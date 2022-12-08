ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Big Problem in DET Was Quite Simple

The Detroit Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings for the second time in their last 11 tries on Sunday, winning the NFC North bout 34-23. The Vikings intense-game luck ran out, as the franchise has tended to find pathways to triumph in gritty games. But Sunday at Detroit was a different animal. Minnesota’s typical 2022 mojo didn’t bubble to the surface. Such is life.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Colts Reveal Starting QB at Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t play in Week 14 because of a bye week, adding a wee bit of mystery to the identity of the Week 15 starting quarterback. The Vikings host the Colts this Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, hoping to rebound from a humbling loss to the whippersnapping Detroit Lions, 34-23. Minnesota still needs just one win or Detroit loss to clinch the NFC North for the first time since 2017.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

More Injuries to the Vikings in Week 14

Heading into Week 14, the Minnesota Vikings had a number of notable injuries that lingered into the weekend. Minnesota got starting CB Cam Dantzler back from IR, but they also lost rookie CB Akayleb Evans to IR due to his third concussion of the season. Additionally, just before kickoff, we found out the Vikings would be without Garrett Bradbury, Christian Darrisaw, and Harrison Smith for the game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Loss to Lions

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 176 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the Vikings Week 14 loss in Detroit. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership, the team’s defense, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Vikings Standout Will Reportedly Miss Sunday's Game

The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly be without one of their top offensive linemen again on Sunday. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who has missed the last two games with a concussion, is set to miss today's game at Detroit as well, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Darrisaw had declared himself...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Everything the Vikings Did Poorly Against the Lions

Throughout their 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions, the Minnesota Vikings did a multitude of things poorly. The most obvious reason for this loss that we can point the finger at is the defense allowing 464 yards of offense to these frisky Lions. However, that’s far from the only problem that Minnesota ran into on Sunday. Here’s a full list of everything the Vikings did poorly against the Lions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Super Bowl Odds Totally Plunge

If the Minnesota Vikings win Super Bowl LVII, they’ll be one of the strangest teams in NFL history to hoist the Lombardi trophy. Watchers of Vikings football since Week 11, the game where the Dallas Cowboys gutted Minnesota at home by 37 points, might find any Super Bowl discussion irrelevant regarding the team. Kevin O’Connell’s squad has recently stopped forcing turnovers on defense, a calling card from Weeks 1 through 10. And accordingly, the Vikings have suffered embarrassing losses to the Cowboys and Lions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Questions Answered: Panic after DET, Brandel Out, Firing People

Questions Answered: Panic after DET, Brandel Out, Firing People. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 12th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Send Out a Search Party for the Vikings Pressure

It’s not at all a surprise to anyone that the Minnesota Vikings defense is bad. Mike Zimmer had an awful unit last year, and it’s arguable that Ed Donatell has been even worse in orchestrating the group. That said, the front is where this unit was supposed to make a difference and that has gone completely ghost as well. We may need to send out a search party to get that Vikings pressure back for the defense.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Territory Breakdown Podcast

VT Breakdown: Vikings Defense Breaks Down in Motor City Part 3. Dec. 13, 2022 – 15:56 – Co-host Joe Oberle and Mark Craig talk what happened to the Special Teams and a quick look forward to another veteran QB that could have a big game. Welcome to the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Podcast: What are The Vikings Playing for Now?

Put simply, the Vikings are no longer playing for the conference’s top spot. Instead, they’re playing for the #2 seed in the NFC. More importantly, these next 4 games are about getting into a good groove in time for the postseason. The latest episode of Notes from a North – a humble Vikings podcast hosted by yours truly and Sam – considers what went wrong at Ford Field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Why the Vikings Defense Is Problematic

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 177 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the 2022 Vikings defensive shortcomings. Particularly, Ed Donatell, defensive stats, and the outlook forward are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

