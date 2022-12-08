Read full article on original website
Statesboro Mayor and City Council Introduce New Youth Program Coordinator
At Statesboro City Council’s meeting last week, council members and Mayor Jonathan McCollar introduced Dr. LaSara Mitchell as the new youth program coordinator for the Statesboro Village Builders Initiative program. “Dr. Mitchell will oversee the recently established Statesboro Village Builders Initiative and serve as the point person for the...
Ogeechee Technical College Foundation Announces Four Appointments to Board of Trustees
Ogeechee Technical College Foundation recently announced the appointment of Holly Durrence, Jenny Foss, Joel Hanner, and Diane Holland to local board of trustees. “Adding four new members with strong local ties will continue to improve the ability of our Foundation to serve OTC’s mission of training tomorrow’s workforce,” said Michelle Davis, VP for College Advancement. “Holly, Jenny, Joel, and Diane are all incredible additions to our board, and all have a wealth of experience from different professional backgrounds.”
Georgia DOE Identifies Two Bulloch Schools in Need of Support, School Attendance Impacts Student Achievement
The Georgia Department of Education Monday released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (Index) reports and its 2022-2023 lists of schools who are identified for comprehensive and targeted support and improvement, which includes two Bulloch County schools. The Index is based on students’ mastery of academic skills that...
