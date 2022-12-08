Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
Lumber mill linked to deadly blaze settles with victims
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A lumber company that owns a Northern California wood veneers manufacturing plant linked to a deadly fast-spreading blaze that killed two people and sent thousands fleeing for their lives has reached a settlement agreement with more than 700 people who filed wrongful death, personal injury, and property loss claims.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Freeze Warning For The Central Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the central San Joaquin Valley, effective now until 7 AM Monday. Sub-freezing temperatures each night, as low as thirty-one degrees, are expected. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Cold Nights Ahead
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for the central San Joaquin Valley from late tonight (Tuesday) through Monday morning, December 19th. Temperatures as low as twenty-eight to thirty-two degrees are expected throughout much of the Central Valley. These sub-freezing temperatures will last for four to six hour durations between 2 AM and 8 AM each night and early morning.
