FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
Investigators have quality leads in the killings of 4 students, Idaho police spokesperson says
Investigators have "a lot of quality leads" about last month's killings of four University of Idaho students in an off-campus house, even though they still haven't determined who killed them, an Idaho state police spokesperson said Tuesday morning. The post Investigators have quality leads in the killings of 4 students, Idaho police spokesperson says appeared first on Local News 8.
Date of Idaho College Murders Sparks New Theory About Stabbings
The Moscow Police Department confirmed on Friday that it is yet to identify a suspect for the crime.
AOL Corp
Idaho police ask for public’s help after tips that 1 of the 4 students murdered had a stalker
Police are investigating claims that one of the victims killed in Moscow, Idaho, had a stalker. Four University of Idaho students were found dead with multiple stab wounds the morning of Nov. 13: Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. Police have not located...
Idaho Official Reveals if Students' Killer Left 'Symbol' at Crime Scene
"The bottom line, whoever is responsible for this is still at large," Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson said on Tuesday.
‘Sloppy’ Killer Left a ‘Mess of Evidence,’ Dad of Slain Idaho Student Says
The person who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death as they lay in bed left a “mess of evidence” at the scene, a victim’s father told Fox News on Sunday. Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee Goncalves, said that authorities have indicated it’ll take “a lot of time” to process all the evidence because his daughter’s killer was sloppy. “This wasn’t like a pinpoint crime,” the grieving dad said, adding that detectives indicated they’d have to examine each piece of evidence “point by point” until DNA is found. Despite the alleged hoard of clues, cops in Moscow, Idaho, are yet to make an arrest or publicly name a suspect. The lack of answers has left the town reeling, and has the victims’ families growing increasingly impatient. “Everyone is hurting, everyone feels the pain of this,” Steve said.Read it at Fox News
Idaho police receive lab results from Moscow murders house crime scene more than two weeks after killings
Investigators in Idaho have received the first lab results from the crime scene of a quadruple murder that has rocked the college town of Moscow. Idaho State Police Communications Director Aaron Snell told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that investigators were starting to receive the results from forensic testing more than two weeks after Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death at an off-campus house on 13 November. “I do know that each type of testing… some take longer than others. And I also do know that there have been results that have...
Evidence on Bodies of Murdered Idaho Students Could Provide Breakthrough
"The chances that maybe the victims scratched the perpetrator is pretty high," Joseph Giacalone, a retired New York police sergeant, told Newsweek.
Slain Idaho Students Might Have 'Enraged' the Killer, Says Ex-FBI Profiler
One of the four victims reportedly had "significantly more brutal" injuries, but an expert says it's important not to "overinterpret" the information.
Woman arrested in connection with 5-year-old Idaho boy who went missing more than a year ago
Police in southwestern Idaho have arrested a woman in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy who went missing more than a year ago. Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff said investigators believe Sarah Wondra, 35, may have had knowledge of the child's death, CBS affiliate KMTV reported. She is charged with failing or delaying notification of a death, a felony.
New Video From Day of Idaho Murders Could Contain Clue to Solving Case
On Thursday night, the Moscow Police Department said that it was looking into a vehicle that was at the scene on November 13 near where the killings occurred.
New autopsy details on University of Idaho murder victims
Investigators are racing to find a suspect in the gruesome murder of four University of Idaho students following the autopsy results showing the victims suffered “extensive wounds.” NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates.Nov. 18, 2022.
MEMORIES LEFT BEHIND: Family and friends grieve loss of four murdered Idaho students
Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend in a crime that has left police still searching for suspects — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school in Moscow tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho. “He was our our daughter Maizie’s date,...
Idaho murders: Slain university students' neighbor says front door left wide open after attacks
A neighbor of four slain University of Idaho students killed in their sleep claims that they saw the victims' front door wide open hours after the slayings.
Idaho murders: Handprint spotted next to evidence tape at house where four students were killed
At the Moscow, Idaho home where four University of Idaho students were killed, a hand print can be seen next to an evidence tape on the window of the King Road house.
Mystery Surrounds Idaho Student Killings as Police Have No Suspects
University of Idaho President Scott Green said the death of four students "is simply beyond comprehension."
Idaho Police Puzzled by Four-Hour Gap in Timeline of Murder Victims
Police have appealed for information about Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin's whereabouts in the hours before they were killed along with two other students.
Idaho Student Reports Strange Footprints Less Than a Mile From Murder Scene
"We understand there is a sense of fear within our community," the Moscow Police Department said.
Idaho Student Murders May Have Been 'Fantasy-Driven Homicide'
Former law enforcement official Kenneth Mains said the assailant may get "gratification from the act of killing."
Three Explanations for How Roommates Slept Through Idaho Murders
On November 13, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found fatally stabbed at a residence near the University of Idaho.
