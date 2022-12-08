ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC will be building thousands of affordable housing units, mayor says

By Mira Wassef, Ayana Harry, Video credit: Ayana Harry
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is planning to add thousands of affordable housing units across the five boroughs in the next decade, including 6,000 new homes in the Bronx, officials said.

Mayor Eric Adams Thursday unveiled his “Get Stuff Built” initiative that would accelerate construction and remove the red tape from the application and zoning processes so the city can add 500,000 new homes in the next 10 years, officials said.

“This is real and important to me,” Adams said during his announcement. “We have more people than homes.”

As part of his plan, the mayor is speeding up the pre-certification process, removing the environmental assessment from small housing projects, and will have one city agency handle the entire construction process.

The 6,000 homes in the Bronx should be built by 2027 and have four new Metro-North train stations, Adams said. The project will bring 10,000 new jobs to the area.

Thousands of new homes will also be built in Crown Heights and Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn. The project, called the “Atlantic Avenue-Mixed Use Plan,” will start the public engagement process in January, officials said.

“We need more housing and need it as fast as we can build it,” Adams said.

Patricia Walsh
5d ago

never believe this crap coming from a rich guy! if they build it,it will go to illegals he proved that with the hotels and the huge tent 600,000 dollars later that's gone

Shalea Whitaker
5d ago

2000.00 a month is not affordable in the poor bronx making 15 an hour income for a studio mayor

