It’s not at all a surprise to anyone that the Minnesota Vikings defense is bad. Mike Zimmer had an awful unit last year, and it’s arguable that Ed Donatell has been even worse in orchestrating the group. That said, the front is where this unit was supposed to make a difference and that has gone completely ghost as well. We may need to send out a search party to get that Vikings pressure back for the defense.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO