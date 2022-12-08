ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

When Will Nonla Burger Open in Grand Rapids?

A popular West Michigan burger joint has expanded to Grand Rapids - and they've announced an opening day!. This past summer we told you that Nonla Burger, which has locations in Kalamazoo and Mattawan, would be opening a new restaurant on Grand Rapids' west side. Two couples own and operate...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Ghost Town of Waterville in Ionia County, Michigan

Waterville – or what's left of it – sits at the junction of MacArthur Road and Morrison Lake Road in Ionia County. It goes back to 1836 when a Grand Rapids man, Robert Hilton, purchased a huge portion of land near Lake Creek in Boston Township. He proceeded to plat a village on this property, which he dubbed 'Waterville'. James Hoag built a mill along the creek along with a general store, and he was made postmaster of Waterville's short-lived post office in 1838. Thanks to a lack of economy there was no prosperity and the following year the post office was moved to Saranac.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?

The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
CALEDONIA, MI
8 Kilos Cocaine, 1 Kilo Fentanyl, Crack, Firearms Seized in Grand Rapids Drug Bust

Three suspects are now in custody in Grand Rapids in connection to a multi-state drug trafficking operation. 3 Arrested in GRPD Drug Bust - Cocaine, Fentanyl, Firearms Seized. The Grand Rapids Police Department, along with agents from the DEA, made three arrests on Dec. 8, 2022, after a lengthy investigation into the sale and distribution of narcotics in the Grand Rapids area.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
