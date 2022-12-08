Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
Related
Texan Accidentally Orders Taco Bell Pick-Up Over 1,000 Miles Away in Holland, Michigan
These days, there's an app for everything, including ordering food from your favorite fast-food or quick-service restaurants. I have a few myself for places like Jimmy John's, Starbucks, and Taco Bell. Typically, I love using the app because it's easy to order, you can set up a payment and store...
Grand Rapids, Get Ready For More Snow This Week!
After the light dusting of snow this past weekend, I do not know about you but I am sick of snow. NWS Grand Rapids said that roads were wet due to scattered light snow drizzle. As I was driving back from Detroit on Saturday, I was beyond stressed because the...
When Will Nonla Burger Open in Grand Rapids?
A popular West Michigan burger joint has expanded to Grand Rapids - and they've announced an opening day!. This past summer we told you that Nonla Burger, which has locations in Kalamazoo and Mattawan, would be opening a new restaurant on Grand Rapids' west side. Two couples own and operate...
Jamestown’s Patmos Library Closed Early Monday Over Safety Concerns
A West Michigan library that's been making national headlines after getting defunded by voters over LGBTQ books had to shut down early Monday. According to a post on the Jamestown library's Facebook page,. Due to staff safety concerns, the Library will be closing early today, Monday December 12 at 5pm.
Get Ready! Downtown Grand Rapids traffic signals will be reactivated
Ever since I moved to Grand Rapids, I was thoroughly confused by the flashing red traffic lights that are placed throughout the downtown area. I would always stop for way too long and I would get a ton of people blasting their horns at me. Thankfully, I finally adjusted. During...
Still No Trace of Missing Wyoming Man Raymond Tarasiewicz
We reported on the missing Wyoming man, Raymond Taraziewicz a bit ago, but sadly, there is still no trace of him and his family is desperate to find him. Fox 17 reported that yesterday, Sunday, family, friends, and volunteers were back out looking for signs of Raymond Tarasiewicz. It's been...
Could Grand Rapids Be Getting Our Own Version of Top Golf?
If you're an avid golf fan who lives in Grand Rapids, you're stuck in a weird place. Half of the year, you have your pick of dozens of beautiful golf courses, including ones owned by the City of Grand Rapids itself. The other half of the year, you get to...
These Two Michigan Cities Are Among The Most Obese In America
Michiganders have plenty of fun things to do year-round to enjoy the outdoors and be active, but unfortunately, that hasn't been able to stop Michigan from having not one, but two, cities land on a list for "most obese" in America. According to the National Institutes of Health, obesity, and...
Exciting Health Care News for Grand Rapids and Michigan Veterans
For veterans here in Grand Rapids and around Michigan, navigating VA Health Benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is, and always has been, hell on wheels. Right? It's been tough and confusing. Well, the cavalry has arrived! AARP just announced the launching of an interactive, mobile-friendly Veterans and...
Did You Know These 5 Interesting Facts About West Michigan?
Muskegon is known for many things: fishing, sailing regattas, and being a popular vacation spot. But did you know that there would not be any snowboards without the invention of 'Snufers' made in Muskegon?. For the full story, check out this article. Also, the iconic Raggedy Ann doll was first...
The Ghost Town of Waterville in Ionia County, Michigan
Waterville – or what's left of it – sits at the junction of MacArthur Road and Morrison Lake Road in Ionia County. It goes back to 1836 when a Grand Rapids man, Robert Hilton, purchased a huge portion of land near Lake Creek in Boston Township. He proceeded to plat a village on this property, which he dubbed 'Waterville'. James Hoag built a mill along the creek along with a general store, and he was made postmaster of Waterville's short-lived post office in 1838. Thanks to a lack of economy there was no prosperity and the following year the post office was moved to Saranac.
Where will Janet Jackson Be In Michigan On Her Upcoming Tour?
When legends pop up in Michigan, you know I get excited. Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyonce, Freddie Mercury...that's just to name a few. What if I told you that a legend was coming to Michigan?. Global icon, Janet Jackson, officially announced that she will be going on a tour across North...
Grand Rapids PSA: Don’t Go To The Zoo If You Can’t Respect The Animals
The John Ball Zoo first opened back in 1891 and ever since it has been giving the people in Grand Rapids and across West Michigan a great way to learn about wildlife and get an up close and personal experience. Recently someone did something that put the health and safety...
What’s With All the Scarves on Poles and Trees in Downtown Grand Rapids?
Have you noticed the scarves tied to poles and trees in downtown Grand Rapids? Have you wondered what it was all about? It's simple...it's people helping people, in a simple and loving way. Let's call it the Grand Rapids scarf project. There are a lot of people in need this...
Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?
The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
The City of Kentwood Has Set Up a Christmas Tree Recycling Event
If you are a resident of Kentwood, you won't have to worry about what to do with your old Christmas tree or old string lights this year, the city will recycle them. Here are a few ideas if you don't live in Kentwood. What Do I Do With My Christmas...
What Term was Googled More in Grand Rapids Than Anywhere Else?
Whenever we need an answer to something, the first thing most of us do it turn to Google. Everything you do on Google is tracked. It is interesting to look back and see just what people were "googling" in the last year. Google has put together their "Local Year in...
8 Kilos Cocaine, 1 Kilo Fentanyl, Crack, Firearms Seized in Grand Rapids Drug Bust
Three suspects are now in custody in Grand Rapids in connection to a multi-state drug trafficking operation. 3 Arrested in GRPD Drug Bust - Cocaine, Fentanyl, Firearms Seized. The Grand Rapids Police Department, along with agents from the DEA, made three arrests on Dec. 8, 2022, after a lengthy investigation into the sale and distribution of narcotics in the Grand Rapids area.
Will Grand Grand Rapids UICA Still Exist in Our Art Scene?
It was an email statement that was issued late yesterday afternoon that caught my eye. I came to me and said, An Update About the Future of the UICA. I opened it with great anticipation. The UICA had been in a real struggle since the pandemic, and I was hoping...
Grand Rapids: This Is Why You Need To Stop Giving Money to Panhandlers
It's in our nature to want to help others. If you see someone struggling, it can spark a sense of empathy inside of you. Maybe you were raised on the golden rule, "treat others the way you want to be treated", or maybe you just can't stand to leave anyone behind. But sometimes, what you may think is "helping" is actually harmful.
100.5 The River
Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0