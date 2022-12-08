Read full article on original website
‘Ellen’ DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss dead at 40 by suicide: report
Famed “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ tWitch has died by suicide, TMZ reported Wednesday. He was 40. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that tWitch, whose real name is Stephen Boss, discovered his body at a Los Angeles hotel room after his wife, Allison Holker, reported to police that he had left home without his car, which was unlike him. It appears he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Reps for Boss didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. Boss is survived by his wife and their three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3. Story developing… If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
Disney execs fumed after Chapek hired McKinsey for restructuring plan: report
Ousted Disney CEO Bob Chapek tapped consulting firm McKinsey in recent months to centralize control of major spending decisions, angering creative execs, a new report said. Chapek hired the firm in September, just two months before the beleaguered CEO’s shocking dismissal last month. Discussions to implement McKinsey’s plans were underway in the weeks leading up to the board of director’s decision to fire Chapek on Nov. 20 and replace him with his predecessor, Bob Iger, according to The Wall Street Journal. The decision was spearheaded by Disney Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy, who told the board that she had “lost confidence”...
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
msn.com
A former Facebook exec says an employee at a 'large tech company' once complained to the CEO in an all-hands meeting about the quality of company toilet paper
An ex-Facebook exec said an employee griped to a CEO at an all-hands about the toilet-paper quality. He tweeted that the day Elon Musk told Twitter employees to quit if they wouldn't work long hours. The tweet reflects a growing belief among tech execs that employees have become too lazy.
SFGate
YMU Group Signs Olympic Pro Surfer Stephanie Gilmore (EXCLUSIVE)
Transatlantic talent management company YMU Group has signed pro-surfer Stephanie Gilmore. Gilmore, who began surfing professionally at the age of 17, is an eight times world champion at the women’s World Surf League and has surfed at the Olympics. She became the youngest ever inductee at the Surfers’ Hall of Fame in 2010, when she was inducted at the age of 22.
SFGate
Banijay Taps Christian Wikander as Global Head of Scripted
Banijay has poached HBO Max Nordic executive Christian Wikander to be its new global head of scripted. Joining the group on May 1, Wikander will be in charge of spearheading strategic IP creation, driving collaboration across the business’ portfolio of over 50 drama labels, exploiting format potential, and identifying lucrative third-party acquisition opportunities. He will report to Marco Bassetti, Banijay CEO.
These 10 employers are still hiring tech and finance talent like crazy
In November, the finance and insurance sector had a high volume of tech job postings, a CompTIA analysis finds.
San Francisco food delivery giant DoorDash lays off 1,250 employees
DoorDash's CEO said it is "the most difficult change" in company history.
SFGate
WME Promotes Josh Levy to Partner, Unscripted Agent Talks Future of Sports Betting and Mega Media Rights Deals (EXCLUSIVE)
In his elevated role, Levy will continue representing talent in roles such as studio host, reporter, play-by-play commentator, analyst and more. Levy has worked with current and retired athletes as they find media opportunities off the field hosting, launching production companies, in sports broadcasting, and other endeavors. Based on New...
Don’t like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff
Put off by Elon Musk’s muscular management style? Move to us! That’s the pitch being used by talent-starved technology firms trying to lure thousands of former Twitter employees laid off by the social media company under its new owner. Twitter has fired top executives and enforced steep job...
DoorDash lays off 1,250 employees to cut costs
DoorDash announced that it will lay off more than 1,200 employees in order to reduce operating expenses that, "if left unabated – would continue to outgrow our revenue."
SFGate
Heretic Acquires Sundance Title ‘Fantastic Machine,’ Debuts Teaser (EXCLUSIVE)
Athens-based Heretic has acquired world sales rights to “And the King Said, What a Fantastic Machine,” which will world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in the World Cinema Documentary section, and has debuted its first-look teaser (below). The film is the debut feature from directors Axel Danielson...
Just Funky Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List
Just Funky Just Funky Best In Business Just Funky has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list. I am so proud of our team’s ability to innovate and provide our customers with the best products and service to help them demonstrate the
Airbnb study finds guests perceived to be Black have more trouble booking stay
Airbnb says in a new report that perceived Black customers are less likely to get their reservations confirmed compared to perceived white customers. The vacation rental company found that guests perceived to be Black were able to successfully book their stay 91.4 percent of the time, compared to 94.1 percent of guests perceived to be…
salestechstar.com
LocatorX Names Chris Janko Senior Vice President of Sales
LocatorX, an Internet of Things platform company that powers tag, track, and trace solutions for its customers across industries, announced that Chris Janko has been appointed Senior Vice President of Sales. Janko will be responsible for overseeing LocatorX’s Sales organization, continuing to accelerate the company’s revenue growth, and contributing to LocatorX’s go-to-market strategy.
New CEO Jason Buechel's Personal Connection To Whole Foods
On September 1, Whole Foods CEO and co-founder John Mackey retired from the grocery store chain he helped create in 1980. According to The Washington Post, the merger between Mackey's SaferWay and Clarksville Natural Grocery laid the foundation for Whole Foods Market to become the largest natural foods supermarket chain with more than 500 locations in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada.
Digiday
Coca-Cola, Edelman and Tropicana are winners of the 2022 Digiday Awards
The 2022 Digiday Awards winners illustrated how companies are navigating innovative technologies and taking a stand for inclusivity. Many of this year’s entrants and subsequent winners are also partnering with charities on large-scale initiatives and experimenting with new tactics for Gen Z. Inclusivity was at the heart of why...
MSNBC
Know Your Value, Forbes reveal star-studded lineup for 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi
Know Your Value and Forbes on Thursday revealed an impressive slate of speakers for the second annual 30/50 Summit, a global event gathering generations of women from both the “30 Under 30” and “50 Over 50” lists. The summit, which will take place in Abu Dhabi...
US News and World Report
Future of Work: Back to the Office
(Reuters) - Employers have been asking workers with increasing urgency this year to return to the office, while workers are demanding flexibility, creating a tussle that is yet to be resolved as 2022 draws to a close. Hybrid arrangements, where workers go into the office part of the week, have...
