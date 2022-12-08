Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
Finger-pointing during closing arguments in criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff
TACOMA, Wash. - Closing arguments finished on Tuesday in the criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. The sheriff was accused of falsely reporting that a newspaper carrier was threatening to kill him during an incident in January 2021. Jury deliberation will begin on Wednesday to reach a verdict...
q13fox.com
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer testifies in criminal trial against him
TACOMA, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer's testimony and cross examination from state prosecutors will continue Monday in the criminal trial against him. Washington State Attorney General’s Office charged Troyer with misdemeanor counts of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant for claiming his life was threatened. Troyer has pleaded not guilty.
q13fox.com
Olympia Police investigate robbery at Walgreens, suspect remains at-large
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after a Walgreens in Olympia was robbed Monday night. Roadways were closed for multiple hours, but a suspect was nowhere to be found. According to the Olympia Police Department (OPD), just after 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the Walgreens on the corner of Cooper...
q13fox.com
Sheriff Ed Troyer's character comes into question during criminal trial against him
TACOMA, Wash. - A verdict is near in the criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. The defense rested its case Monday after a very late start to Troyer’s continued testimony. The sheriff is charged with two misdemeanor counts including false reporting for an incident in Jan. 2021.
Police searching for suspect in North Bend after hit-and-run
Officers with the Snoqualmie Police Department are searching for a man after a suspected hit-and-run and crash in North Bend, according to police. According to police, a white Ford F-250 was stolen Sunday in Covington, where it was involved in a hit-and-run on Highway 18 and Interstate 90. According to...
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigating early morning homicide
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the 1100 block of S. Cushman Ave. This marks over 40 homicides in the city of Tacoma for 2022. The Tacoma Fire Department responded to Cushman Ave. around 10:43 a.m. for reports of an...
19-year-old man shot in Parkland road rage incident
A teen was shot during a road rage incident in Parkland, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. At about 5:51 p.m. on Monday, a 911 caller reported that he had been shot in the 1900 block of 112th Street East in Parkland. Deputies responded to the scene and...
q13fox.com
Seattle officer on leave amid probe of stalking ex-girlfriend
SEATTLE - A Seattle police officer is under investigation for using police equipment to stalk a woman he dated, and has been placed on administrative leave, according to police. Records filed in Snohomish County Superior Court show detectives believe there is probable cause that Andrew Swartz committed felony stalking over...
Driver arrested for impairment in collision that backed up northbound I-405 near Renton
RENTON, Wash. — A driver was arrested and all northbound lanes of Interstate 405 near Renton were reopened Monday morning after a collision caused lengthy delays and traffic to be backed up for miles, according to the Washington Department of Traffic (WSDOT). The collision was first reported just after...
Seattle, Washington
Police Seize Gun, Variety of Narcotics in Downtown Arrest
Police arrested a man Downtown for dealing drugs and illegally carrying a firearm Monday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m., officers working a Downtown emphasis shift at 3rd Avenue and Pike Street saw a suspect conduct several narcotics transactions. Officers arrested the 38-year-old man and seized the following items from him:
q13fox.com
Mother, boyfriend arrested after death of 4-year-old
Seattle police said they arrested the child's 23-year-old mother and her 20-year-old boyfriend. They were booked in to King County Jail for investigation of murder.
q13fox.com
Seattle couple accused of murdering 4-year-old boy
A Seattle woman and her boyfriend are expected in court this morning. They're accused of murdering her 4-year-old son.
q13fox.com
Public safety committee approves Diaz as Seattle Police Chief, vote now moves to City Council
SEATTLE - Seattle’s public safety committee on Tuesday unanimously approved Adrian Diaz’s appointment as City Police Chief. Diaz has served as Seattle’s interim police chief since Sep. 2020. On Sep. 22, 2022, Mayor Bruce Harrell officially appointed Diaz as police chief, but approval is up to the city council.
q13fox.com
18-year-old to face judge for threats against Sammamish High School
BELLEVUE, Wash. - An 18-year-old charged with making threats against Sammamish High School on Friday will go before a judge, authorities said Monday. Authorities said the suspect allegedly made threats at the school last week, which prompted the school to lockdown until he was arrested by Seattle Police at his home around 12:30 p.m.
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Crews use Jaws of Life to rescue driver from crashed U-Haul in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash - Police are investigating a crash that happened in the Kitts Corner neighborhood on Monday. According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), just after 8:00 a.m., officers responded to the 34500 block of 16th Ave. S for reports of a crash. When crews arrived, the driver...
Chronicle
Lewis County Social Worker Accused of Working While Under Influence of Cocaine
A social worker in Lewis County is facing discipline from the state Department of Health for allegedly going to work while under the influence of cocaine. Unprofessional conduct charges against Erin L. Wilson, who was working as an associate social worker “in the employ of a well-known health care provider,” were filed by the state Social Worker Program and the state Agency Affiliated Counselor Program on Aug. 29, with amended charges filed on Oct. 28.
q13fox.com
Tacoma invests resources and money toward targeting property crimes
TACOMA, Wash. - In a new initiative, Tacoma Police say they are investing money and resources toward targeting property crimes in the city. Tacoma Police officials told FOX 13 News the reason for the focus on these crimes comes from the community. Leadership teams, made up of the chief of...
MyNorthwest.com
Gee: Why didn’t police arrest carrier if he threatened to kill Troyer?
Gee Scott wants to know why, when detectives showed up at Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s house, they didn’t arrest the newspaper carrier if he threatened to kill a law enforcement officer. On the stand Thursday, Troyer testified that newspaper carrier Sedrick Altheimer said he was going “to...
q13fox.com
Crash on I-405 causes 6-mile backup in Newcastle, 2 people seriously injured
NEWCASTLE, Wash. - Two people are recovering in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash that happened on I-405 Monday morning. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says the driver was arrested under suspicion of driving while impaired. Just before 9:00 a.m., WSP Trooper Rick Johnson announced that all northbound...
KUOW
A record number of unhoused people have died in King County in 2022
At least 253 unhoused people in King County have died, so far, in 2022. That's a record for the county. A vigil will be held for them this month in Seattle. The recent number continues a rising trend in annual unhoused deaths in King County. In 2021, WHEEL Women in Black noted the record numbers then, saying it was "unbelievable."
Comments / 1