Brown County, TX

brownwoodnews.com

Daybreak Community Services Hosting Job Fair

Caregiver Texas is hosting a job fair Wednesday, December the 14th from 10:00 am through 2:00 pm. Daybreak Community Services is under Caregiver, a long-term care services organization. The Brownwood Office is located at 209 D Garmon Drive Early, TX. Full-time and part-time residential staff positions are available including a...
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

City Council approves expansion of Brownwood Senior Citizens Center

During Tuesday morning’s meeting, the Brownwood City Council unanimously approved awarding a bid to Covington Contracting in the amount of $336,573 to expand the Senior Citizens Center, located at 110 South Greenleaf. The Senior Citizens Center has a cash reserve account balance of $432,214 which can only be used...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

BMDD board approves five grants for local businesses, buildings

The Brownwood Municipal Development District board on directors on Monday approved the following grants during their meeting:. Building Improvement Incentive Program (BIIP) grant in the amount of $25,000 to Solstice Investors Group, LLC for a building located at 220 Center Avenue. Building Improvement Incentive Program (BIIP) grant in the amount...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Additional details on Texas Funco building plans shared during Council meeting

A Brownwood Municipal Development District board action was ratified Tuesday morning by the Brownwood City Council, approving a Downtown Retail Opportunity Program grant to the Texas Funco Building, LLC, for a building located at 101 Fisk for $10,000. The new owners of the former Texas Funco Building will be developing...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Beekeeping class gives head start to beginners

Have you been thinking about beekeeping? Wondering how to get started? Or maybe you know someone who’s been talking about it, but just never seems to get around to taking action. One local beekeeper wants to help. Daniel Graham gives presentations and classes on beekeeping, and his upcoming class,...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Conceptual study for Bennie Houston Center renovation to be conducted

The Brownwood City Council, during Tuesday morning’s meeting, approved a conceptual study for the Bennie Houston Recreation Center, located at 505 Cordell Street, by BSW Architects out of Dallas for a maximum expense of $40,000. “It’s the first step in the right direction,” Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes said during...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood ISD announces December Spotlight employees

The Brownwood ISD sent over the following press release Monday morning:. This month’s spotlight teacher is Robin Smith. Ms. Smith is a Special Education teacher at Woodland Heights Elementary. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Houston and is a Texas certified teacher (Special Education EC-12, Generalist EC-6, and ESL Supplemental EC-12).
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Sammy Leon Curry

Funeral service for Sammy Leon Curry, 74 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
BROWNWOOD, TX
colemantoday.com

Tornado Warning in Coleman County Until 5:15 am

THE WARNINGS ARE NO LONGER IN EFFECT (12/13/22) AT 449 AM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED NEAR ECHO, OR 8 MILES NORTH OF COLEMAN, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. THIS DANGEROUS STORM WILL BE NEAR... BURKETT AROUND 505 AM CST. CROSS CUT AROUND 515 AM CST. CROSS PLAINS AROUND 520 AM CST.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Commissioners Vote to Buy New Computers

At today’s meeting of the Brown County Commissioners Court, approval was given to the purchase of twenty new computers. The Commissioners have known for a while that the County’s computers and systems were becoming old and out of date. At a previous meeting it was decided to hire Goldsmith Solutions to assess the state of the County’s computer systems and to make recommendations for upgrades. Goldsmith Solutions has offices in Austin, Dallas, and Abilene, and specializes in consulting to County governments. They spent four months (August through November of this year) meeting with elected officials, department heads, and staff of Brown County.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Beverly Holleman

Funeral services for Beverly Holleman, age 61, of Early, will be held at 2:00pm, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Early First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Jordan Springs Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 5:00 until 7:00.
EARLY, TX
colemantoday.com

Thunderstorms Expected Tonight

Thunderstorms are expected overnight Monday night and a few may become strong to severe capable of producing quarter size hail and winds up to 60 mph. Most likely time for the storms to occur will be between midnight and 6:00 am. "Storms are forecast to develop to the north of Abilene by midnight, then grow into a line south of I-20 and expand toward San Angelo by around 2:00 am then move through Coleman County prior to 6:00 am," said Randy Turner, KOXE Meteorologist. Expect the rain chance to be over by 9:00 am followed by gusty west wind and gradual clearing.
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Arrest Made in Mills County Hit-and-Run That Killed Tow Truck Driver

Multiple media outlets are reporting the Texas Department of Public Safety has arrested the driver of the Toyota Tundra involved in the hit-and-run death of Patrick Morin, 61. According to Waco’s KWTX Channel 10 website, Kerry Coats “KC” Kavanaugh, 38, has been charged with fail to stop and render aid (resulting in death) and is being held at the Mills County Jail. According to the jail report, Kavanaugh is from Goldthwaite and was booked into Mills County Jail at 11:16 pm Sunday, December 11th.
MILLS COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood police make recent arrest for stalking

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday:. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m. officers with the Brownwood Police Department contacted a male victim who wished to file a report for harassment. The victim stated that he is family friends with a female who is...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 12/9/22

The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from December 2 through December 7:. Bankston, Landon Ray, Driving with License Invalid with Previous, 2 counts. Bankston, Landon Ray, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz. Marsack, Jeffrey, Assault Causes Bodily Injury. Marsack, Jeffrey, Violation of Bond/Protective Order. Brown,...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Former Early educator arrested on six warrants

The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Friday morning:. On 12/08/2022 Officers with the Early Police Department arrested Justin Robinson for the following 6 warrants:. Online Solicitation of a Minor – Felony 3. Improper relationship between an educator and a student – Felony 2. Improper relationship...

