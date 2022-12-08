Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in TownGreyson FMesa, AZ
Popular Local Seafood Restaurant Opening New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Who murdered this Mesa, Arizona shoe repairmen in his own shop?Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
Phoenix residents discuss pros and cons of police officers returning to school campusesEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Alleged wrong-way driver seriously hurt in Phoenix crash
PHOENIX - Authorities say a wrong-way driver was seriously injured in a crash along State Route 51 in Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 13 along the northbound lanes of the freeway at McDowell Road. The alleged wrong-way driver...
Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8
YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe. The investigation...
AZFamily
Woman dead after crash involving four cars in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after a crash involving four cars in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., police were called out to a crash near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Sarah Warren injured. She died at the scene.
AZFamily
Missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Tempe found safe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have found a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Tempe on Monday afternoon. Officers say around 4:30 p.m., Joseph Turner got off the bus near Mill Avenue and Hermosa Drive, just south of Southern Avenue. He didn’t go home and was reported missing. However, police confirmed that just before 8 p.m., Turner was found safe.
AZFamily
Mail truck rolls over after hit-and-run in Glendale, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A USPS postal mail truck rolled over in Glendale early Monday morning as the Valley dealt with the wet weather. According to Glendale police, the crash happened near 59th Avenue and Cactus Road around 6:30 a.m. Detectives say that the driver who hit the truck took off, but a description of the suspect’s vehicle has not been released. During the investigation, 59th Avenue was closed at Cactus Road. No one was reportedly hurt.
AZFamily
Phoenix officers shoot at man after pursuit ends in crash
How to save money on your gas bill this winter season in Arizona. With the temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s, many people have turned the heat on and up. But one expert has tips on how you can stay warm and save money. Some worried that ending...
Sheriff’s office says gunshot victim found on I-8 was killed by their father
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a report of a man lying on a roadway shoulder. The post Sheriff’s office says gunshot victim found on I-8 was killed by their father appeared first on KYMA.
fox10phoenix.com
Police investigating deadly crash in Scottsdale
Scottsdale Police say eastbound Shea Boulevard between 96th Street and Via Linda was shut down on the morning of Dec. 13 due to a deadly crash. Police have not released any further details.
AZFamily
Body-cam shows Phoenix officers shooting at robbery suspect after pursuit ends in crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New body-cam video shows Phoenix officers shooting at an armed robbery suspect after a pursuit ended with him shooting and killing himself. On Nov. 29, around 11 p.m., officers were patrolling near 7th and Southern avenues when they spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle related to an armed robbery earlier that day. The officers tried to get behind the car and pull over the driver, 34-year-old Enrique Alcarez. However, Alcarez didn’t stop and kept driving, so officers began following him. A pursuit began between Alcarez and officers and continued near 18th Street and Southern Avenue. Alcarez then lost control and crashed into a fence.
yumadailynews.com
Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway
YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
AZFamily
Woman dead after being hit by car in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a woman died after being hit by a car while crossing the street in north Phoenix early Saturday morning. Around 6 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian along 19th Avenue south of Peoria Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 63-year-old woman who had been killed after being hit by a car. Detectives learned the woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a car driving south on 19th Avenue. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Phoenix fire department.
Car crashes into downtown Phoenix building near 'The Zone' encampment
PHOENIX — It's hard to miss, even in a sea of tents and trash: a gaping hole along the side of a warehouse building near 9th Avenue and Jackson Street in downtown Phoenix. The property sits on the edge of the city's largest homeless encampment, known as "The Zone," just blocks away from the state capitol.
Jesse Wilson's adoptive mother arrested in connection to the 10-year-old's death
The Buckeye Police Department is expected to give a 'significant update' in the death investigation of Jesse Wilson.
AZFamily
Man accused of leaving 4-year-old daughter alone in Surprise apartment
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested after leaving his 4-year-old daughter alone in his Surprise apartment on Sunday night. According to court paperwork, around 6:30 p.m., Surprise police were called out to an apartment complex near Bell and Litchfield roads. Police say witnesses reported seeing a 4-year-old girl yelling in the hallways of the complex, saying her dad, 29-year-old Montrez Williams, wasn’t home and that she was hungry.
KTAR.com
19-year-old dead, 3 people injured following shooting in Phoenix on Friday
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old is dead and three others are injured after a shooting broke out in Phoenix on Friday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue around 7 p.m. when they found 19-year-old Ty’Lee Marshall with a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Man dead after hit-and-run crash near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard
A man is dead after police say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday night near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.
kyma.com
Woman arrested in death of her young adopted son in Arizona
BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) - A woman has been arrested in the death of her adopted 10-year-old son whose body was found in 2018 a few miles from his home in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye, authorities said Tuesday. Police said 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was indicted by a Maricopa County grand...
ABC 15 News
Man dead after apparent road rage shooting near US 60 and Tomahawk
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Apache Junction police are investigating a deadly shooting believed to be related to a road rage incident Sunday night. Two vehicles reportedly exited US 60 onto Tomahawk Road before driving to the area of 21st Avenue and Vista Road. At that point, 41-year-old Jordan Toro got out of his vehicle to confront the other driver and was shot, police say.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen in south Phoenix
PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Monday morning for a man with a cognitive condition who was last seen Saturday in south Phoenix. Gary Holiday, 61, has a condition that makes him easily confused and forgetful. He recently had a surgical procedure and might be using a wheelchair.
AZFamily
DNA leads police to suspect who allegedly stabbed 7-Eleven clerk in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say DNA evidence helped detectives identify the suspect who allegedly stabbed a 7-Eleven clerk in Mesa earlier this year. The stabbing happened on Sept. 21 just before 4 p.m. at the location near Gilbert Road and Main Street. Officers say the suspect, now identified as 31-year-old Jody Naputi, reportedly walked in and took a drink without paying for it before the clerk tried confronting him outdoors. Naputi allegedly pushed the clerk to the ground and started to kick and hit him. According to court paperwork, that was when Naputi allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the employee in the stomach before taking off onto the light rail. The employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken wrist.
