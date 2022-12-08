Read full article on original website
Metro Schools looking for safety ambassadors for elementary schools
Leaders with Metro Schools are looking for safety ambassadors for elementary schools. If you're hired, you'll help out with safety drills and respond to safety concerns inside the schools.
High school rewarding students for taking voluntary drug test
Hudson High School students are working to end the drug epidemic and encourage others to join their Drug Free Club.
Hoisington BOE entertaining idea of returning cheer at middle school
A school can never have too much team spirit. In an effort to increase that spirit and overall student participation, Hoisington Middle School Assistant Principal Nick Flowers pitched the return of cheerleading at the school to the USD 431 Board of Education during Monday's meeting. "Ultimately, we have a large...
Montessori Mastery adds electives, basketball
Montessori Mastery School of Odessa has added JV and high school basketball, photography and American Sign Language this year. It’s also continuing its popular theater program, taught by Kaylee Cerda, field trips for fourth through 12th grades and visits from area museums and organizations for the prekindergarten through third grade classes.
High school picks a boy as its homecoming queen for the first time
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 29, 2021. It has since been updated. A Missouri high school student made history, this homecoming season, by becoming the first male student to be crowned Homecoming Queen during the school's homecoming game this week. "It was literally like a dream," the student, Zachary Willmore, told KOMU 8. "It was just really special to me." A video of the ecstatic moment when Willmore won the title went viral across social media after it was posted to Twitter and YouTube. In the footage, people in the vicinity are heard going wild with cheers when the teen's name is announced and he adorns the homecoming sash on the field in front of the crowded bleachers.
Students record White teacher saying: 'I think my race is the superior one'
A White middle school teacher in Texas is no longer employed after telling his students his race "is the superior one."
VIDEO: College students help walk elementary students to school due to bus driver shortage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Rain or shine, UVA student volunteers are stepping out in place of teachers a few days a week. For some, it's the highlight of their semester. They get to know the kids they walk with weekly. This volunteer opportunity through Madison House helps get them more...
CV Superintendent announces retirement
Gill released a letter to families and staff members in the district earlier this week, in which he says he has officially notified the board of education that he will be retiring on March 10th, 2023.
School Delays & Closures for Monday, Dec. 5
Due to the winter weather and road conditions a few school districts will start late. The following school districts announced delays to the start of school on Monday, Dec. 5. Prosser School District: 2 hour delay, No AM preschool. Richland School District: 2 hour delay. Stanfield School District: 3 hour...
Watch: See Fly-Through View of Prep School Sports Center
View the soon-to-be-built Sports Centre at the Springfield Anglican College, an independent co-ed early learning and secondary day school in Springfield in South East Queensland, Australia. The Sports Centre will feature two indoor sports courts, three additional classrooms and will also be used to host whole C\college events, such as...
