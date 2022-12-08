ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 9

True Seeker
5d ago

OMG this is disheartening news!! Praying for peace, healing, consolation, and comfort during this time of severe grief and an awful loss 🙏🙏. It's unimaginable to have to deal with losing a child and a hospitalized parent 😣😭😣. Sincere Condolences from our family to yours.

Reply
7
Lavonda Hunt
5d ago

poor baby. prayers for all the family except the dad who should have been teaching him what crosswalks are for instead of jaywalking

Reply
6
NotACultMember
5d ago

This is so sad 😢 Prayers go out to this child’s family. I can’t imagine the horror of this experience.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Alleged wrong-way driver seriously hurt in Phoenix crash

PHOENIX - Authorities say a wrong-way driver was seriously injured in a crash along State Route 51 in Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 13 along the northbound lanes of the freeway at McDowell Road. The alleged wrong-way driver...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix officers shoot at man after pursuit ends in crash

How to save money on your gas bill this winter season in Arizona. With the temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s, many people have turned the heat on and up. But one expert has tips on how you can stay warm and save money. Some worried that ending...
PHOENIX, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway

YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
YUMA, AZ
AZFamily

Missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Tempe found safe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have found a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Tempe on Monday afternoon. Officers say around 4:30 p.m., Joseph Turner got off the bus near Mill Avenue and Hermosa Drive, just south of Southern Avenue. He didn’t go home and was reported missing. However, police confirmed that just before 8 p.m., Turner was found safe.
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8

YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe. The investigation...
YUMA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after crash involving four cars in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after a crash involving four cars in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., police were called out to a crash near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Sarah Warren injured. She died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Section of Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale reopens following deadly crash

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash shut down a busy stretch of Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale early Tuesday morning. Initial reports of the crash, near Shea & Via Linda, came in around 7:45 a.m. Scottsdale police confirmed on Twitter that at least one person died, but information on the crash is limited. Arizona’s Family news chopper spotted an SUV that had rolled over into the dirt. There is no immediate word of any additional injuries.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
kyma.com

Woman arrested in death of her young adopted son in Arizona

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) - A woman has been arrested in the death of her adopted 10-year-old son whose body was found in 2018 a few miles from his home in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye, authorities said Tuesday. Police said 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was indicted by a Maricopa County grand...
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Mail truck rolls over after hit-and-run in Glendale, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A USPS postal mail truck rolled over in Glendale early Monday morning as the Valley dealt with the wet weather. According to Glendale police, the crash happened near 59th Avenue and Cactus Road around 6:30 a.m. Detectives say that the driver who hit the truck took off, but a description of the suspect’s vehicle has not been released. During the investigation, 59th Avenue was closed at Cactus Road. No one was reportedly hurt.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

School bus crash in Gilbert sends one to the hospital; Baseline Road reopens

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash involving a school bus has closed Baseline Road in Gilbert early Monday morning. Initial reports of the crash along Baseline Road near Higley were reported just before 7 a.m. Police say students were on board, but no one on the school bus was hurt. The other vehicle’s driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

19-year-old dead, 3 people injured following shooting in Phoenix on Friday

PHOENIX — A 19-year-old is dead and three others are injured after a shooting broke out in Phoenix on Friday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue around 7 p.m. when they found 19-year-old Ty’Lee Marshall with a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of leaving 4-year-old daughter alone in Surprise apartment

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested after leaving his 4-year-old daughter alone in his Surprise apartment on Sunday night. According to court paperwork, around 6:30 p.m., Surprise police were called out to an apartment complex near Bell and Litchfield roads. Police say witnesses reported seeing a 4-year-old girl yelling in the hallways of the complex, saying her dad, 29-year-old Montrez Williams, wasn’t home and that she was hungry.
SURPRISE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Silver Alert canceled for missing man

MESA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Silver Alert for a missing man was canceled Monday, Dec. 12. 85-year-old Eddie Adler, who was visiting Mesa, was found safe, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. No additional information was immediately available. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
MESA, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy