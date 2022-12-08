The holiday season is officially underway—and Trader Joe’s is back with some of its ever-popular holiday items!. Of course, every shopper appreciates TJ’s affordable prices. However, it’s the retailer’s creative twist on seasonal favorites that keeps shoppers hungry for more. For one, Trader Joe’s inexpensive selection of nuts and cheese is ideal for all of your planned Christmas charcuterie boards. While its low prices on nuts, alcohol and frozen meats are plentiful all year long, during the holidays, you’ll want to stock up on your favorite Trader Joe’s holiday goodies while they’re available.

11 DAYS AGO