I can forgive a 5-7 season. Especially when two of the aforementioned seven came against teams that wound up making the College Football Playoff. And when you consider that the program is still reeling from being on the college football equivalent of Tesla's dubious self-driving mode for the last four years of the prior caretaker's term. (Thanks for burning it down on your way out, Mark!)

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO