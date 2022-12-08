ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooreville, MS

wtva.com

Man dies after truck crashed into house Monday evening in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a house Monday evening in Amory. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the incident happened near Boulevard Drive and Poplar Street around 6 p.m. This occurred before the Christmas parade which took place several blocks away. First...
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

Six taken to hospital after Lowndes County wreck

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Saturday afternoon in Lowndes County sent six people to the hospital. The crash happened shortly before 4:37 on Highway 45 South near Old Highway 82. The crash only involved one vehicle. Two adults and four children occupied the vehicle. The vehicle rolled over several...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

84 dogs removed from Monroe County home

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities removed more than 80 dogs from a home in Monroe County. According to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, law enforcement responded Sunday to the home on Appaloosa Drive near Smithville. Two adults and a child lived inside. One adult was bed-ridden. Officers found 74 dogs...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Fatal shooting Tuesday night in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - At least one person died in a shooting Tuesday night in Lowndes County. It happened at an apartment at 67 Jess Lyons Road at 9:40 p.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
wtva.com

Guntown woman found dead in Coahoma County

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Coahoma County found a Lee County woman dead during the weekend. According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Brandi White, 45, of Guntown, Sunday morning inside a vehicle on West Bobo Road. She had apparently been shot. The death is being...
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police cruiser destroyed, officer injured after crash

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus police officer was injured and a patrol car was destroyed after a weekend pursuit. The CPD vehicle slammed into a pole on Saturday night, near the intersection of Bluecutt and Military Roads. We are told a second cruiser was also damaged. Lowndes County...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo man arrested for threatening employees at Hardee’s on East Main

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was accused of threatening the lives of employees at a fast food restaurant. 27-year-old Brandon Potmesil was charged with making terroristic threats. Tupelo police were called to the Hardees restaurant on East Main Street on December 9 about the threats. Potmesil was...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Some United/Lane Furniture employees allowed to retrieve belongings

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Some of the United Furniture/Lane Furniture workers who lost their jobs last month were allowed to return to the Verona facility to remove personal belongings. The company suddenly fired its national workforce, including thousands of workers in north Mississippi, on Nov. 21. Because of the sudden...
VERONA, MS
wtva.com

New autism center opens in Nettleton

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) — A new autism center has opened in Nettleton, and the person behind The Baulch Center says it is meeting a need for the area. "I didn't want to do it in Tupelo because Tupelo has one," said Deana Baulch. "But they've got such a long waiting list. And there's people in Columbus and Amory. We've got people coming from Alabama, Okolona. It's kind of just centrally located."
NETTLETON, MS
wtva.com

Missing Russellville man found

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WTVA) - Police in Russellville are asking the public for help locating a missing man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), 44-year-old Brady Allen Thornton was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 11 at approximately 9 p.m. leaving his home in Russellville. ALEA did not provide an address.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
wtva.com

Houston police looking into possible accidental shooting

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Officers with the Houston Police Department are looking into a possible accidental shooting that happened Friday. Chief Adam Harmon said someone called Chickasaw 911 about a shooting victim at a home along Airport Road. Paramedics airlifted the man to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo...
HOUSTON, MS
wcbi.com

Booneville man arrested, charged with molesting child

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Prentiss County deputies made a child sex crime arrest. 33-year-old Justin Brooks of Booneville was charged with molesting. Sheriff Randy Tolar said the victim’s guardian signed an affidavit against Brooks and the arrest warrant was issued. Bond for Brooks was set at $50,000.
BOONEVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Hit and run involving pedestrian in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol and other first responders responded to the scene of a hit and run involving a pedestrian in Lee County. Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee said it happened Saturday morning on U.S. 45 south, south of Verona in Lee County. There is not...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Overturned Vehicle Blocks All Traffic

HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) -- A large vehicle overturned in Monroe County is causing a part of Highway 45, south of Tronox, to temporarily close. The picture shared by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department this morning shows the vehicle on its side in the middle of the road and blocking all traffic.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
tippahnews.com

Off duty Benton County Sheriff stops man who pulls gun at New Albany Walmart while shopping

An off duty Sheriff shopping at the store stopped a person who pulled a gun on another shopper at New Albany Walmart. Union County 911 started receiving calls that there was an incident with a gun inside Walmart. Officers were dispatched at 4:29 pm and officers were on scene at 4:30 pm. While responding, officers received information that shots had been fired inside Walmart. As officers entered Walmart they were directed to where Sheriff Robby Goolsby of Benton County, MS was. Sheriff Goolsby had disarmed Roger Struble and had taken him into custody.
NEW ALBANY, MS
wtva.com

Starkville mayor reacts to Mike Leach hospitalization

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill is among those sending out well wishes to Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach and his family. Leach remains in critical condition at a Jackson hospital for an unspecified "personal health issue.”. “He has been such an incredible part of our community...
STARKVILLE, MS

