Visalia Unified supplies campuses with opioid fighting medication
Visalia Unified School District is taking steps to combat the growing national fentanyl epidemic. The district announced this week that it has acquired Narcan for every school. Narcan is a nasal spray that is designed to reverse the spread effects of an opioid overdose in minutes. “We know that the...
sjvsun.com
Fresno Unified school trustee allegedly hid $1.3k in booze purchases on Superintendent’s dime
New revelations of financial misconduct by Fresno Unified Trustee Terry Slatic are arriving just as the ousted school board member is set to leave office. Slatic is alleged to have underreported a gift on state-mandated ethics disclosure forms. The gift in question: a pricey meal – paid for by Fresno...
Hanford Sentinel
Workers retrofit old Kings County hospital for office space
Workmen from Performance Glass and Windows out of Clovis, install new windows on the old Kings County hospital which is being converted into a multi-agency office building in the Kings County Government Center on Lacey Boulevard. The approximately 44,000 square-foot building was the county hospital from 1922 until its closing...
yourcentralvalley.com
Fresno County Health Department ‘strongly recommending’ masking in public indoor settings
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — Officials with the Fresno County Health Department are “strongly recommending” people mask up when in public indoor settings this holiday season, to prevent the rise of various viruses currently spreading across the state and country. According to data from the health department,...
KMPH.com
Officers unite to help laid off Fresno Police volunteer
Fresno Police Department volunteer Mike Webb has served under six police chiefs. The 37-year veteran loves what he does and has no desire to retire. Webb is no ordinary volunteer. He's been walking the halls of Fresno P.D. since 1985. He has special needs and was first hired by Chief...
KMPH.com
Newly uncovered time capsule offers Fresno a blast from the past
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno is getting a blast from the past. Tuesday, Mayor Jerry Dyer opened a 30-year-old time capsule during a ceremony at City Hall as part of the city’s sesquicentennial celebration. The city tells us it contained more than 100 items, including historical documents, letters...
Hanford Sentinel
'Stuff the SWAT Truck' event collects food, toys for the needy in Hanford
For the 15th year in a row, Central Valley Regional SWAT Team officers from around Kings County parked their huge armored vehicle outside the Hanford Target Saturday store to collect food and toys for low income and underprivileged families. The “Stuff the SWAT Truck” event collected enough food and toys...
Bridge housing will help families in need of a place to stay
It's a new era for Fresno EOC, Youth Shelter Facility, as it transitions to a Bridge Housing center for families and individuals.
GV Wire
Antisemitic Flyers Found in Clovis, Fresno. Local Leaders Respond.
Antisemitic flyers appeared in driveways at homes in Clovis and Fresno this weekend. Clovis police confirmed the flyers appeared in the neighborhood bounded by Peach, Ashlan, Gettysburg and Winery. Some of the flyers were also found nearby in Fresno. Images from KMPH 26 show the flyers with topics such as...
KMPH.com
$9.1 million from infrastructure bill to beef up traffic safety in the Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The San Joaquin Valley is getting $9.1 million in state and federal funding to beef up traffic safety. The California Transportation Commission approved $1 billion dollars in walking and biking projects. Cities in Fresno and Tulare Counties will receive money. The city of Visalia is...
Mendota Mayor Rolando Castro arrested on domestic violence charges
Mayor Rolando Castro was arrested and booked into the Fresno County jail on domestic violence charges early Sunday morning.
cmac.tv
City of Fresno: One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program
DescriptionMore than 100 interns have been hired through the One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program to work at various City of Fresno departments. The goal is to give them the work experience and skills needed to gain permanent, full-time employment within the City or at other companies. Length0:02:54. CategoryGovernment. Airing.
goldrushcam.com
National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County
December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
KMPH.com
Man found unconscious in family pool in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after he was found unconscious inside his family’s backyard pool. According to Fresno Police, a 19-year-old was discovered by his father who then called 911. Emergency responders rushed the man to the hospital where he later...
KMPH.com
Reedley High School Junior diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, football team supports battle
REEDLEY, Calif (FOX26) — A Reedley High School Football player has been recently diagnosed with stage four Testicular Cancer, now his football team is going out of its way to help the family. Malachi Rios, a 16-year-old Junior was diagnosed last Thursday with stage four testicular cancer that has...
Man shot near high school in Fresno County, deputies say
A man is in the hospital after being shot in Fresno County just a block from Justin Garza High School.
GV Wire
72 Chihuahuas Rescued From Fresno Home Add to Overwhelmed Shelters
Both the Fresno city and county shelters are overwhelmed with dogs and cats needing homes. Officials with Fresno Humane Animal Services, which runs no-kill shelters for the county and city, say they have approximately 700 animals in both locations. Sally Breyer, the senior operations manager for the city shelter, says...
yourcentralvalley.com
WATCH: KSEE24’S Respiratory Virus Roundtable
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As RSV, COVID-19, and the flu continue to impact the Central Valley, KSEE24 held a roundtable to find out from health experts and the Fresno County Department of Public Health what you need to know to make sure you and your family stay healthy. On...
Sheriffs search for family of Visalia man found dead in trailer
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Visalia was found dead in his trailer on November 21 according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 10 a.m. on November 21, 55-year-old Richard Parrott was found dead in his hitchhiker trailer in the area of Neeley and Hurley Street in. Visalia. Detectives have been searching […]
KMPH.com
Next of kin needed for man found dead in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Tuesday in finding the family of a man found dead in Visalia. According to the sheriff’s office, Richard Parrott, 55, was found dead last month in his trailer near Neeley and Hurley Street.
Comments / 0