Cadillac Man Arrested for Facebook Fraud

Ronald James Grunwell III, 42, of Cadillac, has been arrested after failing to deliver an item he sold on Facebook Marketplace.

Michigan State Police Cadillac Post was contacted on Oct. 31 by a man who claimed he purchased a sawmill that was for sale online by Grunwell, but never received it.

The victim drove to Grunwell’s home to pay $2,600 for the sawmill and the delivery of it.

The victim was told that the sawmill was located in Lapeer and would be delivered after he paid for it.

According to MSP, the victim never received the sawmill.

The Cadillac Parole and Probation Office interviewed Grunwell, where he denied the allegations and claimed he never offered to move the sawmill, but he was selling it.

Grunwell also told troopers that another man was using the sawmill, but he promised to deliver it by Nov. 2, but it never was.

A report was turned over to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant was issued on Dec. 5.

Grunwell turned himself in Dec. 7, and was arraigned for one count false pretenses over $1,000 but less than $20,000. He has been released on PR bond, and is due back in court Dec. 20.