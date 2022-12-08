Famed “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ tWitch has died by suicide, TMZ reported Wednesday. He was 40. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that tWitch, whose real name is Stephen Boss, discovered his body at a Los Angeles hotel room after his wife, Allison Holker, reported to police that he had left home without his car, which was unlike him. It appears he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Reps for Boss didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. Boss is survived by his wife and their three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3. Story developing… If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO