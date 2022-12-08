ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Comments / 1

Related
q13fox.com

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer testifies in criminal trial against him

TACOMA, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer's testimony and cross examination from state prosecutors will continue Monday in the criminal trial against him. Washington State Attorney General’s Office charged Troyer with misdemeanor counts of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant for claiming his life was threatened. Troyer has pleaded not guilty.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Olympia Police investigate robbery at Walgreens, suspect remains at-large

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after a Walgreens in Olympia was robbed Monday night. Roadways were closed for multiple hours, but a suspect was nowhere to be found. According to the Olympia Police Department (OPD), just after 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the Walgreens on the corner of Cooper...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police investigating early morning homicide

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the 1100 block of S. Cushman Ave. This marks over 40 homicides in the city of Tacoma for 2022. The Tacoma Fire Department responded to Cushman Ave. around 10:43 a.m. for reports of an...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle officer on leave amid probe of stalking ex-girlfriend

SEATTLE - A Seattle police officer is under investigation for using police equipment to stalk a woman he dated, and has been placed on administrative leave, according to police. Records filed in Snohomish County Superior Court show detectives believe there is probable cause that Andrew Swartz committed felony stalking over...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Seize Gun, Variety of Narcotics in Downtown Arrest

Police arrested a man Downtown for dealing drugs and illegally carrying a firearm Monday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m., officers working a Downtown emphasis shift at 3rd Avenue and Pike Street saw a suspect conduct several narcotics transactions. Officers arrested the 38-year-old man and seized the following items from him:
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

18-year-old to face judge for threats against Sammamish High School

BELLEVUE, Wash. - An 18-year-old charged with making threats against Sammamish High School on Friday will go before a judge, authorities said Monday. Authorities said the suspect allegedly made threats at the school last week, which prompted the school to lockdown until he was arrested by Seattle Police at his home around 12:30 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Social Worker Accused of Working While Under Influence of Cocaine

A social worker in Lewis County is facing discipline from the state Department of Health for allegedly going to work while under the influence of cocaine. Unprofessional conduct charges against Erin L. Wilson, who was working as an associate social worker “in the employ of a well-known health care provider,” were filed by the state Social Worker Program and the state Agency Affiliated Counselor Program on Aug. 29, with amended charges filed on Oct. 28.
q13fox.com

Tacoma invests resources and money toward targeting property crimes

TACOMA, Wash. - In a new initiative, Tacoma Police say they are investing money and resources toward targeting property crimes in the city. Tacoma Police officials told FOX 13 News the reason for the focus on these crimes comes from the community. Leadership teams, made up of the chief of...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Crash on I-405 causes 6-mile backup in Newcastle, 2 people seriously injured

NEWCASTLE, Wash. - Two people are recovering in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash that happened on I-405 Monday morning. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says the driver was arrested under suspicion of driving while impaired. Just before 9:00 a.m., WSP Trooper Rick Johnson announced that all northbound...
NEWCASTLE, WA
KUOW

A record number of unhoused people have died in King County in 2022

At least 253 unhoused people in King County have died, so far, in 2022. That's a record for the county. A vigil will be held for them this month in Seattle. The recent number continues a rising trend in annual unhoused deaths in King County. In 2021, WHEEL Women in Black noted the record numbers then, saying it was "unbelievable."
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy