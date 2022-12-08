ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor unveils design for new 18-story high-rise development

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have spent years talking about creating high-rise affordable housing downtown and now new drawings show what it could look like. Working with design consultant SmithGroup, the Ann Arbor Housing Commission has unveiled a full set of architectural renderings showing its latest plans for two connected towers on the former YMCA property known as the Y Lot.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Detroit restaurateur brings Nashville heat to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new chicken restaurant is bringing a touch of Nashville heat to Ann Arbor. James Brandon launched the newest location of Fat Daddy’s Hot Chicken and Waffles in October, bringing the restaurant to Ann Arbor for the first time. Brandon launched the restaurant chain in Riverview in 2019, followed by a location in the MGM Grand Detroit casino. The Ann Arbor location, 411 E. Washington St., is the third rendition of the restaurant.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Dec. 11

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Madison Street: The road between South Ashley and South Main streets will see a lane closure and shift until 5 p.m. Feb. 28, as a new building is constructed at the southwest corner of South Main and West Madison streets. The work requires the group to take over the eastbound through lane of West Madison Street.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Thieves rip ATM machine out of hotel lobby using Jeep

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A group of thieves stole an ATM machine from a hotel lobby by tearing it out it with their vehicle, Michigan State Police said. Troopers initially responded to a 9:45 p.m. report of a larceny Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Baymont Inn, located in the 11000 block of West 8 Mile Road in Royal Oak Township.
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
24K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy