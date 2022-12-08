ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Odessa American

Montessori Mastery adds electives, basketball

Montessori Mastery School of Odessa has added JV and high school basketball, photography and American Sign Language this year. It’s also continuing its popular theater program, taught by Kaylee Cerda, field trips for fourth through 12th grades and visits from area museums and organizations for the prekindergarten through third grade classes.
ODESSA, TX
Upworthy

High school picks a boy as its homecoming queen for the first time

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 29, 2021. It has since been updated. A Missouri high school student made history, this homecoming season, by becoming the first male student to be crowned Homecoming Queen during the school's homecoming game this week. "It was literally like a dream," the student, Zachary Willmore, told KOMU 8. "It was just really special to me." A video of the ecstatic moment when Willmore won the title went viral across social media after it was posted to Twitter and YouTube. In the footage, people in the vicinity are heard going wild with cheers when the teen's name is announced and he adorns the homecoming sash on the field in front of the crowded bleachers.
MISSOURI STATE
News Channel 34

CV Superintendent announces retirement

Gill released a letter to families and staff members in the district earlier this week, in which he says he has officially notified the board of education that he will be retiring on March 10th, 2023.
KEPR

School Delays & Closures for Monday, Dec. 5

Due to the winter weather and road conditions a few school districts will start late. The following school districts announced delays to the start of school on Monday, Dec. 5. Prosser School District: 2 hour delay, No AM preschool. Richland School District: 2 hour delay. Stanfield School District: 3 hour...
athleticbusiness.com

Watch: See Fly-Through View of Prep School Sports Center

View the soon-to-be-built Sports Centre at the Springfield Anglican College, an independent co-ed early learning and secondary day school in Springfield in South East Queensland, Australia. The Sports Centre will feature two indoor sports courts, three additional classrooms and will also be used to host whole C\college events, such as...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy