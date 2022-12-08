Read full article on original website
Amazon is giving away free Echo Dots and smart plugs for Cyber Week
When it comes to the best free stuff from Amazon, nothing beats free money. That’s why you definitely need to see our guide on Amazon gift card deals that let you score free Amazon credit. But there are other great freebies lurking on Amazon. And in this guide, the...
Amazon will tip your delivery drivers if you do this limited-time Alexa hack
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Help reward those delivering gifts and everyday essentials this holiday season Most of us shop from Amazon quite a bit throughout the year. However, during the holidays, the number of packages arriving on your doorstep likely increases. Fortunately, if you want to help the hardworking […]
‘Alexa, thank my driver’: Amazon promotion ends less than 48 hours after beginning
Amazon has ended a promotion allowing customers to give their drivers a $5 tip by saying “Alexa, thank my driver,” to their Alexa-enabled device. A spokesperson for Amazon confirmed via email that a promotion it was offering that paid its drivers $5 when customers said “Thank you” with an Alexa-enabled device has ended after customer interest exceeded expectations.
CNET
11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon
As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
Amazon Alexa feature lets customers thank delivery drivers
Amazon is celebrating a major shipping milestone by rolling out a new feature that will allow users to thank their delivery driver through their Amazon Alexa devices
10 Amazon gifts for the person who has everything
KSNF— We all know them—the person who has everything they need, and usually buys what they want. These folks are usually your parents, retired, or of the “in-law” sort. Regardless, KSNF has compromised a list of things they probably don’t have, but could totally use. 1. Cherry Shaped Toilet Brush sold by EpicGifts The Cherry-Shaped […]
Amazon: Holiday shopping weekend ‘biggest ever’
Amazon said Wednesday that it hit record-breaking sales during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The e-commerce company said the five days between Thanksgiving and the end of Cyber Monday was its “biggest ever” shopping weekend, with customers buying hundreds of millions of toys, clothes and Amazon devices like the Kindle, Echo and home security system Ring.
Amazon and Walmart Add Tech to Boost Buying and Fulfillment
Amazon and Walmart are hoping new tech will make the holidays a little less difficult. While no one thought 2022’s busy season was ever going to be easy, the embrace and use of new digital processes — in stores, websites and warehouses — by the top two retailers is trying to make it so.
CNET
4 Easy Tricks to Save on Shipping Costs at Target, Walmart, Amazon and More
One of the most annoying parts of shopping online is getting to the checkout stage only to realize that shipping fees make your purchase so much more expensive. Wouldn't it be nice if you could just get free shipping everywhere instead of contemplating canceling your purchase to avoid the fee? Don't worry, there are other options to consider instead of abandoning your purchase.
Walmart Cyber Monday 2022: Here’s What’s Still on Sale
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Cyber Monday isn’t over yet! Although Walmart rolled out select Black Friday deals earlier than usual this year, the mega-retailer also launched a round of Cyber Monday sales on Monday (Nov. 28). Walmart+ members received early access to shop early Cyber Monday deals seven hours before the sale officially began. Curious about Walmart+? It’s $12.95/month or $98 for the annual membership and includes early access to...
Some Twitter staff were cut off after missing a Saturday deadline from Elon Musk because they didn't check emails at the weekend, report says
Some employees didn't sign Elon Musk's NDA pledge before the Saturday deadline because they weren't checking emails at the weekend, per Platformer.
ZDNet
The 16 best holiday tech gifts at Walmart
If you're looking for top tech gifts for everyone on your list this holiday season, you can make Walmart your one-stop shop. The major retailer has a wide range of items, from TVs and home audio to laptops, desktops, and cameras. They even have STEM and tech toys for kids, like the Kano Computer Kit and AstroMaster 70AZ telescope.
Amazon Epic Deals: Rubbermaid Brilliance food storage 10-pc set only $17.99 (49% off), Blink security cameras 2-pk only $29.99 (54% off), $10 off a $50 Toy and Game purchase
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission if you use them. Amazon is having an Epic Holiday Deals sale with great buys on electronics, toys, books and more! Read on for the list of top deals. See all the deals at Amazon.com HERE!. Top Deals.
Shop Walmart's best robot vacuum deal yet: Get the iHome Autovac for only $85
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. We've seen lots of deals on robot vacuums this holiday season, but Walmart's latest robot vacuum deal is absolutely absurd....
Trader Joe’s Just Rolled Out Its Line-Up of Holiday Products and We’re Obsessed
The holiday season is officially underway—and Trader Joe’s is back with some of its ever-popular holiday items!. Of course, every shopper appreciates TJ’s affordable prices. However, it’s the retailer’s creative twist on seasonal favorites that keeps shoppers hungry for more. For one, Trader Joe’s inexpensive selection of nuts and cheese is ideal for all of your planned Christmas charcuterie boards. While its low prices on nuts, alcohol and frozen meats are plentiful all year long, during the holidays, you’ll want to stock up on your favorite Trader Joe’s holiday goodies while they’re available.
15 Retailers That Offer Free Shipping for the Holidays (and Beyond)
The thriftiest way to check off all those loved ones on your gift-buying list might be by not spending an arm and a leg on shipping. That's because lots of retailers are offering free shipping to...
Walmart Deals for Days: The best deals at Walmart you can shop during Cyber Monday
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Attention Walmart shoppers: There are still a ton of great Black Friday deals at the Walmart Deals for Days sale...
Click2Houston.com
Holiday shopping at the pawn shop: These high-end items cost less than the department store
Are you looking for some high-end gifts this season but aren’t really looking to spend a ton of money?. Have you checked out area pawn shops for your holiday shopping?. KPRC 2′s Sofia Ojeda went inside a local pawn shop and will show you what you can get and even sell if you’re looking to get a good deal.
Gamespot
PS5 Restock Tracker: Best Buy Still Has Consoles In Stock
Best Buy hosted a PS5 restock on December 5, specifically for Totaltech members. The restock focused squarely on the God of War Ragnarok bundles (both the standard PS5 and PS5 Digital). Though the consoles sold out for online shipping orders, it appears you might be able to order one to pick up at your local store. Additionally, a Totaltech membership isn't required at this time. You can also order the Call of Duty bundle ($570) right now.
Holiday Tipping 2022: See How Americans Are Planning To Tip This Season
The holidays are the season of giving -- at least on paper. But a new study from GOBankingRates found that more than one in three people plan to leave their trusted service providers out in the cold...
