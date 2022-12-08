Read full article on original website
Related
What Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin's death means for the new Congress
After Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday following a battle with cancer, the new Congress will begin with a vacancy until there is a special election.
Rashida Tlaib, Ro Khanna join protests against expedited oil lease permitting
Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ro Khanna joined climate activists on Capitol Hill Tuesday to protest against Sen. Joe Manchin's deal with party leadership.
Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session
Among the items on Congress’ lengthy to-do list by the end of the year is U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s proposal to speed up the federal government’s permitting process that certifies energy projects do not harm the environment. But the bill, which was a condition of the centrist West Virginia Democrat’s support for his party’s larger […] The post Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Defense bill text includes vaccine mandate repeal, nixes permitting reform
The text of the annual defense policy bill includes language to repeal a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the military and dropped energy project permitting reform backed by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), according to a draft of the legislation released by the House Rules Committee on Tuesday. The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which will determine…
Incoming Democrat whip Katherine Clark recalls child ‘waking up with nightmares’ over climate change
Incoming House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts on Sunday recalled one of her children “waking up with nightmares” due to concerns about climate change. Clark made the comment when asked by NBC News anchor Chuck Todd what she and incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries intended to do differently than their leadership predecessors, Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer. The 59-year-old Clark argued that her “generation” could bring a fresh perspective to Congress because her kids grew up being tormented by the threats of climate change and gun violence. “One of the biggest changes is going to be that we’re coming into this in the...
Manchin tries reviving permitting reform with amended bill
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) released an amended version of his permitting reform legislation Wednesday morning, urging his fellow senators to approve it as an amendment to must-pass defense legislation after his earlier bill failed.
Comments / 0