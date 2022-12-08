At today’s meeting of the Brown County Commissioners Court, approval was given to the purchase of twenty new computers. The Commissioners have known for a while that the County’s computers and systems were becoming old and out of date. At a previous meeting it was decided to hire Goldsmith Solutions to assess the state of the County’s computer systems and to make recommendations for upgrades. Goldsmith Solutions has offices in Austin, Dallas, and Abilene, and specializes in consulting to County governments. They spent four months (August through November of this year) meeting with elected officials, department heads, and staff of Brown County.

