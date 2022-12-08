Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney man arrested for felony assault with saucepan
In the early morning hours of December 12th, New York State Police were dispatched to an apartment on State Highway 8 in Unadilla for an alleged assault.
cortlandvoice.com
Individuals arrested following disturbance in Cortland
Two individuals were arrested following a disturbance at a residence on Homer Avenue in Cortland, according to a city police report. The report noted that Christopher J. Gleason, 32, was inside the residence and refused to “allow a female and a child to leave the residence,” while a disturbance was taking place inside.
Otsego Co. man charged with impersonating police officer
On December 9th, an Otsego County man was arrested for impersonating a police officer.
WKTV
Utica man facing animal cruelty charges following horse neglect investigation in Schuyler
SCHUYLER, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing animal cruelty charges after one dead horse and five neglected others were found last week on a property he rents in Schuyler. Derek W. Roberts, 41, was charged with six counts of failure to provide proper sustenance to an animal and one count of improper disposal of a dead animal following an investigation by New York State Police.
Man allegedly steals cigarettes, scratch-offs from Stewart’s
A Hagaman resident was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a "quantity" of cigarettes and scratch-off tickets from a Stewart's Shop before fleeing the scene.
cnyhomepage.com
Fort Plain man charged with Vehicular Manslaughter in fatal Pittsfield crash
OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police is reporting that a man from Fort Plain has been charged with Vehicular Manslaughter and Driving While Intoxicated in the fatal crash that occurred in the Town of Pittsfield on December 9th. Around 2:06 am on Saturday, July 23rd,...
i100rocks.com
Cortland pair charged after early morning disturbance call
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A domestic disturbance call leads to arrests in Cortland. Cortland City Police responded to 77 Homer Avenue around 4:00 a.m. Friday. They were met by family members and friends of 32-year-old Christopher Gleason and 21-year-old Destiny Winters. They claimed Gleason was inside and refused to let Winters and her child leave. Two friends claimed Gleason hit them with a baseball bat when they tried to intervene prior to phoning police. Gleason was charged with felony weapon possession, and 4 misdemeanors including menacing and resisting. Destiny Winters was charged with 4 misdemeanors and also arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants. Gleason was remanded to Cortland County Jail on $5,000 bail.
whcuradio.com
Cortland woman swaps barcodes at Walmart, faces charges
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman faces charges after a theft complaint at Walmart. Authorities claim 30-year-old Kassey Roe swapped pricing barcodes on merchandise with barcodes of lesser value and took some items without paying for them in self check out. She left the items in a cart after being confronted in the parking lot by employees before leaving in her vehicle. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled her over in the City of Cortland and arrested her. She was found to be in possession of drugs during the traffic stop. She is charged with felony falsifying business records and misdemeanors of petit larceny and drug possession. She will face the charges related to the Walmart theft in Cortlandville Town Court on January 9th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. She was issued an appearance ticket to Cortland City Court on January 9th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. for the drug possession charge.
whcuradio.com
Recently arrested Cortland County man picks up another felony while out on bail
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A McGraw man is facing a felony charge of intimidating a victim or witness in the 3rd degree. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Chester Burdick on December 8th. While out on bail from a recent arrest, they say he intimidated someone involved with that investigation. It was his second felony arrest in the span of one week. Burdick’s next scheduled court appearance is slated for December 19th at 11:00 a.m. in Cortlandville Town Court.
Troopers Say High Speed May Have Contributed to Double Fatal Car Crash
An Upstate New York man and woman are dead following a one-car crash in the Town of Clay in Onondaga County on Friday night, according to the New York State Police. Troopers say a vehicle being operated by 55-year-old Melissa Ann Brown of Penfield, was traveling south at a high rate of speed, when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road and exited the western shoulder of the highway. The vehicle then struck an earth embankment, crossed over Black Creek Road, struck a utility pole, overturned, and came to a rest in the yard at 10183 Black Creek Road, in Onondaga County, according to NYSP.
Police investigate death of 30-year-old woman found badly injured in Central NY road
New Hartford, N.Y. — A 30-year-old woman died more than a week after she was found badly injured at night in a road in New Hartford, police said. Police are investigating the death, New Hartford Police Chief Ronald Fontaine said Monday. On Nov. 30, officers responded to a call...
55-year-old man drowns in Oneida County after going for ATV ride, troopers say
Forestport, N.Y. — A 55-year-old man drowned in an Oneida County creek after an ATV accident, troopers said. Michael R. Ingersoll left his home around 7:30 p.m. Thursday and did not return home, according to a news release from the state police. Ingersoll’s ATV was located overturned on a...
cnyhomepage.com
Sauquoit woman dies of injuries sustained in New Hartford attack
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTF/WFXV/WPNY) – On Sunday, December 11th, the New Harford Police Department reported the woman who was injured in an attack in New Hartford on November 30th has died from her injuries. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, November 30th, dispatchers with the Oneida County 911 Center received...
3 teens lured Syracuse man into fatal drug robbery, told others what they’d done, police say
Syracuse, NY -- Three 17-year-olds charged in the October murder of Isaiah Hudson tried to rob him at gunpoint before shooting him in the head, Syracuse police wrote in court papers released Friday. Carlito Walls and Geremiah Burrell were charged in November, while the third suspect, Termaine Davis, was arrested...
wxhc.com
Thief Steals From Residence Then Sells Stolen Items at Pawn Shop
Back on September 29, The City of Cortland Police Department responded to a reported burglary at 78 Homer Ave. in the City of Cortland. During the investigation officers discovered several items at the address were stolen. A continued investigation found that one of the items stolen at the address was...
Medical provider criticized in inmate’s suicide to end work for Onondaga County
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The company faulted by state regulators for providing poor medical care to an Onondaga County jail inmate who died by suicide did not submit a bid to renew its contract and will be replaced by another provider at the end of this month. NaphCare, an Alabama company,...
Police chief warns residents of sweatshirt scam
On Dec. 12, Village of Cazenovia Chief of Police Michael Hayes warned residents that if they receive text messages saying that the Cazenovia Police Department is selling sweatshirts, it is a scam. Hayes said he has a single provider for police department sweatshirts, and they can only be ordered through...
cnyhomepage.com
Forestport man drowns after ATV accident on December 9th
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State is reporting that a Forestport man drowned after an ATV accident near Little Woodhull Creek on December 9th. On Friday, troopers responded to a home on White Lake Road to investigate a missing report for 55-year-old Michael R. Ingersoll. Family members stated that Ingersoll left his home around 7:30 pm the day prior and never returned home.
flackbroadcasting.com
Lee Center resident accused of felony DWI in Oneida County, Troopers say
LEE- A resident from Oneida County is accused of felony intoxicated driving, authorities say. Perry D. Light, 27, of Lee Center, NY was arrested late afternoon Thursday by the New York State Police (Lee). Light is officially charged with one felony count of DWI (previous conviction within ten-years), along with one count each of using a vehicle (w/o interlock device) and suspended registration.
Report of person burned after fire at Madison County bar
Brookfield, N.Y. — At least one person was reportedly burned Sunday night after a Madison County bar caught fire. Someone called 911 shortly after 6 p.m. to report the fire at Bucks Inn, at 9189 Main St. in Brookfield. There also were reports someone may live in the same building as the bar is located, however officials could not be reached for comment Sunday.
Comments / 8