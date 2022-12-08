Aubrey Plaza loves chaos — and she has her own messy insight into what really happened between Harper and Cameron in that hotel room at The White Lotus. In the penultimate episode of White Lotus last week, Plaza’s character Harper disappeared into a hotel room with her husband Ethan’s friend Cameron. Amid growing tension between both Harper and Ethan and Cameron and his wife, Daphne, and the group as a foursome, the idea that Harper and Cameron would hook up didn’t seem fully out of the question. After first denying anything sexual happened, she eventually cops to an innocent makeout during the finale. But the admission left Ethan, and the viewers at home, unsure if they were really getting the full story.

18 HOURS AGO