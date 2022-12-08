Read full article on original website
BBC
Sam Ryder: A surfing accident changed my life
Sam Ryder - Eurovision runner-up, human ray of light and possessor of pop's most piercing falsetto - is a man who emanates serious surfer vibes. From his long blonde locks and laid-back demeanour to his tie-dye shirts and total lack of cynicism, he seems like he'd be perfectly at home performing a cutback or hanging 10 on the crest of a wave.
musictimes.com
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
talentrecap.com
Donny Osmond Talks About Extended Las Vegas Residency, Teases Rap Song
The Masked Singer star Donny Osmond has recently opened about the extension of his solo residency in Las Vegas, Nevada. He also gave a sneak peek of his rap song, which he calls Donny rap-ography. Donny Osmond’s Las Vegas Residency is Extended. Even at the age of 64, Donny...
Andrea Bocelli: Keeping Christmas all in the family
"Soulful" ... "soaring" … "transcendent" ... any number of adjectives cannot quite describe the voice of Andrea Bocelli. There's a reason the tenor has sold more than 80 million albums. And there's not just one Bocelli who sings. There's his daughter, Virginia, and his son, Matteo. And now, for the first time, they've recorded an album together for Christmas.
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
On this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980, Beatles founder and music icon John Lennon murdered in NYC
John Lennon, a beloved member of The Beatles, was killed in New York City on this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980. The location of his death is a global pilgrimage site to this day.
SFGate
Bangladesh Oscar Contender ‘Hawa’ Gets India Release
The film follows the journey of an all-men team on a fishing trawler, whose routine is disrupted when they haul in a mysterious catch. The cast is led by hugely popular star Chanchal Chowdhury and includes Nazifa Tushi, Sariful Islam Razz, Sumon Anowar, Nasir Uddin Khan and Shohel Mondol. It is produced by Sun Music & Motion Pictures Limited and Facecard Productions.
Evanescence Achieve Rare Diamond Certification for Breakout Album ‘Fallen’
Congrats are in order for Evanescence as the band has reached the rare Diamond Certification club for their breakout debut album, Fallen. For those not aware, a diamond certification from the RIAA means that an album has moved over 10 million units in the U.S. and that's a mark that only some of the most legendary rock and metal albums have achieved in the U.S.
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
SFGate
Indian Comedian Vir Das Sets Netflix Standup Special ‘Landing’ – Global Bulletin
Indian comedian, actor, and musician Vir Das’ hour-long standup special “Landing” will bow worldwide on Netflix on Dec. 26. The backdrop is the aftermath of a seven-minute monologue, a satire about the duality of India, he recited after a standup show at The Kennedy Center in Washington DC in 2021 that went viral internationally. After the show, Das boarded a plane back to his home in Mumbai and by the time he disembarked, his entire world had changed, with the monologue attracting reactions across the spectrum.
NME
Jack Johnson concert in Sydney ends midway through set due to electrical storm
Jack Johnson‘s concert at the Sydney Opera House last night (December 5) was cancelled midway through the performance due to extreme weather. After emerging onstage around 8pm, Johnson was 10 songs (roughly 50 minutes) into his set on the venue’s outdoor forecourt area when NSW Police shut down the show due to an electrical storm that was blowing in from Barangaroo.
WhatsApp Pay India chief quits within months of taking charge
BENGALURU, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Vinay Choletti, head of WhatsApp's India payment business, has quit the firm within four months in the role, marking the latest in a series of domestic senior-level departures at parent company Meta Platform Inc (META.O).
SFGate
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie to Co-Headline 2023 Tour
Indie-rock institutions the Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie — both of whom are fronted and co-founded by singer-songwriter Ben Gibbard — will undertake a 20th anniversary co-headlining North American tour next year. The groups will perform their landmark 2003 albums in full — the Postal Service’s...
New this week: 'Banshees,' Whitney Houston, 'High on Life'
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.MOVIES— In “The Banshees of Inisherin,” director Martin McDonagh reteams with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, the stars of the playwright’s feature debut, 2008′s “In Bruges.” The results are just as good. On a small island off the west coast of Ireland in 1923, they play longtime pals whose friendship abruptly and a little mysteriously comes to an end. Both Farrell and Gleeson have already won awards for their performances. It’s still playing in theaters but...
SFGate
Will Sharpe Breaks Down ‘The White Lotus’ Finale: What Happened Between Ethan and Daphne?
Ethan’s calm exterior finally bubbled over in the Season 2 finale of “The White Lotus.” After a tense brunch, the tech entrepreneur, played by Will Sharpe, confronts wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza), questioning whether she had sex with Cameron (Theo James). More from Variety. 'The White Lotus': Mike...
SFGate
Banijay Taps Christian Wikander as Global Head of Scripted
Banijay has poached HBO Max Nordic executive Christian Wikander to be its new global head of scripted. Joining the group on May 1, Wikander will be in charge of spearheading strategic IP creation, driving collaboration across the business’ portfolio of over 50 drama labels, exploiting format potential, and identifying lucrative third-party acquisition opportunities. He will report to Marco Bassetti, Banijay CEO.
SFGate
‘The Almond and the Seahorse’ Review: Coping With Brain Trauma Drives So-so Domestic Drama
There is something inherently fascinating in the drama of a personality receding into a degenerative neurological condition, as demonstrated by such successful films of recent years as “The Father,” “Still Alice” and “Away From Her.” A first directorial feature for actor Celyn Jones and cinematographer Tom Stern, “The Almond and the Seahorse” promises a similarly compelling tale. Rebel Wilson and Charlotte Gainsbourg play disparate women both coping with domestic partners suffering escalating consequences from traumatic brain injuries (or TBI).
