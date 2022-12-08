ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

wgvunews.org

Ep. 14 - Interview with Dr. Scott Russo

Chet Zelasko: Welcome to Straight Talk on Health, I’m your host Dr. Chet Zelasko. Together with WGVU in Grand Rapids, Michigan. I examine the latest and greatest in the world of health. Whether it's research that makes headlines, another miracle diet, a new supplement or an exercise trend. I look at the science behind things and let you know whether it's real or not. You can check out the other things that I do on my website, drchet.com. And sign up for my free e-mails.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Axis Automation plans Walker expansion

Axis Automation’s expansion is supported by the Michigan Strategic Fund. It plays on the state’s efforts to grow STEM talent in Michigan. The move is projected to generate a total capital investment of up to $5.7M and will bring 50 high tech, advanced manufacture jobs to the region. These positions will be supported by a $500,000 Jobs Ready Michigan Program performance-based grant. Axis says it plans to invest heavily in recruiting, training and retraining STEM-oriented talent.
WALKER, MI
wgvunews.org

Muskegon residents asked to take part in housing survey

To help better understand the public’s perception of housing in the area, the City of Muskegon is asking for residents to take part in a countywide survey. Officials say the city commission wants to know the housing conditions in the city and the future housing needs of its residents and workers, as the city grapples with a shortage of affordable housing.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 121122

A foggy start to Sunday with visibilities under a mile in many areas. Scattered snow showers continue mainly north of Grand Rapids, but will taper off by late morning. (Dec. 11, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 121122. A foggy start to Sunday with visibilities under a mile in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Road to 'The Docks' begins in Muskegon's Bluffton neighborhood

Work has begun on a new development in Muskegon’s Bluffton neighborhood; however, several homeowners say the project is not a welcome one. So far, the project has been four years in the making. Located on what used to be Pigeon Hill, the $100 million development known as “The Docks” will feature 240 new upscale homes, as well as townhomes and condominiums.
MUSKEGON, MI
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Michigan

Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
PORTAGE, MI
100.7 WITL

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
theshelbyreport.com

Meijer Holds Surprise Holiday Shopping Spree For Customers

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer held its ninth annual Very Merry Meijer event Dec. 3, surprising customers with holiday shopping sprees. Meijer store directors and executives surprised one in-store customer with a $1,000 shopping spree and two Meijer pickup customers with $250 coupons, along with gift bags full of Meijer products in each of the retailer’s 262 stores across the Midwest.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

