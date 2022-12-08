Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Watertown advises no travel as eastern SD deals with ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As northeastern South Dakota experiences another round of this week’s winter storm, the South Dakota Department of Transportation 511 map has listed sections of Interstate 29 and several highways as no travel advised. The road conditions and travel advisories were as of about...
sdpb.org
Arlington nursing home to close in February
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara will close its facility in Arlington, west of Brookings, in February. It currently has 22 residents. A spokesperson blamed the closure on staffing issues, Medicaid underfunding, and the continued impact of COVID-19. “We were honored to serve an incredible community...
marshallradio.net
Sioux Falls Man Hospitalized After Car Crash in Lincoln County
HENDRICKS, MN (KMHL) — A Sioux Falls man was hospitalized after his vehicle left the roadway in Lincoln County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:54 Monday evening, a 2011 BMW 328XI was traveling westbound on Highway 19 in Hendricks Township of Lincoln County when the vehicle left the roadway and went into the ditch. The driver of the BMW, a 31-year-old man from Sioux Falls, received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Hendricks Hospital. His passenger was not injured.
KELOLAND TV
Interstate closures anticipated for Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota DOT says they are anticipating closures due to the strong winter storm that is predicted. The DOT says the closures expected mid-morning on Tuesday would be for the portions of I-90 in western and central South Dakota. Closures on portions of I-29 north of Brookings are expected midday on Tuesday.
KELOLAND TV
Milbank, Codington Co., eastern SD ready for ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eastern South Dakota is in for a mixed bag of weather today and into tomorrow as a winter storm with several days of lasting power hits the state. Ice is predicted for the northeastern part of the state. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens said Watertown, Milbank, Sisseton and Webster are among the towns that will see freezing rain starting Monday. As much as a quarter inch of ice and enough wind to cause power outages could fall in the region, Karstens said.
brookingsradio.com
Two people injured in separate accidents in Brookings County
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department reports two injury accidents. The first was reported shortly before 4:30 Friday afternoon north of Arlington. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says a semi-truck with double hopper trailers was being driven by 37-year-old Thomas Jeffers of Howard. He was attempting to turn north onto 455th Avenue from 204th Street when the truck slid in the snow, went into the ditch and rolled. Howard was taken to the Brookings Hospital with unknown injuries. Damage to the truck and trailers is estimated at $144,000.
gowatertown.net
Watertown PD advises no travel; city run facilities closed today as winter storm approaches
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Travel conditions in South Dakota are deteriorating today as a major winter storm pushes through the region. The Watertown Police Department issued a news release early this morning recommending NO TRAVEL within the city limits. Additionally, they say city-run facilities including City Hall, Watertown Regional Library, Watertown Regional...
gowatertown.net
Powerful winter storm system poised to hit South Dakota (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A major winter storm will impact South Dakota and the region for most of the work week, begining today. National Weather Service forecaster Mike Connolly tells KWAT News there are Winter Storm Watches, Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and Ice Storm Warnings posted for various parts of South Dakota.
Comments / 0