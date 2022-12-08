ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Sam Ryder: A surfing accident changed my life

Sam Ryder - Eurovision runner-up, human ray of light and possessor of pop's most piercing falsetto - is a man who emanates serious surfer vibes. From his long blonde locks and laid-back demeanour to his tie-dye shirts and total lack of cynicism, he seems like he'd be perfectly at home performing a cutback or hanging 10 on the crest of a wave.
HAWAII STATE
CBS News

Andrea Bocelli: Keeping Christmas all in the family

"Soulful" ... "soaring" … "transcendent" ... any number of adjectives cannot quite describe the voice of Andrea Bocelli. There's a reason the tenor has sold more than 80 million albums. And there's not just one Bocelli who sings. There's his daughter, Virginia, and his son, Matteo. And now, for the first time, they've recorded an album together for Christmas.
The Independent

Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter

Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
SFGate

Bangladesh Oscar Contender ‘Hawa’ Gets India Release

The film follows the journey of an all-men team on a fishing trawler, whose routine is disrupted when they haul in a mysterious catch. The cast is led by hugely popular star Chanchal Chowdhury and includes Nazifa Tushi, Sariful Islam Razz, Sumon Anowar, Nasir Uddin Khan and Shohel Mondol. It is produced by Sun Music & Motion Pictures Limited and Facecard Productions.
Loudwire

Evanescence Achieve Rare Diamond Certification for Breakout Album ‘Fallen’

Congrats are in order for Evanescence as the band has reached the rare Diamond Certification club for their breakout debut album, Fallen. For those not aware, a diamond certification from the RIAA means that an album has moved over 10 million units in the U.S. and that's a mark that only some of the most legendary rock and metal albums have achieved in the U.S.
netflixjunkie.com

No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
SFGate

Indian Comedian Vir Das Sets Netflix Standup Special ‘Landing’ – Global Bulletin

Indian comedian, actor, and musician Vir Das’ hour-long standup special “Landing” will bow worldwide on Netflix on Dec. 26. The backdrop is the aftermath of a seven-minute monologue, a satire about the duality of India, he recited after a standup show at The Kennedy Center in Washington DC in 2021 that went viral internationally. After the show, Das boarded a plane back to his home in Mumbai and by the time he disembarked, his entire world had changed, with the monologue attracting reactions across the spectrum.
NME

Jack Johnson concert in Sydney ends midway through set due to electrical storm

Jack Johnson‘s concert at the Sydney Opera House last night (December 5) was cancelled midway through the performance due to extreme weather. After emerging onstage around 8pm, Johnson was 10 songs (roughly 50 minutes) into his set on the venue’s outdoor forecourt area when NSW Police shut down the show due to an electrical storm that was blowing in from Barangaroo.
Reuters

WhatsApp Pay India chief quits within months of taking charge

BENGALURU, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Vinay Choletti, head of WhatsApp's India payment business, has quit the firm within four months in the role, marking the latest in a series of domestic senior-level departures at parent company Meta Platform Inc (META.O).
SFGate

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie to Co-Headline 2023 Tour

Indie-rock institutions the Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie — both of whom are fronted and co-founded by singer-songwriter Ben Gibbard — will undertake a 20th anniversary co-headlining North American tour next year. The groups will perform their landmark 2003 albums in full — the Postal Service’s...
The Independent

New this week: 'Banshees,' Whitney Houston, 'High on Life'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.MOVIES— In “The Banshees of Inisherin,” director Martin McDonagh reteams with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, the stars of the playwright’s feature debut, 2008′s “In Bruges.” The results are just as good. On a small island off the west coast of Ireland in 1923, they play longtime pals whose friendship abruptly and a little mysteriously comes to an end. Both Farrell and Gleeson have already won awards for their performances. It’s still playing in theaters but...
SFGate

Banijay Taps Christian Wikander as Global Head of Scripted

Banijay has poached HBO Max Nordic executive Christian Wikander to be its new global head of scripted. Joining the group on May 1, Wikander will be in charge of spearheading strategic IP creation, driving collaboration across the business’ portfolio of over 50 drama labels, exploiting format potential, and identifying lucrative third-party acquisition opportunities. He will report to Marco Bassetti, Banijay CEO.
SFGate

‘The Almond and the Seahorse’ Review: Coping With Brain Trauma Drives So-so Domestic Drama

There is something inherently fascinating in the drama of a personality receding into a degenerative neurological condition, as demonstrated by such successful films of recent years as “The Father,” “Still Alice” and “Away From Her.” A first directorial feature for actor Celyn Jones and cinematographer Tom Stern, “The Almond and the Seahorse” promises a similarly compelling tale. Rebel Wilson and Charlotte Gainsbourg play disparate women both coping with domestic partners suffering escalating consequences from traumatic brain injuries (or TBI).

