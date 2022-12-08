Read full article on original website
Ann Arbor planning up to $2.4M in improvements to city ice arena
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is planning a potentially $2.4 million overhaul of Buhr Park Ice Arena. City Council voted last week to apply for Michigan Department of Natural Resources grant funding for the project, which includes accessibility and sustainability improvements. Grants ranging from $100,000 to $1 million...
Ann Arbor OKs agreement for new Border-to-Border Trail connection
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have OK’d a new agreement for a key Border-to-Border Trail connection. City Council voted unanimously at its Dec. 5 meeting to approve a memorandum of understanding with Washtenaw County to create a pedestrian tunnel pathway under the railroad between Bandemer and Barton parks, a project long in the works.
Full closure coming to South U in downtown Ann Arbor for crane installation
ANN ARBOR, MI - A street closure is coming to South University Avenue for a crane installation at one of the tallest high-rise buildings in Ann Arbor. Beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, South U will close completely to traffic between Church Street and South Forest Avenue, city officials said.
Ann Arbor unveils design for new 18-story high-rise development
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have spent years talking about creating high-rise affordable housing downtown and now new drawings show what it could look like. Working with design consultant SmithGroup, the Ann Arbor Housing Commission has unveiled a full set of architectural renderings showing its latest plans for two connected towers on the former YMCA property known as the Y Lot.
Here are the 2022 salaries for 53,000+ University of Michigan employees
ANN ARBOR, MI - The University of Michigan is reporting salary increases across the board for its Ann Arbor campus employees for the 2022-23 school year, according to figures released Friday. Annual salaries for faculty and staff increased by 4.1%, according to the salary report released Dec. 9 by UM’s...
Newly purchased Domino’s Farms office park building will host next AAPS board meeting
ANN ARBOR, MI - This week’s Ann Arbor School Board meeting is taking place at a property it recently purchased in the Dominos’s Farms office park. The board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 3700 Earhart Road, a 55,000-square-foot office building on 16 acres that had served as the Arbor Research Collaborative for Health location since 2019.
Citing cost increases, Ypsilanti Township to review contract with county sheriff for policing
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – The price of keeping sheriff’s deputes on patrol in Washtenaw County is rising and Ypsilanti Township officials say they’ll be considering other options. The township is the largest of roughly 10 municipalities and public entities that contract with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office...
Here are the 10 highest-paid deans at University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - The deans of University of Michigan’s core graduate programs, as well as the liberal arts undergraduate school, make the largest annual salaries out of all deans on the Ann Arbor campus. Human Resources at UM has released annual salary data on all employees across the...
Detroit restaurateur brings Nashville heat to Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new chicken restaurant is bringing a touch of Nashville heat to Ann Arbor. James Brandon launched the newest location of Fat Daddy’s Hot Chicken and Waffles in October, bringing the restaurant to Ann Arbor for the first time. Brandon launched the restaurant chain in Riverview in 2019, followed by a location in the MGM Grand Detroit casino. The Ann Arbor location, 411 E. Washington St., is the third rendition of the restaurant.
Boblo documentary, Q&A with director coming up at Michigan Theater
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Watch “Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale,” and learn more about the amusement park and the boats that brought people to it at one of the Michigan Theater’s upcoming events. The documentary will show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the theater...
Ann Arbor inventor says he can make an electric car out of sewage
ANN ARBOR, MI — Refael Aharon says theoretically he could make an entire electric car out of human waste. “Every component, including the battery,” he said. “You will be surprised what you will find in industrial sewage.”
Michigan woman gets probation for stealing $72K from disabled veteran
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A Michigan woman has been sentenced to probation for stealing more than $72,000 from a disabled veteran, authorities said. Margaret Risdon, 62, of Bloomfield Hills, was convicted of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult between $50,000 and $100,000, a 15-year felony, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General.
‘He walked the walk’: University of Michigan physician lived a life of service
ANN ARBOR, MI - Dr. Andrew Zweifler cared about people in ways big and small. There was the time about 10 years ago when a drunk college student who forgot where he lived accidentally barged into Zweifler’s Ann Arbor home on a cold winter night, said his son John.
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Dec. 11
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Madison Street: The road between South Ashley and South Main streets will see a lane closure and shift until 5 p.m. Feb. 28, as a new building is constructed at the southwest corner of South Main and West Madison streets. The work requires the group to take over the eastbound through lane of West Madison Street.
Michigan zoo introduces world to its new, adorable red panda
ROYAL OAK, MI - We’re getting our first look at the Detroit Zoo’s newest resident. Meet Ginger. The 1-and-a-half year old red panda just made her debut in the Holtzman Wildlife Foundation Red Panda Forest. Ginger, who was born on June 21, 2021, arrived at the Detroit Zoo...
Michigan man combines family birthdates, wins $200,800 Powerball prize
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – An Oakland County man’s special numbers recently earned him a $200,800 prize from the Michigan Lottery. Clinton Llewellyn, 62, of Waterford matched four white balls and the Powerball on two tickets in the Nov. 2 drawing to win two $50,000 prizes. Thanks to the Power Play, both prizes were multiplied to $100,000.
Beloved trumpeter swan dies at Michigan zoo after 20 years
ROYAL OAK, MI - A Michigan zoo is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved animals. Trumpeter swan, Ron Swanson, has passed away. He had been living at the Detroit Zoo since finding sanctuary there in 2002. Zoo staff say Ron was often seen paddling around the Cotton...
Thieves rip ATM machine out of hotel lobby using Jeep
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A group of thieves stole an ATM machine from a hotel lobby by tearing it out it with their vehicle, Michigan State Police said. Troopers initially responded to a 9:45 p.m. report of a larceny Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Baymont Inn, located in the 11000 block of West 8 Mile Road in Royal Oak Township.
Michigan rail workers to rally after lawmakers forced labor deal
ROYAL OAK, MI – A national rail strike was avoided earlier this month. But rail workers are still pushing for better working conditions after federal lawmakers approved a labor contract between companies and unions. In Michigan, a union will gather Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Royal Oak to support a...
