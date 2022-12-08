ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

sjvsun.com

Visalia Unified supplies campuses with opioid fighting medication

Visalia Unified School District is taking steps to combat the growing national fentanyl epidemic. The district announced this week that it has acquired Narcan for every school. Narcan is a nasal spray that is designed to reverse the spread effects of an opioid overdose in minutes. “We know that the...
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Workers retrofit old Kings County hospital for office space

Workmen from Performance Glass and Windows out of Clovis, install new windows on the old Kings County hospital which is being converted into a multi-agency office building in the Kings County Government Center on Lacey Boulevard. The approximately 44,000 square-foot building was the county hospital from 1922 until its closing...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Officers unite to help laid off Fresno Police volunteer

Fresno Police Department volunteer Mike Webb has served under six police chiefs. The 37-year veteran loves what he does and has no desire to retire. Webb is no ordinary volunteer. He's been walking the halls of Fresno P.D. since 1985. He has special needs and was first hired by Chief...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Newly uncovered time capsule offers Fresno a blast from the past

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno is getting a blast from the past. Tuesday, Mayor Jerry Dyer opened a 30-year-old time capsule during a ceremony at City Hall as part of the city’s sesquicentennial celebration. The city tells us it contained more than 100 items, including historical documents, letters...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

'Stuff the SWAT Truck' event collects food, toys for the needy in Hanford

For the 15th year in a row, Central Valley Regional SWAT Team officers from around Kings County parked their huge armored vehicle outside the Hanford Target Saturday store to collect food and toys for low income and underprivileged families. The “Stuff the SWAT Truck” event collected enough food and toys...
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

Antisemitic Flyers Found in Clovis, Fresno. Local Leaders Respond.

Antisemitic flyers appeared in driveways at homes in Clovis and Fresno this weekend. Clovis police confirmed the flyers appeared in the neighborhood bounded by Peach, Ashlan, Gettysburg and Winery. Some of the flyers were also found nearby in Fresno. Images from KMPH 26 show the flyers with topics such as...
CLOVIS, CA
cmac.tv

City of Fresno: One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program

DescriptionMore than 100 interns have been hired through the One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program to work at various City of Fresno departments. The goal is to give them the work experience and skills needed to gain permanent, full-time employment within the City or at other companies. Length0:02:54. CategoryGovernment. Airing.
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County

December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man found unconscious in family pool in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after he was found unconscious inside his family’s backyard pool. According to Fresno Police, a 19-year-old was discovered by his father who then called 911. Emergency responders rushed the man to the hospital where he later...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

72 Chihuahuas Rescued From Fresno Home Add to Overwhelmed Shelters

Both the Fresno city and county shelters are overwhelmed with dogs and cats needing homes. Officials with Fresno Humane Animal Services, which runs no-kill shelters for the county and city, say they have approximately 700 animals in both locations. Sally Breyer, the senior operations manager for the city shelter, says...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

WATCH: KSEE24’S Respiratory Virus Roundtable

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As RSV, COVID-19, and the flu continue to impact the Central Valley, KSEE24 held a roundtable to find out from health experts and the Fresno County Department of Public Health what you need to know to make sure you and your family stay healthy. On...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Next of kin needed for man found dead in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Tuesday in finding the family of a man found dead in Visalia. According to the sheriff’s office, Richard Parrott, 55, was found dead last month in his trailer near Neeley and Hurley Street.
VISALIA, CA

