Ogeechee Technical College Foundation recently announced the appointment of Holly Durrence, Jenny Foss, Joel Hanner, and Diane Holland to local board of trustees. “Adding four new members with strong local ties will continue to improve the ability of our Foundation to serve OTC’s mission of training tomorrow’s workforce,” said Michelle Davis, VP for College Advancement. “Holly, Jenny, Joel, and Diane are all incredible additions to our board, and all have a wealth of experience from different professional backgrounds.”

STATESBORO, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO